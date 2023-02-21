COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: KILGORE - Hill College pulled away in a close game one win, and blanked the Kilgore College Rangers in the second game on the way to a non-conference sweep - 9-4 and 8-0 - on Tuesday at the Ballpark at KC Commons.
Hill broke a 4-4 tie with a five-run eight in the opener.
Brooklyn Malone doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Kilgore in the loss. Akyshia Cottrell and Dalah Montgomery had a hit and an RBI apiece, and KeiAdriah Lister collected two hits. Alissa McClellan struck out five with one walk and two earned runs allowed in five innings. Olivia Gilzow fanned two, walked three and gave up three earned runs in three innings.
In the second game, Jocelyn Suarez doubled and Emalynn Redmann had two hits for KC. Katelyn Segura took the pitching loss, giving up five earned runs in two innings. McClellan struck out five, walked two and gave up two earned runs in four innings.
Kilgore will host Galveston at 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday and Temple at 1 and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
LATE MONDAY
W. RUSK 3, LONGVIEW 2: At Lady Lobo Field, Lilly Waddell struck out 19, walked three and allowed one earned run as the West Rusk Lady Raiders earned a 3-2 win over Longview.
Jaimie Jose had two singles, and Carlie Buckner, Natalie Christy and Piper Morton all drove in runs for West Rusk.
River Hulsey had two hits, and Jadasia Mims and Madison Jones both singled and drove in runs for Longview. Reagan Rios struck out 15, walked three and gave up two earned runs in a complete game.
BECKVILLE 8, Q. CITY 4: QUEEN CITY - Lexi Barr homered and tripled, Bethany Grandgeorge added a home run and three RBI and the Beckville Ladycats notched an 8-4 win over Queen City.
Bailey Quinn doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs for Beckville, and Emily Grandgeorge added three hits.
Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 11, walked two and gave up three earned runs in a complete game pitching win.
HAWKINS 14, C. HILL 0: HAWKINS - Ryli Williams homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 14-0 win over Chapel hill.
Alyvia Barber added two hits and an RBI for Hawkins. Elle Frazier had two hits, Karsyn Johnson a single, double and two RBI, Allyson Mathews two singles and an RBI and Jaci Smith a single, double and RBI.
Trinity Hawkins worked the shutout in the circle, striking out seven and walking three while giving up two hits in five innings.
OVERTON 16, GRACE 5: TYLER - Montana Tarkington singled twice to go along with a triple and a double, driving in three runs, and the Overton Lady Mustangs rolled to a 16-5 win over Grace.
Kayla Nobles added two doubles, a single and two RBI for Overton. Alex Brown had three hits and three RBI, Halle Mayfield a double, single and RBI, Chelsea Jordan two hits and three RBI, Kyuana Brown two hits and an RBI and Kasha Williams and Brylie Smith an RBI apiece.
Smith struck out two, walked two and gave up two runs in six innings for the pitching win. Mason Fenter had a strikeout and two walks in her one inning of work in the circle.
N. FORNEY 12, EDGEWOOD 10: NORTH FORNEY - North Forney scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 12-10 win over Edgewood.
Abby Jaramillo homered, doubled and drove in three runs for North Forney.
Trinity Hale and Gracie Cates both homered in the loss for Edgewood. Cates had three hits and two RBI, Hale two hits and two RBI, Emily Stevens and Mia Saldivar two RBI apiece and Emma Robertson and Jesse Rodriguez an RBI apiece.
Cates took the pitching loss.