LeTourneau Sports Information
LeTourneau University softball coach Stan Wells announced the signing of 11 players for the incoming recruiting class.
The YellowJackets added outfielders Lauren Wilkings, Brooke Vaughn and Jazzlynn Velasquez, infielders Mary Pourcio, Addy Girouard and Carmen Acosta, catchers Hailey Blankenship and Izzy Tresca, pitchers Sierra Manners and Alysa Torres and utility player Kenzie Murray.
“The 2020 class is exciting beyond belief,” Wells said. “This class provides the much-needed depth and speed that this program needs.”
Wilkings, a Lake Creek High School product out of Montgomery, was a first team all-county selection in 2020 and first team all-district choice in 2019.
Vaughn, a product of Mount Pleasant High School, earned second team all-district and academic all-district honors as a junior and academic all-state honors as a senior. Velasquez is a product of Oakdale High School in Oakdale, California. She was a first team all-league choice in 2019 when her team won the section championship. She batted .316 with a .350 on-base percentage.
Pourcio, a native of Alvin, was a four-year starter at Alvin High School. She earned honorable mention all-state and first team all-district honors as a junior, was selected honorable mention all-district as a sophomore and second team all-district as a freshman. Pourcio was named to the 2020 Vype Sports Houston Preseason Player to Watch list. Girouard is a product of Clear Falls High School in League City. She spent one year at Texas State, but did not compete.
Acosta is a transfer from Navarro College, where she spent two years after graduating from Pollok Central High School. She batted .350 with four home runs, 29 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases as a freshman at Navarro. She drove in five runs and scored four, collecting six hits in 14 games as a sophomore.
Blankenship, a native of Brock, earned first team and honorable mention all-district honors at Brock High School. She batted .401, and had a .966 fielding percentage. Tresca, who also plays third base, was a first team all-district selection in 2019 and 2018 at Mineola High School. She was the 2017 Newcomer of the Year, and was named Mineola’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.
Manners prepped at Keller Central High School in Fort Worth. She is a four-time academic all-district and two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete. Torres is a transfer from Blinn College. A product of Deer Park High School in Pasadena, she went 11-3 in the circle with a 4.32 earned run average as a freshman at Blinn. She was 1-2 in limited action as a sophomore. She earned all-academic honors at Deer Park.
Murray, a product of Shelbyille High School, earned first team all-district honors in 2018 and 2019. She was a second team all-district selection in 2017.
“Based on the history of the program the last few years,” Wells said, “the addition of this class leads me to believe that a championship is right around the corner.”
LeTourneau was 10-7 overall and 5-1 in American Southwest Conference play when the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.