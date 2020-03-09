Longview's Kennedy Cameron dominated in the circle, and Kilgore's Alyssa Whitington simply found ways to get on base during a busy week for both teams.
For their efforts, Cameron is the East Texas Softball Pitcher of the Week, and Whitington earned Hitter of the Week honores.
Cameron worked 20 innings, compiling a 2-1 record, striking out 39 and walking just four. Whitington hit .466 with a home run, triple, three doubles, three walks and a hit by pitch. She drove in seven runs, scored six times and swiped a couple of bases.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas in games played March 2-7 (nominated by coaches):
PITCHER
Spring Hill's Sam Schott pitched struck out 25 and allowed seven earned runs in 21 innings.
Ore City's Anna Green worked 26 innings, striking out 44, walking five and giving up four earned runs.
Chapel Hill's Hope Williams went 6-1 in the circle with a 0.80 ERA. She struck out 62 in 26 innings.
HITTER
Longview's Reagan Fleet hit .667 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Spring Hill's Sam Schott hit .571 (8-for-14) with double doubles and seven RBI.
Ore City's Emily Hoosier was 9-for-16 with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored.
Elysian Fields' Reese Griffin hit .438 for the week. Teammate Mary Frances Ellis hit .421with a double, six runs scored and four stolen bases, and Christen Smith hit .385 with a .500 on base percentage, three triples and four RBI.
Waskom's Karlee Waltrip hit .384 (5-for-13) with a double and three RBI, and teammate Ellen Nuner hit .363 (4-for-11) with a home run and five RBI.
Chapel Hill's Kylei Griffin hit .789 with four home runs and 17 RBI for the week. Teammate Kamryn Wages hit .824 with 22 RBI, and Hope Williams hit .667 with a home run and seven RBI as the Lady Bulldogs outscored seven opponents by a combined 101-9.
MILESTONE WIN
Former Harleton head coach Justin Kniffen, now at Tyler Lee, earned his 350th career win over the weekend. Kniffen went 339-118 at Harleton, leading the Lady Wildcats to the UIL State Tournament in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
All-Tournament picks at the Union Grove Tournament over the weekend were Madelynn Lacaze and Lainey Ledbetter of Union Grove, Taylor Pate and Hailey Yates of Maud, Hailey Mason and Alayna Mason of Linden-Kildare, Madison Taylor and Anijah Gray of DeKalb and Jasmine Tapley, Madison Buster and Faith Watkins of Como-Pickton.