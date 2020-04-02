All Dajah Montgomery wanted was a second chance.
A year later, Montgomery parlayed that second chance into an even bigger step when she signed a national letter-of-intent to play softball at Kilgore College.
The Pine Tree senior standout signed on the dotted line in the kitchen at her family’s home recently thanks to the COVID-19 “shelter in place” mandate, but the next two years of her academic and athletic future are secured.
A year ago, the prospects of playing college softball — or even finishing her high school softball career — were up in the air when she was suspended due to an off-field incident.
She refused to let things end that way, however.
“I just worked extra hard on my school work and my game and said a lot of prayers,” Montgomery said. “I’m thankful I got a chance to do it again.”
Montgomery was hitting .500 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI through five games when her junior season came to an end. Lady Pirate head coach Melissa Waddell saw the obvious athletic potential in the Lady Pirate infielder, but wanted to see something else.
And, she was more than happy with the final result.
“When she came back, we sat down and talked for a long time,” Waddell said. “She told me right then and there she wanted to play college softball. I told her I would do what I could to help her, but she needed to work on being a leader, being confident in herself and making her classwork the No. 1 priority. After that conversation, I could tell what happened changed her and made her a lot more gung ho for this year.”
Montgomery was hitting .525 with a home run, a triple, eight doubles, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored when her senior season came to a grinding halt thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had already caught the attention of several schools — visiting Kilgore, Tyler, Trinity Valley and ETBU and being offered by Texas College — but Kilgore won her over quickly.
“My first tryout was at Kilgore, and it just felt like home,” she said.
Kilgore competes in the Region XIV Conference’s East Division along with Angelina, Paris, Bossier Parish, Tyler, Trinity Valley, Navarro and Northeast Texas Community College.
The Rangers were 10-17 overall, but had started Region XIV Conference play with a 3-1 record when the season was halted following a sweep of Angelina.
Kilgore is in its eighth season fielding a program. KC advanced to the conference tournament for the first time in 2017, and has been to the postseason three of the past four seasons.