Pittsburg’s McKenna Wood and Ore City’s Anna Green took top honors for the first week of the 2020 high school softball season.
Wood is the East Texas Hitter of the Week after hitting .500 and belting four home runs in six games. Green dominated in the circle to earn Pitcher of the week honors.
Wood, who hit one grand slam, finished the week with 13 RBI and 10 runs scored for the Lady Pirates. She homered twice and drove in six runs twice on Saturday in wins over Queen City and Bloomburg.
Green opened the season by striking out 18 with no walks in an 8-1 win over Quitman, and went 3-3 with a save, a 1.95 earned run average, 47 strikeouts and just three walks in 28.2 innings pitched.
In other top performances from around East Texas in games played Feb. 17-22 (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
■ Marshall’s Adriana Vences went 3-1 for the week with a 3.11 ERA, 20 strikeouts and nine walks.
■ Pittsburg’s Tori Henderson worked 22 innings and went 5-1 with a 1.59 earned run average, a no-hitter, three shutouts and 21 strikeouts.
■ Waskom’s Brooke Loyd went 2-1 with a 0.52 ERA, 11 strikeouts and three walks in 13 innings.
■ Elysian Fields’ Cora Creech was 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA, 11 strikeouts and two walks.
■ Troup’s Lindsay Davis struck out 36 in two games. She fanned 19, walked four and gave up two earned runs in 9.1 innings on Tuesday and then struck out 17 with one walk while giving up one hit and one earned run on Friday.
HITTING
■ Pine Tree’s Dajah Montgomery hit .643 for the week with five doubles, a triple and 10 RBI.
■ Marshall’s Maggie Truelove hit .667 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four RBI, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases in five attempts.
■ Hallsville’s Mallory Pyle hit .615 with a home run, four RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base.
■ Mount Pleasant’s Carson Zachry went 9-for-17 at the plate, including a 4-for-4 day with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and five runs scored against Liberty-Eylau and a three-run home run against Pleasant Grove. Teammate Maggie Lilly was 7-for-12 for the week with 10 RBI and had a grand slam against Prairiland.
■ Spring Hill’s Caylee Mayfield hit .538 in six games with a pair of home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, nine runs scored and four stolen bases in four attempts.
■ Gilmer’s Kirsten Waller hit .562 for the week with seven RBI’s and no errors in the field from her centerfield position.
■ Carthage’s Kinsley Ingram hit .500 with two doubles, a triple, seven RBI and six runs scored. Teammate Caroline Baldree hit .462 with a home run, a triple, five RBI and five runs scored.
■ Pittsburg’s Ananda Garrison homered, had seven total hits, drove in six runs and scored nine times. Teammate Abby Hammons had five RBI and scored seven times, and Daytona Torrey drove in six and scored seven times.
■ Elysian Fields’ Mary Frances Ellis went 7-for-9 (.778) with an .867 on base percentage, two doubles, four RBI, eight runs scored and nine stolen bases. Teammate Christen Smith hit .455 with a double, home run, five RBI and four runs scored. Amanda Gardner hit .429 with three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases, and Sabra Griffin hit .400 with three runs scored.
■ Ore City’s Anna Green hit .625 with three doubles, five RBI and five runs scored.
■ White Oak’s Lexi Dodson went 5-for-7 at the dish and drove in four runs for the week.
■ Paul Pewitt’s Calli Osmon hit .750 for the week with three doubles, a triple, seven RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases.
■ Waskom’s Brooke Loyd hit .647 with four doubles, two triples, seven RBI and nine runs scored. Teammate Karlee Waltrip hit .667 with two RBI. Malayiah Fields hit .533 with two doubles, two triples and eight RBI. Morgan Deen hit .455 with two RBI and Tristen Riley hit .400 with two doubles and six RBI.