■ MARSHALL 11, ATLANTA 8: MARSHALL — The Marshall Lady Mavericks pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 9-7 lead, adding a couple of runs in the fifth to earn an 11-8 win over Atlanta on Tuesday at East Texas Baptist University’s Taylor Field.
Adriana Vences homered, singled and drove in two runs for Marshall. Chloe Buchanan, Liz Palmer, Cate Truelove and Maggie Truelove all doubled for the Lady Mavericks. Maggie Truelove and Palmer had three hits apiece, with Caitlyn Ellenburg adding a couple of hits. Abby Vences, Palmer, Buchanan and Cate Truelove drove in runs.
Adriana Vences earned the pitching win, striking out seven and walking three in 4.2 innings. Ellenburg fanned two and walked one in two innings.
■ PAUL PEWITT 26, DAINGERFIELD 11: OMAHA — Paul Pewitt scored in double digits in the third and fourth innings and overcame an 11-0 deficit to earn a 26-11 victory over Daingerfield.
Jacie Crocker, Hally Taylor and McKenzie Wharton all had two hits for Paul Pewitt. Wharton and Taylor drove in four runs apiece. Jamessea Gilmore, Kelci Watson, Emily Gabel and Makenzie Stewart had three RBI apiece, and Lauren Morris, Crocker and Hannah McGee added two RBI each.
McGee, Crocker and Gilmore all pitched for Paul Pewitt. Crocker struck out six in 2.1 innings.
■ GRAND SALINE 3, TROUP 2: GRAND SALINE — Andie Houser delivered a walk-off double on an 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the Grand Saline Lady Indians to a 3-2 win over Troup.
Troup scored a pair of runs in the third, but Grand Saline got a couple in the sixth and then won it in the 10th.
Sarah Elliott had two hits for Grand Saline.Karsyn Williamson, Lindsay Davis and Jessie Minnix had hits for Troup, and Mia Beason drove in two runs.
Davis, a sophomore, went the distance in the circle for Troup. She struck out 19. Delana Meyer fanned 19 for Grand Saline.
