Leslie Messina, who built the Kilgore College softball program from the ground up and led the team to a pair of regional tournament berths in seven-plus seasons, is stepping away from the game for personal reasons.
Messina, who compiled a 142-215 record with the Rangers, will fulfill the remainder of her contract, which runs through May 31.
"My mom has Alzheimer's, and it has progressed the last couple of years," said Messina, who has a 389-429 record as a head softball coach at two stops - Texarkana and Kilgore.
"I've been on this great Texas adventure for almost 17 years. My mom lives in Illinois, and I only see her a couple of times each year. I'm really looking forward to spending time with her."
Messina spent eight seasons at Texarkana College, compiling a 247-214 record and leading the team to East Zone championships in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2012. Following the 2012 season, Texarkana College disbanded its athletic programs for financial reasons, and Messina was hired to start the Kilgore College program.
Her first KC team finished 20-34 overall and 8-12 in conference play, followed by seasons of 9-32, 12-23 and 14-37.
The Rangers, who played their first four seasons at the Kilgore High School softball field, moved into their own stadium in 2017. KC won the first game played at The Ballpark at KC Commons, defeating Crowder, 11-2, on Feb. 3, 2017, and the Rangers went on to finish 33-23 that season - earning the program's first berth in the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
The 2017 team set program records for overall wins with 33 and conference wins with 19.
"It has been a wonderful, challenging experience to start a program," Messina said. "It took us a little while to get our feet wet, but once we found our own home and go our own field, I think things took off as far as stability. I appreciate Jimmy Rieves, Dr. (Brenda) Kays, Dr. (Mike) Jenkins and Dr. (Bill) Holda for giving me the opportunity at KC."
After finishing 21-23 overall and 14-14 in the conference in 2018 - missing out on the regional tournament - KC went 23-26 in 2019 and won the program's first conference tournament game. The Rangers opened the tournament with a loss to Blinn, but defeated Galveston (4-3) in the next round before being eliminate by San Jacinto in a 1-0 heartbreaker.
The 2020 KC squad was 10-17 overall, but had started the Region XIV Conference schedule by winning three of four games before the season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messina's KC career ended with her team sweeping Angelina College in conference play, 1-0 and 8-4.
"I really don't know what the next step is," Messina said. "I'll miss the kids and coaching, but I know I would regret not being able to spend time with my mom right now. Coaching again may or may not be in my future, but I know this is the right thing to do now."