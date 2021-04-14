GLADEWATER 11, DAINGERFIELD 3: GLADEWATER — Avery Glarborg earned the pitching win and helped her own cause at the plate with two hit and three RBI as Gladewater notched an 11-3 win over Daingerfield.
Glarborg struck out nine, walked three and gave up one earned run on three hits. Livia Prince doubled, singled three times, drove in a run and scored three times from the leadoff spot, and Trinity Mooney, Sydney Spurlock, Katelynn Moses and Jersey Turner all drove in runs.
For Daingerfield in the loss, Genesis Allen had a triple and an RBI. Haley Lewis chipped in with a sacrifice fly RBI. Chrislyn Boyd singled, swiped three bases and scored twice, and Kylah Haley drove in a run.
G. SALINE 8, CHISUM 7: GRAND SALINE — Andie Houser delivered an RBI, walk off single in the bottom of the eighth to lift Grand Saline past Chisum, 8-7.
Kinlee Rumfield worked eight innings in the circle for the Lady Indians, striking out seven with no walks and earning her 200th career punchout. Maddy Bolin had three hits, and RBi and three runs scored. Rumfield doubled. Hannah Aaron doubled and scored. Bekah Harrington had a hit and an RBI, and Hailey Darby delivered a hit and two RBI.