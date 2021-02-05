From Staff Reports
LeTourneau University, picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference’s East Division race, will open the 2021 softball season at home today with a non-conference double header against University of St. Thomas.
Games are set for 2 and 4 p.m. at the LETU softball field.
The YellowJackets were picked second behind East Texas Baptist University in a preseason poll by the league’s head coaches and athletic communications directors.
LeTourneau received one first place vote and 102 points. East Texas Baptist was chosen to win the East with 22 first place votes and 139 points. Belhaven, which earned one first place vote, was picked third, one point behind the Jackets in the six-team division.
LETU was 10-7 overall, 5-1 in the ASC last year before the season was prematurely shut down. ETBU, the No. 1 team in the country in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III preseason poll, was 15-0 overall, 6-0 in league play in 2020.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was predicted to win the West after collecting 14 first place votes and 132 points.
LeTourneau’s Bailey Richey, Madelyn Tannery and Katelyn Trombley were named to the Players to Watch list.
Richey was 4-1 inside the circle last season with a 3.37 earned run average, 37 strikeouts and nine walks in 45.2 innings pitched.
Tannery hit .379 with four doubles, a triple, nine RBI and 17 total bases and also worked 19.1 innings as a pitcher. She struck out nine, walked 14 and had a 6.88 ERA.
Trombley hit .255 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 RBI, 25 total bases and four stolen bases in four attempts.
LeTourneau will six games next weekend in Sequin — facing Houston-Victoria twice on Friday, Our Lady of the Lake twice on Saturday and Texas Lutheran twice on Sunday.
The YellowJackets will then return home to host Trinity at 1 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 21.