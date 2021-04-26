Carthage’s Karsyn Isbell and Beckville’s Lexi Barr shared Hitter of the Week honors for games played April 19-24, and Troup’s Lindsay Davis was named Pitcher of the Week after another dominant performance in the circle.
Isbell and Barr both homered three times during the week.
Isbell played three games, and finished the week 9-for-12 with three home runs, three doubles, 14 RBI and eight runs scored in wins over Jasper (4-2) and Palestine (19-3 and 16-1). She started the week 2-for-4 with a walk off two-run home run, double and four RBI against Jasper, and then went 7-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles and 10 RBI in the two games against Palestine.
For the season, Isbell is a .432 hitter with six home runs, nine doubles, 25 RBI and 34 runs scored.
Barr was 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a double and two RBI in a 7-1 win over Garrison, and then went 3-for-3 with a home run and three more RBI in a 5-1. For the year, Barr is hitting .510 with seven home runs, three doubles, three triples, 22 RBI and 21 runs scored.
Davis pitched once last week, striking out 20 of the 23 batters she faced against Elysian Fields while giving up a bunt single and issuing no walks. For the year, she’s 18-2 in the circle with a 0.34 earned run average, 263 strikeouts and 18 walks in 104.1 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PitchingBeckville’s Reese Dudley worked 14 innings, striking out 16, walking four and giving up two earned runs.
Big Sandy’s Daphnie Blavier earned three wins, giving up five total runs in three games.
Mount Pleasant’s BreAsia Hargrave struck out 10 and scattered five hits while allowing no runs in a win over Longview.
HittingCarthage’s Ashton Jones was 7-for-11 with a triple, three RBI and six runs scored in three games. Roo Harrison went 5-for-8 with three doubles, three RBI and six runs scored. Natalee Dinnerville finished 5-for-9 with three doubles, four RBI and four runs scored, and Madison Reynolds was 3-for-8 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored.
Union Grove’s Katelyn Vaughn went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI, and Jolea Robertson was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Big Sandy’s Abigail Whitfield doubled, tripled, drove in five runs and scored five times in three games. Chyler Ponder had three hits, two RBI and five runs scored, and Daphnie Blavier had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
Mount Pleasant’s Carson Zachry was 5-for-8 with a home run, two doubles and four runs scored in two games. Conlee Zachry went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Jordyn Hargrave was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base. Jessie Minnix was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Lindsay Davis went 2-for-4 with a double.
