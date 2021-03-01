Spring Hill’s Sam Schott and Troup’s Lindsay Davis earned top honors for the first full week of the high school softball season.
Schott earned Pitcher of the Week honors after going 4-0-1 inside the circle, and Davis was named Hitter of the Week after a solid opening at the plate.
Schott, a senior who has signed with UT Tyler, carved out a 1.90 earned run average for the week. She struck out 33 and walked 11 in 22 innings of work.
Davis hit a robust .778 with a home run, three triples, a double, four RBI, a 1.888 slugging percentage, two stolen bases and six runs scored.
Other top performances form around East Texas (nominated by coaches) include:
PITCHING
Carthage’s Ashton Jones and Karsyn Isbell were both 1-1 and Roo Harrision went 2-1 for the week. Jones struck out four in eight innings. Isbell had a 2.10 ERA with 14 strikeouts and two walks in 13.1 innings, and Harrison had a 3.12 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 13 walks in 15.2 innings.
White Oak’s Morgan Benge struck out 29, including 20 in one game, and walked one while going 2-0 for the week.
Ore City’s Anna Green struck out 23, walked one and had a 3.90 ERA.
Pittsburg’s Kylie Fitch struck out five in 13 innings of work.
West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell struck out 10 in seven innings.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis had three wins, two shutouts and two no-hitters in nine total innings pitched. She struck out 24, walked four and allowed one unearned run.
HITTTING
Carthage’s Roo Harrison hit .444 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored. Natalee Dinnerville hit .438 with a double ,triple an six RBI. Ashton Jones hit .480 with a double, triple and six RBI, and Kat Barentine was a .412 hitter with a double and seven RBI.
White Oak’s Morgan Benge hit .556 for the week with a triple and three RBI.
Elysian Fields’ Mary Frances Ellis hit .583 with a triple, nine stolen bases and six runs scored. Kelsey O’Brien hit .556 with a double and two RBI.
Pittsburg’s Morgan Warrick hit .667 with two home runs, five RBI and seven runs scored. Teammate Abby Wylie hit .455 with three RBI.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton was 4-for-4 at the plate for the week.
Ore City’s Emily Hoosier hit .556 with a home run, and five RBI.