After much shuffling of fields and times, Longview and Carthage hope to play a full slate of tournament games today and Saturday at the 24th annual Lady Lobo Classic in Longview and the Dawg Fight Tournament in Carthage.
All of Thursday's games were lost due to rain in both tournaments.
LONGVIEW
Games are scheduled at Lady Lobo Field and Lear Park Fields 1, 2 and 4 Friday and Saturday.
Friday's schedule at Lady Lobo Field has Hughes Springs vs. Union Grove at 9 a.m., Liberty-Eylau vs. Hughes Springsat 10:45 a.m., Liberty-Eylau vs. Union Grove at 12:30 p.m., Spring Hill vs. Longview at 2:15 p.m., Pine Tree vs. New Boston at 4 p.m., Pine Tree vs. Spring Hill at 5:45 p.m. and New Boston vs. Longview at 7:30 p.m.
Lear 1: Queen City vs. Chapel Hill, noon; Chapel Hill vs. Longview 2, 1:45 p.m.; Longview 2 vs. Pittsburg, 3:30 p.m.; Mount Pleasant JV vs. Alba-Golden , 5:15 p.m.
Lear 2: Bloomburg vs. Jefferson, noon; Jefferson vs. John Tyler, 1:45 p.m.; Queen City vs. Bloomburg, 3:30 p.m.; Pittsburg vs. John Tyler, 5:!5 p.m.
Lear 3: Longview JV vs. Pine Tree JV, noon; Alba-Golden vs. Carlisle, 1:30 p.m.; Mount Pleasant JV vs. Pine Tree JV, 3 p.m.; Longview JV vs. Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
CARTHAGE
Friday’s schedule features a total of 24 games, with games starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through with a last game scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Fields 1, 2 and 3 at the Carthage softball complex.
Host team Carthage is set to play at 3:20 vs. Ore City, 4:40 vs. Redwater and 7:20 vs. Central Heights at Field 1.
White Oak has games set for 3:30 and 7:20 at Field 2 and 6 p.m. at Field 3. Elysian Fields is scheduled to play at 3:20, 6 and 7:20 p.m. at Field 3. Marshall has games at 10 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Field 1. Tatum is set to play at 10 a.m. on Field 2, 11:20 on Field 1 and 2 p.m. on Field 2.
Beckville has games scheduled for 10 and 11:20 a.m. on Field 2 and 2 p.m. on Field 1. Kilgore is set to play at 10 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Field 3 and 12:40 a.m. on Field 2 and New Diana has games scheduled for 11:20 a.m. on Field 3 and 12:40 and 4:40 p.m. on Field 2.