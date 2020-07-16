Julie Rawls is keeping busy this summer, working local camps and giving softball lessons in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Lafayette has been home away from home the past two years for the former Hallsville High School softball standout, and it’ll be that way for at least another season since she elected to return to school and play for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns in 2021.
Earlier this week, Rawls was informed the school thinks pretty highly of her also when she was named the team’s NCAA nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.
The program, established in 1991, honors the academic achievements, excellence in athletics, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions.
According to the program’s website, to be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and must have earned her undergraduate degree by Summer 2020 (or demonstrate she would have earned her degree if not for the COVID-19 pandemic).
Rawls checked all of the boxes. ...and then some.
A standout on the field where she was a NFCA All-Central Region second team pick and an All-Sun Belt and All-Louisiana first team pick in 2019 and a preseason All-Sun Belt selection heading into the 2020 season, she also graduated in May.
“I graduated with a marketing degree, and my plan this summer was to study for my LSAT (Law School Admission Test),” Rawls said. “But, since the Coronavirus happened, I pretty much knew I wanted to come back and end things on my own terms.”
Thanks to an NCAA ruling that allows players who lost all or most of a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rawls will return to the diamond in the spring.
She was hitting .315 with five home runs, 10 extra base hits and a team-leading 20 walks when the 2020 season came to a grinding halt after the Cajuns had completed a sweep of Sam Houston State University (19-0, 15-0) on March 11. She was 3-for-5 at the dish with a home run, a double and three walks in the series.
Rawls hit .360 with 10 home runs, nine doubles and 49 RBI as a junior, appearing in and starting 55 games in her debut season at Louisiana after transferring from Northwestern State University.
She played 91 games in two seasons at Northwestern State — hitting .193 with a home run and 10 RBI as a freshman in 2017 and .296 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI as a sophomore.
At Hallsville High School, Rawls hit .491 as a senior with nine home runs, 36 RBI and 41 stolen bases after a junior campaign that sawher hit at a .522 clip with five home runs, 10 doubles, six triples, 33 RBI and 48 runs scored.
She has spent the past week working a camp, along with Cajun teammates Alissa Dalton and Summer Ellyson.
“From my understanding, the NCAA will send an email letting me know if I made it to the next round,” Rawls said of the Woman of the Year award.
Eligible female student-athletes are nominated by their member school. Each conference office then reviews the nominations from its core member schools. The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee will then identify the top 30 — 10 from each division — and from there select three finalists from each division. From nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics selects the NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.