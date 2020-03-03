LONGVIEW 3, ROCKWALL 0: Kennedy Cameron went the distance inside the circle, striking out 12, walking one and scattering three hits, and the Longview Lady Lobos opened District 11-6A play with a 3-0 shutout of Rockwall.
River Hulsey doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Lobos from the top spot in the order. Avery Cotten added two hits, and Cameron helped herself with two hits and an RBI. Kerris Cameron, Zekyia Robinson, Reagan Fleet and Alexis Hunter all chipped in with hits.
SPRING HILL 4, GLADEWATER 3: Samantha Schott pitched a complete-game three hitter, Hadleigh Childers drove in three runs and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over Gladewater.
Schott struck out eight, walked two and gave up one earned run on three hits. Gladewater scored twice in the top of the first, but the Lady Panthers answered with four in the bottom half.
Kaycee Campbell doubled, and Halee Bray and Adison Chism added two hits apiece for the Lady Panthers. Bray drove in a run.
GILMER 14, LINDALE 8: GILMER - The Lady Buckeyes scored five runs in a couple of innings and held on for a 14-8 win over Lindale.
Sarah Phillips and Kirsten Waller both doubled twice for the Lady Buckeyes. Phillips also singled and finished with four RBI. Karlye Johnston doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Addi Walker doubled and plated a run. Waller had two hits, and Claire Cole, , Emily Watson, Melody Larkins and Waller drove in runs.
Elizabeth Watkins homered, doubled and drove in fur runs in the loss for Lindale. London Reue also went deep for the Lady Eagles.
Phillips struck out six and walked one in a complete-game pitching win for Gilmer.
CARTHAGE 5, BULLARD 4: CARTHAGE - Caroline Baldree singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and later came around to score on an error as the Carthage Lady Dawgs walked off with a 5-4 victory over Bullard.
Bullard scored once in the top of the seventh to tie things at 4-4, but Baldree and Ashton Jones singled to lead off the bottom half. After a strikeout, Karsyn Isbell singled to load the bases, and Baldree hustled home with the game-winner after a ball off the bat of Natalee Dinnerville was misplayed.
Tessa Smith doubled twice and drove in a run, and Baldree, Isbell and Madision Reynolds all doubled for Carthage. Baldree finished with with three hits and an RBI. Kat Barentine and Isbell had two hits apiece, and Kinsley Ingram and Baldree drove in runs.
Isbell struck out three with no walks in seven innings for the pitching win. Ariel Matula had five strikeouts to go along with two walks in the loss for Bullard. Ashlyn Seaton finished with three hits.
PITTSBURG 15, SABINE 14: LIBERTY CITY - McKenna Wood drove in five runs with three hits, Ananda Garrison doubled three times, singled and plated a couple and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates held off a late rally by Sabine to earn a 15-14 win.
Tori Henderson added a double and single. Kylie Fitch had two hits and two RBI, and Natalie Styles drove in a couple for the Lady Pirates. Eylessia Lemelle and Dayton Torrey also collected RBI for Pittsburg.
Kaleigh Carney doubled, singled and drove in four runs for Sabine in the loss. Blaire Kaufman tripled and drove in two runs. Callie Sparks doiubled and drove in a couple. Bailey Barrett and Mercedes Willett had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Erika Lowry added an RBI for Sabine.
H. SPRINGS 13, E. FIELDS 3: HUGHES SPRINGS - Presley Richardson homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs banged out six extra base hits en roue to a 13-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Shea Nelson added a home run, single and four RBI for the Lady Mustangs. Her homer was a grand slam. Jacee Short and Grace Pippin both doubled and drove in a run, and Karmen Searcy and Lauren Spaniol had two hits apiece. Riley Lowery chipped in with an RBI.
Elysian Fields finished with three hits, singles by Christen Smith, Sabra Griffin and Reese Griffin. Sabra Griffin drove in a run.
Pippin struck out seven, walked two and gave up one earned run for the pitching win. Cora Creech took the loss. She struck out four and walked two.
L-EYLAU 12, U. GROVE 2: TEXARKANA - Liberty-Eylau used a four-run third to take control of things in a 12-2 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Gracie McKinley singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Union Grove. Sydney Chamberlain added two hits. Lainey Ledbetter struck out five and issued three walks in the pitching loss.
MPCH 11, L-KILDARE 0: MOUNT PLEASANT - Presley Applegate tossed a no-hitter and helped her own cause with a couple of RBI as Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill blanked Linden-Kildare, 11-0.
Applegate struck out 13 and walked two in five innings, and she, Brelee Morgan and Emma Pugsley all drove in two runs. Kaci Jackson added three hits and an RBI.
MOUNT VERNON 12, CELESTE 0: CELESTE - Summer Rogers banged out four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Mount Vernon in a 12-0 win over Celeste.
Kaitlynn Doss tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Madelyn Wardup tripled and drove in a run. Lauren Newsome finished with a double, single and three RBI. Natalie Norwood doubled and singled, and Kaelyn Taylor drove in three runs.
Newsome struck out four and walked one in four innings, and K.K. Scally fanned two with one walk and one hit allowed in one inning.
CRANDALL 16, MABANK 1: CRANDALL - The Crandall Lady Pirates pounded out 18 hits en route to a 16-1 win over Mabank.
Hannah Hanes doubled and drove in a run, and Payten Nolen had two hits in the loss for Mabank.
ALTO 18, MOUNT ENTERPRISE 2: MOUNT ENTERPRISE - Halle Duplichain homered, Abby Bernard and Abbie Teutsch had multiple extra-base hits and Alto stormed past Mount Enterprise, 18-2.
Duplichain drove in two runs. Berhard tripled, doubled, drove in a run and scored three times from the top of the order. Teutsch duobled twice, sinbled and drove in three runs. Kylee Powers doubled. Mary Woodard and Reanna Guinn had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Arreli perez drove in a run.
Teutsch struck out nine, walked one and gave up one hit in three innings.