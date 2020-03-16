Harmony's Analese Cano made short work of two opponents, but still managed to put up big numbers from the circle. New Diana's Haley Manns also had a small sample - just two games - but did major damage at the plate.
For their efforts, Cano is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week and Manns earned Hitter of the Week honors for games played March 9-14.
Cano pitched just nine innings in wins over Sabine (17-0) and White Oak (10-0), but finished with 12 strikeouts and one walk while giving up no runs on six hits. for the year, she's 5-2 with a 0.89 earned run average, 39 strikeouts and nine walks in 39.1 innings pitched.
Manns had 10 total at bats in wins over Jefferson and Tatum, and finished with four hits. Three of the hits left the park, and she finished with six RBI. For the year, Manns is hitting at a .500 clip with four home runs, four triples, four doubles, 18 RBI and 13 runs scored.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHER
West Rusk's Lily Waddell worked 14 total innings, earning two wins, striking out 28, walking two and giving up one run.
HITTER
New Diana's Heather Zook homered twice, tripled, drove in five runs and scored four times in her one game played. Teammate Manns also homered twice.
Harmony's Katelyn Welborn hit .883 for the week with a couple of home runs - including a grand slam - and seven RBI. Several teammates also had solid weeks at the dish, including Madi Rhame (.500), Keylee Clemens (.500), Kinzee Settles (.429), Cano (.667) and Dacey Dawson (.883).
West Rusk's Piper Morton went 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBI in two games.