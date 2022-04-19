LONGVIEW 2, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — Reagan Fleet and Reagan Rios combined to strike out eight and blank Texas High on three hits as the Longview Lady Lobos notched a 2-0 win.
Fleet worked five innings, striking out three and walking six. Rios fanned five with no walks in two innings.
At the plate, Rios doubled, singled and drove in a run, KeAdriah Lister had two hits and River Hulsey added an RBI for the Lady Lobos.
S. SPRINGS 10, P. TREE 0: Crimson Bryant struck out 12 with no walks, giving up four hits, and the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats blanked the Pine Tree Lady Pirates, 10-0.
Parris Pickett homered and drove in two runs for Sulphur Springs.
Nia Woodson, Abby Grimaldo, Taylor Burkhart and E.K. Holder had the lone hits for Pine Tree, all singles. Burkhart struck out eight and walked four in the pitching loss.
HALLSVILLE 13, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL — Makayla Menchue homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Sara Houston added a double, single and three RBI and the Hallsville Ladycats rolled to a 13-1 win over Marshall.
Kammie Walker added a triple and single for Hallsville, which scored four in the second and five in the third to take control. Miley Stovall added a double and an RBI. Mallory Pyle and Hope Miles had two hits and two RBI apiece. Jaryn Nelson finished with two hits, and Danyelle Molina drove in a run. Miles struck out three, walked one and gave up one earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
Caitlyn Ellenburg doubled and singled and Margaret Truelove drove in a run in the loss for Marshall.
GILMER 14, L-EYLAU 0: GILMER — Sarah Phillips tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 15, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes blanked Liberty-Eylau, 14-0.
Alexis Kemp paced the offense with two hits and three RBI. Ryleigh Larkins and Emily Watson added two hits and an RBI apiece, and Karlye Johnston, Kirsten Waller and Melody Larkins all drove in runs.
N. LAMAR 10, PITTSBURG 5: PARIS — North Lamar rallied from a 2-1 deficit with a five-run third and put things away with three in the fifth on the way to a 10-5 win over Pittsburg.
Haley Danielson and Natalie Styles doubled in the loss for Pittsburg. Elyssia Lemelle and Styles both had two hits and an RBI, and Audrina Landin and Trinity Hood chipped in with RBI for Pittsburg. Landin shouldered the pitching loss.
W. RUSK 11, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Piper Morton blasted her school-record 15th home run of the season and drove in three runs, Carlie Buckner and Remi Norman both tripled and drove in three runs and the West Rusk Lady Raiders blanked Jefferson, 11-0.
Morton finished with three hits, including a double to go along with her long ball. Macie Blizzard doubled, and Natalie Christy and Blizzard both drove in runs. Lilly Waddell struck out 11, walked three and allowed two hits in five innings for the pitching win.
TATUM 17, ARP 1: TATUM — Camryn Milam homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Aundrea Bradley tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four and the Tatum Lady Eagles rolled past Arp, 17-1.
Yahnya Acevedo had two hits and two RBI, Trinity Edwards three hits and two RBI, Rebeka Stockton two hits and an RBI and Mia Tovar a single and one RBI. Stockton struck out three with no walks or earned runs allowed in three innings for the pitching win.
W. OAK 4, O. CITY 0: Lillian Scalia and Morgan Benge combined on a shutout, and Trystyn Cox paced the offense with a pair of singled and an RBI as White Oak blanked Ore City, 4-0.
Benge struck out 10 with no walks and one hit allowed in four innings, while Scalia fanned five and walked one, giving up three hits in three frames.
Scalia added a single and an RBI offensively.
Anna Green struck out eight, walked one and did not allow an earned run in the pitching loss. Victoria Jones had two hits for the Lady Rebels.
SABINE 14, N. DIANA 3: DIANA — Callie Sparks did major damage at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals earned a 14-3 win over New Diana.
Sparks homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs, and also earned the pitching win for Sabine. She struck out five, walked one and gave up two earned runs on four hits in six innings.
Kyrissa Camacho added a single and two RBI for Sabine, Karsyn Watson chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Addyson Carney, Abbie Abercrombie, Riley Lux and Amelia Miller all drove in runs.
H. SPRINGS 6, GLADEWATER 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — Maggie Pate struck out 13 with two walks and one earned run allowed in a complete game in the circle, Jacee Short homered and singled for the Lady Mustangs and Hughes Springs notched a 6-2 win over Gladewater.
Karmen Searcy tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for Hughes Springs. Riley Lowery and Emma McKinney added a double, single and RBI apiece and Presley Richardson drove in a run for Hughes Springs.
Avery Glarborg had three hits, and Zandrea Tyeskie and Karlee Moses drove in runs in the loss for Gladewater. Glarborg struck out two and walked one in the pitching loss.
U. GROVE 15, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: UNION GROVE — Katelyn Vaughn tossed a four-inning one-hitter and Lainey Ledbetter and Jocy Suarez drove in four runs apiece as Union Grove blanked New Summerfield, 15-0.
Suarez homered and singled, and Ledbetter, Sydney Chamberlain and Vaughn all doubled for the Lady Lions. Ledbetter finished with three hits, and Paige Parman added two hits. Gracie Winn and Vaughn drove in two runs apiece, and Alison Yohn and Addi Smith chipped in with RBI. Vaughn struck out seven and walked three.
HAWKINS 16, OVERTON 1: OVERTON — Makena Warren doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs, Jordyn Warren added two doubles and four RBI and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 16-1 win against Overton.
Taetum Smith and Ryli Williams added two hits apiece for Hawkins, with Williams and Londyn Wilson driving in two runs apiece. Wilson, Trinity Hawkins and Sadie Scoggins all doubled, and Hawkins and Emma Williams chipped in with RBI. Kalyn Ellison struck out one, walked two and gave up one earned run in 1.2 innings. Hawkins worked 1.1 scoreless innings.
Ne’kila Weir had an RBI and Mary Fenter doubled in the loss for Overton.
LATE MONDAY
TJC SWEEPS: TYLER — Tyler used the big inning in both games to earn a pair of wins over Kilgore College in Region XIV Conference softball action.
Tyler won the opener, 9-5, scoring nine in the third, and had a 7-run fourth inning in a 14-0 win in the nightcap.
In the 9-5 loss, KC’s Remington Denman, Dajah Montgomery and Elizabeth Torres all homered, and Torres also lashed a pair a doubles. Torres finished with three RBI, and Marissa Medina added two hits.
KC was held to three hits in the second game, singles by Melissa Gress, Torres and Karlee Wickersham.
The Rangers will host Trinity Valley at 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ballpark at KC Commons.