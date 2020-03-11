COLLEGE
■ KC SPLITS: KILGORE — After struggling at the plate in the opener, the Kilgore College Rangers erupted for four runs in the bottom of the first inning in the nightcap to earn a 7-6 win and salvage a Region XIV Conference opening split with Northeast Texas Community College at the Ballpark at KC Commons.
NTCC won the opener, 2-1, limiting KC to three hits.
In the second game, Rachael Thomas homered, Mac Pierpint doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and Lauren Corley banged out three hits for the Rangers. Nicole King had two hits and two RBI, and Brooke Arnold and Thomas added an RBI apiece.
Jenna Lewis earned the pitching win, striking out seven and walking one in 4.2 innings. Mattie McQuary fanned three with no walks in 2.1 innings.
Madison Brown homered, and Averie Ayers homered, doubled and drove in four runs for NTCC.
In the 2-1 loss, Ayers fanned five and walked one for NTCC, helping herself at the dish with two RBI.
King and Brooke Arnold doubled and Calleigh King singled and drove in the lone run for Kilgore. McQuary struck out 10, walked none and gave up two earned runs on five hits in seven innings.
Kilgore (8-17, 1-1) will host Angelina at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 15, NACOGDOCHES 13: NACOGDOCHES — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates scored twice in the top of the 8th inning, rallying for a 15-13 win over Nacogdoches on Wednesday.
Pine Tree pounded out 19 hits, including three each from Taitum Barry, Carmen Chatman and Brooklyn Barry and two apiece from Raquel Ramirez, Bre Williams, Dajah Montgomery and Adrienne Pena. Chatman tripled, Brooklyn Barry and Montgomery both doubled. Pena drove in three runs. Ramirez added two RBI, and Brooklyn Barry, Williams, Gracie Rust, Montgomery and Taitum Barry all drove in runs.
Dalah Montgomery struck out 10 and allowed just three earned runs in eight innings.
NON-DISTRICT
■ VAN 1, GILMER 0: GILMER — Skyler Savage tossed a no-hitter at Gilmer, striking out 15 and walking three in a seven-inning gem as Van edged the Lady Buckeyes, 1-0.
Savage also had one of Van’s four hits and drove in the lone run of the game.
Sarah Phillips struck out six, walked four and allowed an earned run on four hits in seven innings to shoulder the loss for Gilmer.
LATE TUESDAY
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ TROUP 17, ARP 2: ARP — Jessie Minnix collected three hits, Mia Bason drove in four runs and the Troup Lady Tigers used three five-run innings to coast past Arp, 17-2.
Tara Wells and Lindsay Davis had two hits and an RBI apiece. Maddy Griffin drove in three runs. Minnix added two RBI and Kacie Young, Karsyn Williamson and Ashley Neel all added RBI for Troup. Davis struck out 10 to earn the pitching victory.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ BIG SANDY 12, CARLISLE 2: PRICE — Faith Watts homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead a potent offensive attack for Big Sandy in a 12-2 win over Carlisle.
Airikah Pippins also homered and singled for Big Sandy. C.J. Ponder had three hits and an RBI, Trinity Madden two hits, Morgan Collier a double ,single and RBI, Breaunna derrick two hits and an RBI and Miranda Collier and Makenli Milwood a hit apiece.
Collier struck out 15 of the 27 batters she faced, giving up two walks, four hits and a couple of earned runs to earn the pitching win.
from staff reports