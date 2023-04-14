Hope Miles recorded her fourth strikeout of the night to strand the tying run at third base, and the Hallsville Ladycats held on for a 3-2 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday in a key District 15-5A battle at Lady Lobo Field.
The teams entered the contest tied atop the district standings with 10-1 records. Hallsville's lone loss in league play was a 6-0 setback to Longview back on March 21 in Hallsville.
Both teams have two games remaining on the regular season schedule - both on the road.
Longview will visit Marshall on Tuesday and crosstown rival Pine Tree next Friday while Hallsville is set to travel to Tyler on Tuesday and Whitehouse on Friday.
Miles went the distance in the circle for Hallsville, walking four and allowing no earned runs.
Reagan Rios struck out six and walked two in seven innings for the Lady Lobos.
Maci Shirley and Sara Houston had two hits apiece for Hallsville. Miles and Addison Dollahite chipped in with a single and an RBI apiece, and Pami Ah Quin and Rylie Manshack both singled.
Madison Jones doubled and drove in both Lady Lobo runs. River Hulsey added a double and a single, and Paris Simpson singled.
Hallsville scored all three of its runs in the top of the second.
Houston got things started for the Ladycats with a single, and Ah Quin followed wit ha bunt single. Dollahite's single chased Houston home with the first run of the game, and with one out, Miles singled to bring in Ah Quin. Dollahite scored on an error to make it a 3-0 contest.
The Lady Lobos answered with two runs in the bottom of the third when Hulsey delivered a one-out single and moved to second on a sacrifice by Simpson. Jadasia Mims got aboard on a fielder's choice, and she and Hulsey hustled home on Jones' two-run double.
Rios walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and courtesy runner D'Keyah Johnson moved to second on a bunt and to third on a flyout before Miles fanned the final batter of the game to end things.