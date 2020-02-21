LONGVIEW
■ LONGVIEW WINS 2: Alexis Hunter doubled and drove in two runs to lead the way for host team Longview in an 8-2 win over crosstown rival Spring Hill at the 24th annual Lady Lobo Classic.
Mia Taylor added a double, and Tia Taylor, Mia Taylor, Avery Cotten and KeAdriah Lister all drove in runs for the Lady Lobos.
Hunter pitched two innings for the win. Reagan Fleet struck out three and walked on in two frames.
Rachel Doss and Hadleigh Childers drove in runs for Spring Hill in the loss. Sadie Sparks struck out two, walked five and gave up three earned runs in 3.2 innings.
The Lady Lobos closed out the day with a 15-0 win over New Boston, with Kennedy Cameron tossing a three-inning perfect game — striking out all nine Lady Lions she faced.
Kerris Cameron doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Lady Lobos. Zekyia Robinson and River Hulsey had a single and two RBI apiece, and jordan McClain, Avery Cotten and Alexis Hunter all drove in runs.
■ SPRING HILL 8, PINE TREE 2: Sam Schott struck out eight with no walks or earned runs allowed, Laney Linseisen had two hits, an RBI and a run scored form the top of the lineup and Spring Hill defeated crosstown rival Pine Tree, 8-2.
Halee Bray, Kaycee Campbell, Rachel Doss, Caylee Mayfield, Alyssa McClung and Schott all drove in runs for Spring Hill, which took a 4-1 lead after one and extended the lead to 7-2 with a three-run third.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS GOES 1-1: Hughes Springs defeated Union Grove, 12-5, and tied Liberty-Eylau, 5-5, on Friday.
Against Union Grove, Karmen Searcy homered twice and drove in five runs form the leadoff spot for the Lady Mustangs. Grace Pippin doubled twice and drove in a run. Shea Nelson and Riley Lowery added doubles. Nelson also singled and drove in a run, and Jacee Short drove in two runs.
Short struck out five, walked two and allowed one earned run in two innings.
Against Liberty-Eylau, Cali Freeman and Emma McKinney both doubled, and Lauren Spaniol banged out three hits and drove in a run. Riley Lowery added two RBI, and Presley Richardson drove in a run. Pippin struck out eight, walked five and gave up three earned runs in three innings.
■ UG GOES 1-1: The Union Grove Lady Lions defeated Liberty-Eylau, 7-1, and fell to Hughes Springs, 12-5.
Kasi Jones homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs from the top of the order for the Lady Lions against Liberty-Eylau. Gracie McKinley doubled and singled. Sydney Chamberlain and Katelyn Vaughn added two hits apiece, and Alison Yohn drove in a run.
Jones and Lainey Ledbetter pitched for the Lady Lions. Jones struck out four with no walks in three innings, and Ledbetter pitched a scoreless frame.
Against Hughes Springs, Ledbetter doubled and drove in a run and McKinley had two hits and an RBI.
■ PITTSBURG WINS 2: The Pittsburg Lady Pirates notched wins over Sabine (6-0) and John Tyler (17-0).
Henderson struck out three and walked two in 4.1 innings against Sabine. Abigail Hammonds doubled and drove in a run, Dayton Torrey added two hits and Kylie Fitch drove in one.
Against John Tyler, Henderson struck out three in a game called after one frame following a 17-run outburst by the Lady Pirates.
Ananda Garrison tripled and drove in two runs. Torrey added two RBI, and Henderson, Hammonds and Na’keil Gaston all drove in runs for the Lady Pirates.
FORNEY
■ HALLSVILLE SPLITS: FORNEY — The Hallsville Ladycats defeated Waxahachie (8-1) and fell to Sachse (11-1) on Friday.
Against Waxahachie, Mallory Pyle homered, singled and drove in three runs to pace the offense. Jaydin Ainsworth added a triple and single, Taylor Freeman doubled, singled and drove in a run and Abby Thomas added two hits and an RBI. Molly Danna and Jaryn Nelson also drove in runs.
Danyelle Molina struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings. Ainsworth pitched a scoreless inning.
In the loss to Sachse, Anahi Ramirez, Freeman, Abby Dunagan, Lily Soto and Pyle had the only Hallsville hits, and Soto drove in the lone run for the Ladycats. Molina and Kammie Walker pitched for Hallsville.
CARTHAGE
■ CARTHAGE 14, REDWATER 3: CARTHAGE — Host team Carthage banged out 16 hits — including three apiece by Kinsley Ingram and Madison Reynolds — en route to a 14-3 win over Redwater.
Ingram tripled, double, singled and drove in four runs, and Reynolds had a triple, two doubles and three RBI. Kat Barrantine, Natalee Dinnerville and Karsyn Isbell all doubled. isbell, Dinnerville, Barantine and Caroline Baldree had two hits apiece. Barantine and Baldree drove in two runs apiece, and isbell, Roo Harrison and Tessa Smith drove in runs.
Harrison struck out two, walked two and gave up one earned run in three innings.
The Lady Dawgs fell 2-1 to Ore City, managing just three hits. Baldree and Ingram had doubles, and Smith drove in a run. Isbell struck out five, walked none and gave up one earned run in five innings.
Anna Green struck out eight for Ore City.
■ MARSHALL BLANKS 3: CARTHAGE — The Marshall Lady Mavericks worked shutouts against Beckville (2-0), Tatum (16-0) and Garrison (2-0) on Friday.
Caitlyn Ellenburg and Adriana Vences pitched two innings apiece against Beckville, with Vences striking out two. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
Vences doubled, Maggie Truelove and Cate Truelove had two hits apiece and Vences drove in a run.
Vences fanned three and walked two in the win over Garrison. Cate Truelove doubled, and Vences drove in a run.
In the win over Tatum, Ellenburg struck out two in two innings and Vences fanned one in one frame.
Maggie Truelove homered, tripled and doubled, driving in a run and scoring three times from the top of the order to lead the offense. Ellenburg tripled, singled and drove in two, and Maycee Giffin had a double and three RBI. Liz Palmer added two hits and two RBI, Cate Truelove two hits and two RBI and Vences had a couple of RBI. Alyson Roberson also drove in a run.
■ KILGORE DROPS 3: CARTHAGE — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs fell to Central (13-0), Atlanta (7-0) and New Diana (2-1) on Friday.
Jenna Cavanaugh doubled and Jaycie Villanueva singled in the loss to Atlanta.
Against New Diana, Cailey Brown singled, moved into scoring position on a bunt by Alyssa Whitington and scored on Haylee Brown’s single.
Kristen Wilson pitched all three games for Kilgore. She fanned six, walked one and hit two in the 2-1 loss to New Diana.
■ NEW DIANA GOES 1-2: CARTHAGE — New Diana defeated Kilgore (2-1) and fell to Atlanta (14-0) and Central at the Dawg Fight Tournament.
Against Kilgore, Asia Newman drove in both New Diana runs and Reanna Gears doubled for the Lady Eagles. Haley Manns struck out two, walked two and allowed one earned run in three innings.
In the loss to Atlanta, Karly Meshell, Newsome and Manns had the lone hits for New Diana. Manns fanned one and struck out three, giving up three earned runs in three innings.
Against Central, Manns tripled, singled and drove in a run and Allie Oney added a single for New Diana. Manns struck out four and walked three in three innings pitched.
■ BECKVILLE DROPS 2: CARTHAGE — The Beckville Ladycats fell to Garrison (3-1) and Marshall (2-0) on Friday.
Against Garrison, Ally LaGrone tripled and doubled and Jaden McDaniel drove in a run for the Ladycats. Haley Straubie added a double. LaGrone struck out 10 and walked two, giving up a pair of earned runs in five innings.
LaGrone fanned three and walked two in the loss to Marshall. McDaniel had the lone hit for the Ladycats.
SULPHUR SPRINGS
■ TEXAS HIGH 6, GILMER 4: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Texas High jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one and held on for a 6-4 win over Gilmer.
Melody Larkins and Karsyn Lindsey both doubled in the loss for Gilmer. Kirsten Waller singled twice and drove in a run, and Emily Watson and Lindsey drove in runs.
Sarah Philips struck out two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in five innings to take the pitching loss.
LINDEN-KILDARE
■ WASKOM 16, LINDEN-KILDARE 0: LINDEN — Brooke Loyd tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking one, and Skyie Middlebrook, Karlee Waltrip and Malayah Fields all drove in two runs for Waskom in a 16-0 win over the host team.
Fields tripled twice, and Catherine Bailey, Taylor Culpepper and Tristen Riley all doubled for Waskom. Morgan Deen and Loyd had three hits apiece, Bailey had two hits and Loyd, Culpepper, Bailey, Makayla Jeter, Riley and Deen all drove in runs.
■ PAUL PEWITT 19, HAWKINS 1: LINDEN — K.K. Jackson drove in three runs, Sissy Jones doubled and plated a couple of runs and Kelci Watson also added two RBI as Paul Pewitt notched a 19-1 win over Hawkins.
Catlen Randle, Jamessea Gilmore and Makenzie Stewart all added RBI for the Lady Brahmas. Jacie Crocker got the pitching win. She struck out three and gave up one earned run in three innings.
FROM STAFF REPORTS