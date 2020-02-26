■ MOUNT VERNON 11, L-EYLAU 7: MOUNT VERNON — Kaitlynn Doss homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Dailey Ross and Reagan Gonzales drove in two runs apiece and Mount Vernon earned an 11-7 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Natalie Norwood and Heather Gray chipped in with two hits apiece, and K.K. Scally and Madelyn Wardrup drove in runs.
Alexa Taylor struck out seven, walked two and allowed two earned runs in five innings for the pitching win. Lauren Newsome fanned four with one walk and two earned runs allowed in two innings.
■ GRAND SALINE 16, WILLS POINT 1: GRAND SALINE — Delana Meyer and Morgan Stillwell drove in four runs apiece to back a strong pitching effort by Kinlee Rumfield as Grand Saline rolled to a 16-1 win over Wills Point.
Rumfield struck out eight and walked one. Hailey Darby and Sarah Marshall drove in two runs apiece, and Sarah Elliott, Andie Houser, Rumfield and Morgan Stillwell chipped in with RBI.
