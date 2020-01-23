LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON – LeTourneau University’s softball team was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll, as voted on by head coaches and sports information directors.
The YellowJackets picked up two first-place votes and 105 points. East Texas Baptist was chosen to win the East with 21 first-place votes and 141 points.
Texas at Dallas is third in the six-team division with one first-place vote and 87 points.
Mary Hardin-Baylor received 19 first place votes and 136 points, and is the favorite to win the West Division. Hardin-Simmons earned 106 points and three first place votes, and is second in the West. Sul Ross State is third after earning one first place vote and 91 points. Concordia Texas picked up the other first place vote in the six-school West.
LETU’s Hana Bonner, Katelyn Trombley and Bailey Richey were named to the ASC Preseason Players to Watch list.
Richey went 9-3 in the circle for the YellowJackets with a 3.53 earned run average, 94 strikeouts and 35 walks in 109 innings pitched in 2019.
Bonner hit .318 with three doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBI a year ago, and Trombley was a .336 hitter with nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, 23 RBI and 24 runs scored.
The YellowJackets will open the season Feb. 8 at Schreiner. LeTourneau’s home opener is Feb. 14 versus Pacific (Ore.) in a doubleheader.