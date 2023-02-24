HENDERSON 4, LONGVIEW 1: The Henderson Lady Lions scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to break a 1-1 deadlock on the way to a 4-1 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Chloe Ellis struck out six, walked none and gave up one earned run on four hits in six innings for the pitching win. Jacie Booth pitched a scoreless, hitless inning — striking out one and walking one.
At the plate, Ellis had two hits and an RBI, Ta’Niya Van Zandt a double, Jaci Taylor a single and K.K. Brooks a single and an RBI.
For the Lady Lobos, River Hulsey singled twice, Betsy Martinez and Madison Jones added hits and Layla Boyd drove in a run. Reagan Rios struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings.
SPRING HILL: Khloe Saxon doubled and drove in a run, and Delaney Gray earned the pitching win while also contributing an RBI as Spring Hill blanked Killeen, 2-0.
Gray struck out six, walked one and did not allow a hit in a game called after two innings.
HALLSVILLE: In an 8-5 loss to Wylie East, Lindsey Dubberly, Makayla Menchue and Miley Stovall all homered for the Ladycats. Sara Houston also drove in a run. Dubberly went the distance in the circle, striking out seven and walking eight.
In an 11-2 loss to Forney, Ava Martin doubled and drove in both Hallsville runs. Maci Shirley took the pitching loss.
WHITE OAK: In a 4-0 win over Edgewood, the Ladynecks got doubles from Kenzie Jester and Addison McClanahan among their five total hits. McClanahan drove in two runs and Jester added an RBI. Larkin Daniels struck out 14 with no two walks in the five-inning shutout.
In a 2-0 win over Redwater, Daniels fanned 11 with one walk in six innings. Emily Wallace singled and drove in both White Oak runs.
NEW DIANA: In a 10-8 win over Mount Pleasant, Danielle Manes tripled and drove in a run and Peyton Abernathy added three hits — including a double — and three RBI for New Diana. Ava Smith doubled twice and drove in two runs. Taryn Reece added a double and a single. Avery Manes had two hits, and Kiley Stanley and Reagan Reece chipped in with RBI. Chloe Green struck out two and walked five, giving up three earned runs in five innings.
In a 13-1 loss to Rains, Taryn Reece and Ava Smith doubled, and Smith drove in the lone run for New Diana.
SABINE: In a 5-1 win over Westwood, Madison Pierce tripled and drove in a run, Karsyn Watson added a double and Amelia Miller singled twice and drove in a run for the Lady Cardinals. Kyrissa Camacho also drove in a run for Sabine. Isabella Sawyers worked four innings in the circle, striking out eight, walking two and allowing one earned run.
In a 10-1 win over Frankston, Camacho and Riley Lux both doubled, singled twice and drove in runs for the Lady Cardinals. Abbie Abercrombie and Amelia Miller drove in two runs apiece, and Bailey Pierce, Renatta Galvan and Karsyn Watson all drove in runs. Miller fanned three with one walk in four innings.
CARTHAGE: In a 2-2 tie with Royse City, Mallory Tutt singled and doubled, Jada Walton and Addi Kniepp doubled and Jiyia Williams and Jakayla Roquemore drove in runs for Carthage. Tutt handled the pitching chores, striking out one with no walks in seven innings.
TATUM: In a 7-5 loss to Hemphill, Camryn Milam belted her first home run of the season and Tyranny Bridges added a double and two RBI for Tatum. Katie Propes singled and dove in two runs. Yahnya Acevedo struck out one and walked one in four innings.
In a 12-3 loss to Huntington, Milam had two hits and Lily Crawford, Karly Stroud and Propes all drove in runs. Noa Cart struck out one and walked four in five innings.
UNION GROVE: Alison Yohn and Gracie Winn banged out four hits apiece to lead the Union Grove Lady Lions past the Spring Hill JV, 19-1.
Izzy Gregg singled twice and tripled. Lainey Ledbetter and Daytona Vaughn doubled and singled and Allie Calhoun and Jaycie Mullins had two hits apiece. One of Mullins’ hits was a double. Gregg and Vaughn had three RBI apiece. Yohn, Ledbetter, Mullins and Jamie Webb all drove in two runs and Winn, Calhoun and Kaydence Webb added an RBI apiece. Ledbetter fanned four and walked one in two innings and Calhoun pitched a scoreless frame.
TYLER LEGACY: Bonnye Bunn struck out seven, walked one and gave up just one hit in three innings as Tyler Legacy gave head coach Justin Kniffen his 400th career win with a 19-0 rout of Killeen.
Kylee Tapia, Mallory Kniffen, Alayla Underwood and Reese Neely all doubled for Legacy. Tapia, Kniffen and Underwood all had two hits. Underwood and Adaleigh Arivett drove in three runs apiece. Tapia, Maddie Carrillo and Kniffen added two RBI apiece and Neely, Bailey Belyeu and Haylee Hulsey drove in one run apiece.
EDGEWOOD: In a 24-2 win over Pittsburg, Trinity Hale homered, singled and drove in four runs to lead the way for the Lady Bulldogs. Emily Stevens tripled, doubled twice and drove in two runs. Gracie Cates doubled, singled and added two RBI. Jessica Martinez had a double, single and RBI. Addy Kay banged out three hits and drove in a run. Emma Robertson had two hits and two RBI and Addy Kay and Allie George both drove in runs. Emma Robertson fanned nine and walked two, giving up two earned runs in five innings.
In a 22-0 win over Waskom, Robertson tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks over three innings. Trinity Hale and Gracie Cates both tripled, with Hale driving in three runs and Cates adding two RBI. Addy Kay had two hits and two RBI, Jesse Rodriguez three RBI, Mia Saldivar two RBI and Emily Stevens and Robertson one RBI apiece.
LINDALE: In an 11-0 win over Fruitvale, Abigail Palecek, Izzy Koonce and Kayli Vickery all homered for the Lady Eagles. Palecek also doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Olivia Gary had a double and single, Koonce a single and RBI, Merrick Gary two hits and two RBI, Alyssa Potts a triple, single and two RBI, Vickery and Kirby Kleam an RBI apiece and Sedona Rogers a double and two RBI. Dylan Adams struck out five with no walks in four innings.
In a 4-0 win over Wills Point, Potts singled and drove in two runs and Palecek had a single and an RBI. Addison Frazier struck out six and walked four in three innings.
In a 5-3 win over Alto, Potts singled, doubled and drove in a run, Kirby Kleam added a single and two RBI and Abby Cooper drove in a run. Adams fanned two and walked one in 3.1 innings.