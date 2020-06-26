KILGORE - Kilgore College has named Trish Robinson as interim head softball coach for the 2020-21 season, taking over for Leslie Messina who left the program in May for personal reasons.
Robinson has served as an assistant softball coach for KC since 2016.
“First off, I'd like to thank to Dr. Brenda Kays (president), Dr. Mike Jenkins (vice president) and Jimmy Rieves (athletic director) for giving me this opportunity,” Robinson said. “Kilgore College has been a second family to me for the last four years, and I have worked alongside the best and learned what it takes to be a successful head coach.”
Robinson said she is ready “to hit the ground running” with recruiting and is ready to give back to the community that has invested so much in the college.
“Through my passion and dedication, I will help student-athletes graduate and move on to the next level,” Robinson said. “I am excited about the future of this program and what we will achieve.”
Before KC, Robinson was assistant softball coach for the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals.
Robinson, a native of Sugar Land, is a 2005 graduate of Dulles High School and a 2007 graduate of The University of Texas at Dallas where she earned a degree in psychology. She was also a two-year member for the UT-Dallas softball team.
After graduation from UT-Dallas, Robinson was a graduate assistant for the Comets (American Southwest Conference).
Prior to UT-Dallas, Robinson spent two years at Alvin Community College where she earned an associate’s degree and played softball for the Dolphins.
At ACC, she hit .361 with 21 RBI in 2007 and was named the team's Offensive Player of the Year.
Messina was the program's first head coach.
KC played its first four seasons at the Kilgore High School softball field, compiling records of 20-34, 9-32, 12-23 and 14-37 before moving to its current home - The Ballpark at KC Commons - in 2017 and carving out a 33-23 record and earning the program's first Region XIV Conference Tournament berth.
The Rangers were 21-23 in 2018, 23-26 in 2019 and had a 10-17 record overall (3-1 in conference play) when play was stopped in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.