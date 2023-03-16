P. TREE 9, MARSHALL 6: MARSHALL - Ma'Kayla Rougely and Hope Hampton combined for seven hits and five RBI, Gracie Rust doubled and drove in three runs for the Lady Pirates and Pine Tree notched a 9-6 win over Marshall in District 15-5A action.
Hampton tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Rougely doubled twice, singled twice and brought home three runs for the Lady Pirates. Laney Schroeder chipped in with three hits, and Elena Bazan drove in one run.
Taylor Buckhart stuck out 10 and walked three in the pitching win.
Briana Theus homered twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Marshall. Lauren Minatrea doubled. Taylor Crutcher had two hits, and Amaria Boyd singled and drove in two runs.
Claire Godwin struck out six and walked two in seven innings.
S. HILL 3, VAN 1: VAN - Delaney Gray homered and earned the pitching win for Spring Hill, and the Lady Panthers earned a 3-1 non-district win over Van.
Jovi Spurlock doubled, and Kyndall Witt drove in a run for Spring Hill. Mattye Moore chipped in with two hits.
In the circle, Gray struck out seven with no walks and one earned run allowed on two hits in seven innings.
Sydney Shinn doubled and drove in a run for Van.
W. OAK 9, SABINE 1: WHITE OAK - Larkin Daniels struck out 13, walked three and did not allow an earned run in seven innings, and Emily Wallace drove in three runs to pace the offense for White Oak in a 9-1 District 15-3A win over Sabine.
Tristyn Cox and Addison McClanahan both doubled for White Oak. Cox had two hits and two RBI, and McClanahan had two hits and drove in one run. Daniels finished with two hits and an RBI, and Graycen Sipes added a single and an RBI.
Addyson Carney, Isabella Sawyers, Bailey Pierce and Kattlin Akers all singled for Sabine. Sawyers struck out five and walked five.
N. DIANA 13, GLADEWATER 2: GLADEWATER - Avery Howard homered, tripled and drove in four runs, and Ava Smith banged out four hits for New Diana as the Lady Eagles earned a 13-2 District 15-3A win over Gladewater.
Chloe Green tripled, doubled and drove in three runs. Smith tripled, doubled and singled twice. Reagan Reece doubled, singled and drove in a run. Taryn Reece doubled and plated one run. Shaylee Stanley doubled, singled twice and chased two runs home and Kiley Stanley had a double and a single. Danielle Manes singled twice and drove in a run, and Peyton Abernathy had two hits.
Kiley Stanley struck out five with one walk and one earned run allowed in five innings.
Bri Willson tripled, and Zandrea Tyeskie doubled and drove in a run for Gladewater. Harley Eggers also drove in a run.
OVERTON 16, B. SANDY 4: BIG SANDY - Kayla Nobles homered, singled twice and drove in a run, Brylie Smith earned the pitching win and helped her own cause with a big day at the plate as Overton rolled to a 16-4 win over Big Sandy.
Smith had two triples and drove in four runs for the Lady Mustangs, who put seven on the board in the first inning. Montana Tarkington had three hits and an RBI, Halle Mayfield a double, single and RBI, Kyuana Brown two hits and an RBI, Alex Brown a triple and an RBI and Anna Perkins and Chelsea Jordan an RBI apiece.
Smith struck out three and walked one.
LEGACY 4, HORN 3: MESQUITE - Haylee Hulsey doubled and drove in two runs, Alayla Underwood had two hits and an RBI and Tyler Legacy held on for a 4-3 win over Mesquite Horn.
Bailey Belyeu doubled and drove in a run for Legacy. Sara Eckert earned the pitching win, striking out 14, walking seven and giving up three earned runs in seven innings.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers dropped 5-1 and 4-0 decisions to Northeast Texas Community College on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference action at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
In the 5-1 loss, Taylor Johnson and Alissa McClellan both doubled, and Emalynn Redmann drove in a run for KC. Johnston and McClellan both had two hits. McClellan took the pitching loss. She fanned one and walked two in 4.2 innings.
Former Hughes Springs standout Shea Nelson homered for NTCC, and former Ore City standout Anna Green earned the pitching win. She struck out five with no walks in four innings.
Redmann and Brooklyn Malone had the only hits for KC in the 4-0 loss. Kaylee Schmitz struck out 10 and walked two in seven innings to shoulder the loss.
Carson Zachry (Mount Pleasant) homered twice and drove in two runs for NTCC. Nelson added a double and an RBI.
Kilgore will visit Navarro next Wednesday.