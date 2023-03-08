HENDERSON 15, PALESTINE 0: HENDERSON - McKenna Moon tripled, singled and drove in four runs, and Chloe Ellis tossed a three-inning shutout as Henderson coasted to a 15-0 win over Palestine.
Jacie Boothe, Charli Bird and Sunny Goens all doubled for Henderson, with Booth adding a single and driving in a run. Ellis had two RBI, and Jaci Taylor, Bird, Goens, Addy Davis and Courtney Norris all contributed RBI.
Ellis struck out five with no walks, scattering five hits.
H. SPRINGS 18, LINDALE 3: HUGHES SPRINGS - Hughes Springs banged out 17 hits - including three apiece from Claira Robinson and Maggie Pate - on the way to an 18-3 win over Lindale.
Alyssa Baxter, Annie Stonesifer, Emma McKinney and Riley Lowery all added two hits for Hughes Springs. McKinney had a double and two RBI, Pate, McKinney, Lowery, Sadie Golden and Madison Heller two RBI apiece and Robinson, Shae'Leigh Johnson and Hannah Abernathy an RBI each.
Pate struck out four and walked three in five innings.
TROUP 14, JEFFERSON 4: JEFFERSON - London Driggers doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Karsyn Williamson, Tara Wells and MaKayla Spencer all drove in two runs for Troup as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 14-4 win over Jefferson.
Williamson, Taylor Gillispie and Bailey Blanton all tripled for Troup, and Spencer and Gillispie doubled. Qhenja Jordan also drove in a run.
Gillispie struck out 10 with two walks and three hits allowed in 4.1 innings pitched.
MINEOLA 3, QUITMAN 0: MINEOLA - Jadelyn Marshall struck out five with two walks, scattering four hits in her second shutout of the year as Mineola blanked Quitman 3-0.
Gracie Lindley had two hits, scored once and swiped a base. Jaycee Smith singled and drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt.