HALLSVILLE 15, LEGACY 1: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats pounded out 13 hits, including a homerun by Kammie Walker and extra base knocks from Hailey Medrano, Makayla Menchue, Abby Dunagan, Sara Houston and Lily Soto, in a 15-1 win over Tyler Legacy.
Walker had three hits and four RBI on the night. Medrano tripled, singled and drove in a run. Menchue had a triple and two RBI. Dunagan doubled. Houston doubled, singled and plated two runs and Soto had a double, single and an RBI. Danyelle molina, Pamela Ah Quinn and Jaryn Nelson all added RBI.
Maddie Melton struck out seven and walked one in five innings inside the circle for the pitching win.
LADYNECKS WIN 3: FRANKLIN — The White Oak Ladynecks closed out play in the Franklin Tournament with three wins on Saturday, knocking off Rogers (4-0), Teague (2-1) and Centerville (3-2).
Against Centerville, Lillian Scalia fanned 10 and walked three in four innings and Larkin Daniels had eight strikeouts and one walk in three frames. Morgan Benge and Daniels drove in runs for White Oak.
Benge struck out eight with no walks in seven innings against Teague. Kelsi Wingo doubled and drove in both White Oak runs.
Daniels and Benge combined on a no-hitter against Rogers. Daniels got the win, fanning seven and walking four in four innings. benge struck out three with no walks in three innings. Benge, Renee Cook, Daniels and Scalia all doubled for White Oak. Cook had two hits and an RBI, Scalia two hits and Emma Purcell and Benge an RBI apiece.
CollegeKC SPLITS — GALVESTON — The Kilgore College Rangers opened with a 5-1 win, but dropped a 9-6 decision in the second game in a split with Galveston College on Sunday.
In game one, Jenna Lewis struck out 11, walked seven and did not allow an earned run in seven innings pitched. lizzy Torres doubled, singled and drove in two runs for KC. Marissa Medina had two hits and an RBI, and Hannah Grumbles drove in a run.
In the second game, Adrienne Lewing homered, singled and drove in two runs and Medina added a triple and single. Madalyn Spears also drove in a run for Kilgore. Macie McGibney struck out two and walked two in four innings, and Medina fanned one and walked one in one inning.
The Lady Rangers (5-6-1) will visit San Jacinto on Wednesday and return home to host LSU-Eunice at 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday.