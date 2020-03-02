The West Rusk Lady Raiders are off to a 7-0 start this season — winning six games last week. A big reason for the unbeaten start is the pitching of Lilly Waddell and hitting of Piper Morton, and the Lady Raiders took top honors this week among East Texas softball players.
Waddell is the Pitcher of the Week after going 5-0 inside the circle in games played Feb. 24-29. Morton, meanwhile, did major damage at the plate to earn Hitter of the Week honors.
Waddell worked a total of 24.1 innings, striking out 53, walking two, allowing 10 hits and finishing with a 0.58 earned run average. Morton bashed her way to a .588 average (10-for-17) with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, 11 runs scored and two walks. One of Morton’s home runs was a grand slam.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
■ Mount Pleasant’s BreAsia Hargrave went 3-0 with 15 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.
■ Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips went 4-2 with 20 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.
■ Pittsburg’s Tori Henderson went 4-1 with 18 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched.
■ White Oak’s Morgan Benge struck out 36, walked two and had a 0.98 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched.
■ Waskom’s Brooke Loyd was 2-2 with 10 strikeouts and one walk in 21 innings pitched.
■ Harmony’s Analese Cano was 2-0 with a 0.46 ERA, 20 strikeouts and four walks in 15 innings pitched.
■ Sabine’s Makenzie Cook struck out 22 and walked eight in 16 innings pitched.
■ Troup’s Lindsay Davis went 4-1-1 with a save last week. She worked a total of 26 innings, giving up eight hits, one earned run and five walks while striking out 59.
HITTING
■ Pine Tree’s Dajah Montgomery finished the week with a .444 average and one home run. Teammate Taitum Barry hit .462 for the week.
■ Hallsville’s Taylor Freeman had nine hits in 16 at bats, with a double and five RBI. Teammate Jaryn Nelson hit .500 with a pair of home runs and five RBI.
■ Marshall’s Maycee Griffin hit .647 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI for the week.
■ Mount Pleasant’s BreAsia Hargrave hit .555 with two home runs, a double, 10 RBI and five runs scored. Teammate Jalissa Alvarez hit .562 with a double, six runs scored and five RBI. Maggie Lilly hit .533 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI, and Carson Zachry hit .500 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six runs scored and two RBI.
■ Carthage’s Ashton Jones hit .440 for the week with four doubles, a triple, eight RBI and nine runs scored. Teammate Natalee Dinnerville had three doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored in seven games.
■ Pittsburg’s Daytona Torrey tripled and had seven RBI for the week. Teammate Amanda Garrison had four doubles, a triple and four RBI.
■ Gilmer’s Karlye Johnston hit .437 with a double, home run and three RBI.
■ Sabine’s Erika Lowry hammered at a .625 clip for the week with a triple, home run and 10 RBI.
■ White Oak’s Kelsi Wingo hit .533 with a triple, double, six RBI and four runs scored.
■ West Rusk’s Allyson Floyd went 6-for-15 from the dish with a couple of home runs. Teammate Abby Hernandez was 5-for-15 with four RBI and four walks.
■ Harmony’s Delaynie Nash hit .500 with a double, home run and two RBI. Teammate Katelyn Welborn hit .385 with two doubles and seven RBI.
■ Elysian Fields’ Adrian Pacheco hit .500 with an RBI and two runs scored. Teammate Christen Smith hit .467 with four doubles, a triple, four RBI and six runs scored. Mary Frances Ellis hit .438 with a triple, home run, RBI, seven runs scored and eight stolen bases. Sabra Griffin was a .429 hitter with three RBI and two runs scored. Corrina Hall hit .500 with a double, five RBI and two runs scored, and Amanda Gardner hit .333 with a triple, home run, three RBI and two runs scored.
■ Waskom’s Karlee Waltrip had eight hits in 19 at bats with three doubles, a home run and five RBI. Teammate Brooke Loyd doubled and drove in four runs, and Catherine Bailey had five hits in 13 at bats.
■ Beckville’s Ally LaGrone hit .631 with five doubles, a triple and nine runs scored in seven games.
■ Troup’s Lindsay Davis hit .333 with a .431 on base percentage and six stolen bases. Teammate Jessie Minnix hit .483 with a double and six RBI.