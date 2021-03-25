B. SANDY 16, U. HILL 1: BIG SANDY — Daphne Blavier was dominant at the plate and inside the circle for Big Sandy as the Lady Wildcats rolled to a 16-1 win over Union Hill.
Blavier struck out 11 and walked one in a four-inning game. The Lady Wildcats scored eight in the first inning.
At the plate, Blavier homered, tripled twice, singled, drove in six runs and scored three times. Chyler Ponder had two hits and an RBI, McKinley Millwood a hit and an RBI and Abigail a single and two RBI.
Brianne Edwards, Alex Mitchem and Hailey Hannah had hits for Union Hill, and Jenna Henry drove in a run.