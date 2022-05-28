MARSHALL — Carsyn Sparks singled and drove in two runs, Alexa Taylor went the distance in the circle and Mount Vernon completed a sweep of a Class 3A regional final series with a 10-5 win over Hughes Springs on Saturday at East Texas Baptist University.
Summer Rogers, Natalie Norwood and Cameron Pope all had three hits for Mount Vernon, and Madalyn Wardrup and Kamryn Bolin chipped in with two hits apiece.
Rogers, Bolin, Dailey Ross and Lauren Newsome all drove in runs for the Lady Tigers. Taylor struck out two and walked one.
Grace Pippin doubled, singled three times and drove in four runs in the loss for Hughes Springs. Emma McKinney added a double, single and RBI, and Riley Lowery and Cali Freeman chipped in with two hits apiece. Pippin struck out one and walked four in the pitching loss.