CHISUM 19, PITTSBURG 9: PARIS — Paris Chisum pushed seven runs across in the bottom of the sixth to put the 10-run mercy rule into play, closing out a 19-9 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates on Monday.
Pittsburg finished with eight hits on the day, with Abby Wylie pacing the attack with a triple, single and two RBI. Kyra Mason added a triple an an RBI, Bayli Oglesby a double and an RBI and Brooklyn Scrofani a single and two RBI. Morgan Warrick and JaSydney Jackson also drove in runs for Pittsburg.
Kylie Fitch struck out three and walked five in four innings. Jackson fanned one and walked one in 1.1 inning of work.