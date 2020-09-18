When the 2020 spring softball season came to a grinding halt for Kilgore College back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of questions were left unanswered.
While the games won’t count in the standings or have playoff ramifications, the Rangers — under first-year head coach Trish Robinson — have a chance to answer some questions over the next month during an abbreviated 10-game fall season.
The Rangers will host the KC Travel Ball Round Robin event today at The Ballpark at KC Commons. Kilgore will face the Diamond Dolls at 9 a.m., Bad Intentions at 10:30 a.m. and LA Glory at 4:30 p.m. today. Other games today feature LA Glory vs. Diamond Dolls at noon, Bad Intentions vs. Diamond Dolls at 1:30 p.m. and LA Glory vs. Bad Intentions at 3 p.m.
“Basically, we’re just working hard and trying to get a little better each day,” Robinson said of the fall season. “Not taking days off, getting that 1% better each day, hustling, working on good communication.”
Robinson has been an assistant at KC since 2016. She took over for Leslie Messina, who built the Ranger program from the ground up but stepped away from the game for personal reasons shortly after the season ended.
“It has definitely been a smooth transition since I’ve been here the past four years,” Robinson said. “We’re super excited to get started after having our season cut short.”
The Rangers were 10-17 overall when the season ended in March, but KC had won three in a row and was off to a 3-1 start in Region XIV Conference play.
Back from that team are Calleigh King (.250, 5 RBI), Dani Moreno (.275, 5 RBI), Hannah Grumbles (.341, 6 HR, 19 RBI), Madalyn Spears (2 HR, 4 RBI), Marissa Medina (.405, 5 doubles, HR, 10 RBI, 7 SB, 24 runs) and Natalie Castillo (3 RBI).
“We have an amazing group of returning sophomores,” Robinson said. “They all started on the field last year, and it gives us a good number of possible starters back. They are close. They had their season taken away last year, and they have all stepped up to become leaders.”
Also back are pitchers Moreno, Jenna Lewis (3-5, 3.28 ERA, 72 strikeouts, 29 walks), Medina and Natalie Castillo, who combined for 90 strikeouts, 39 walks and 112 innings of work in the circle during the spring.
“I’m excited about how athletic we are,” Robinson said. “We also have a deep pitching roster and a deep bench with a lot of utility players who can play multiple positions.”
Kilgore will host another round robin event on Sept. 26, playing two games, and then host Hill College in a twinbill on Sept. 29.
In October, KC is scheduled to play twice in a round robin event at home on Oct. 10 and then close out the fall worksheet with two games on Sunday, Oct. 25.