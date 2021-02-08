MONROE, La. – Former Sabine High School softball standout Jayden Mount, now a senior at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, named to the 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Softball Team on Monday, as voted on by the conference's head coaches.
The Warhawks were picked to finish ninth in the conference in the preseason coaches' poll.
Mount, who was a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2018, started all 24 games in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2020 season. She hit .333 with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. Her two triples tied for the Sun Belt Conference lead and her eight doubles ranked second in the conference. She was third in the SBC with 42 total bases. She added 16 RBIs and scored 18 runs to rank fifth in the SBC. Her .583 slugging percentage led the Warhawks.
Mount tallied six multi-hit games and had a pair of three hit games, hitting a double and home run in each game against Belmont and Georgia Southern. She matched a Sun Belt Conference-best with four runs scored in a win over Louisiana Tech.
"It is such an honor to be named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team," Mount said. "My teammates and coaches play a huge role in pushing me on and off the field every day. I can't wait to go out with a bang and take the field with the best this spring."
As a junior in 2019, Mount started 54 games for ULM and hit .302 with 49 hits, 11 doubles, seven home runs, 36 RBI and 30 runs scored. She had 10 multi-hit games, 10 multi-RBI games and nine multi-run games. She also led the Sun Belt in assists (144), tied for seven with 11 doubles and ranked 10th in the conference in hit by pitches (eight).
She was a second-team all-conference pick as a sophomore in 2018, hitting .379 with 43 uns scored, four home runs and 16 multi-hit games.
As a freahman in 2017, she started all 57 games and hit .355 with nine doubles, seven home runs, 31 RBI and 31 runs scored.
Mount belted 27 home runs, drove in 171 runs, had 55 doubles and 30 triples and was successful on 112 of 115 stolen base attempts during her Sabine High School career. Her lowest batting average was .494 as a senior after she hit .571 as a freshman, .542 as a sophomore and .588 as a junior.
Former Gladewater standout Murphy Williams also returns for ULM this season.
Williams was 5-2 inside the circle with a 3.68 earned run average and 24 strikeouts in 51.1 innings and was credited with half of the team's 10 pitching wins when the season was halted by COVID-19.
Williams struck out 695 batters at Gladewater, and as a senior she had a 1.48 ERA with 182 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched while hitting .517 with seven home runs, eight doubles and eight triples.
The Warhawks open the 2021 season with The Best on The Bayou tournament at the Ouachita Sportsplex in Monroe Friday-Sunday. First pitch of the 2021 season is slated for 4 p.m. Friday vs. Jacksonville State.