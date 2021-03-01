KILGORE 11, CUSHING 4: RUSK — Alyssa Whitington blasted a home run and a single, driving in three runs, Nawny Sifford struck out eight and tossed a one-hitter and Kilgore rolled to an 11-4 win over Cushing.
Genna Cavanaugh had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Bailey Hedges and Cailey Brown both singled and drove in runs. Jaycie Villanueva and Kaitlyn Porter singled, and Sifford doubled and walked for the Lady Bulldogs.
In a 5-1 loss to Garrison, Mylia Dean struck out three and walked five. Haylee Brown tripled and Cavanaugh singled for Kilgore’s only hits of the game.
HARMONY 5, LEGACY 1: Madi Rhame tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Delaynie Nash added a couple of RBI for Harmony and the Lady Eagles notched a 5-1 win over Tyler Legacy.
Analese Cano pitched for Harmony, striking out six, walking two and allowing no earned runs on three hits in three innings.
H. SPRINGS 7, HENDERSON 3: Hughes Springs pushed across five runs in the second on the way to a 7-3 win over Henderson.
Bethany Grandgeorge had both hits and drove in two runs for Henderson in the loss.