N. DIANA 4, S. HILL 2: DIANA — Chloe Green struck out three, walked four and allowed one earned run as the New Diana Lady Eagles edged the Spring Hill Lady Panthers, 4-2.
Peyton Abernathy and Reagan Reece both doubled for New Diana, with Ava Smith and Reece driving in runs. The Lady Eagles scored three times in the bottom of the third for a 4-0 lead. Spring Hill scored lone runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Laney Linseisen doubled, singled twice and drove in a run in the loss for Spring Hill. Delaney Gray doubled and singled, and Kyndall Witt, Khloe Saxon and Mattye Moore all had two hits.
Gray struck out 10, walked four and gave up two earned runs in six innings.
GILMER 1, QUITMAN 0: GILMER — Sarah Phillips turned in a dominant performance in the circle, striking out nine with no walks and three hits allowed in seven innings as the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes edged Quitman, 1-0.
Addison Walker singled and doubled for Gilmer, and Alexis Kemp added a single. Raji Canady walked and scored the lone run of the game.
LUFKIN 10, HENDERSON 0: LUFKIN — The Lufkin Lady Panthers opened up a 6-0 lead after three innings on the way to a 10-0 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Henderson finished the night with two hits — singles from Jaci Taylor and Kristina Jackson. Jacie Boothe struck out two with no walks in 4.2 innings.
GLADEWATER 19, O. CITY 7: GLADEWATER — Lexi Betts singled twice and drove in three runs, Zandrea Tyeskie doubled, singled twice and added two RBI and the Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 19-7 win over Ore City.
Karlee Moses had two hits and two RBI for Gladewater. Izzy Mize singled and drove in two runs, and Alayah Gordon, Aminah Gordon, Tati Gunter and Ma’khya Boone all drove in runs. Alayah Gordon worked five innings in the circle, striking out three and walking four.
W. RUSK 10, E. FIELDS 0: NEW LONDON — Piper Morton homered, singled and drove in three runs, Lilly Waddell got the pitching win and also chipped in with three RBI and West Rusk notched a 10-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Natalie Christy doubled and drove in a run for West Rusk, and Macie Blizzard and Faith Cochran chipped in with RBI. Waddell struck out 10 with no walks in five innings, giving up just one hit.
TATUM 18, JEFFERSON 0: It took six innings for the bats to wake up, but the Tatum Lady Eagles made up for lost time with a 17-run sixth inning on the way to an 18-0 win over Jefferson.
Sanyia Cotton and Camryn Milam drove in four runs apiece for Tatum. Cotton had four hits, and Milam doubled and singled. Karly Stroud tripled and drove in a run. Yahnya Acevedo doubled, singled and drove in three. Olivia Nay had a double and single. Noa Cart singled and drove in two runs. Lily Crawford had a single and an RBI. Aundrea Bradley singled twice and plated one run, and Beka Stockton chipped in with an RBI. Stockton struck out seven and walked three, giving up three hits in 5.2 innings.
H. SPRINGS 10, PITTSBURG 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Emma McKinney, Annie Stonesifer and Hailey Crews all drove in two runs for Hughes Springs in a 10-0 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Stonesifer and Riley Lowery tripled, Alyssa Baxter doubled and singled and McKinney had two hits. Madison Heller also drove in a run for the Lady Mustangs.
Baxter struck out three with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings, and Hannah Abernathy fanned two and walked one in two frames.
Morgan Shaw singled for Elysian Fields in the loss. Cora Creech struck out seven, walked two and allowed three earned runs in 4.2 innings.
A-GOLDEN 8, U. GROVE 5: ALBA — Alba-Golden scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth and held off a late Union Grove rally to earn an 8-5 win over the Lady Lions.
Alison Yohn doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Union Grove. Allie Calhoun added a double, single and RBI, Gracie Winn singled twice, Izzy Gregg singled twice and drove in a run and Jamie Webb doubled once and scored twice.
Lainey Ledbetter struck out 13, walked four and gave up one earned run in six innings for the Lady Lions.
BECKVILLE 5, HEMPHILL 0: BECKVILLE — Bethany Grandgeorge doubled twice, singled and drove in a run while also earning the pitching win, Bailey Quinn drove in two runs with two singles and Beckville notched a 5-0 win over Hemphill.
Reese Dudley and Emily Grandgeorge also had two hits for Beckville, with Dudley driving in a run. Bethany Grandgeorge struck out eight, walked two and scattered four hits in seven innings.
OVERTON 6, SABINE 3: LIBERTY CITY — Kayla Nobles and Montana Tarkington doubled, and Nobles drove in a run for Overton as the Lady Mustangs picked up a 6-3 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Nickel Weir and Kyuana Brown added singles, and Brylie Smith drove in a run for the Lady Mustangs.
Smith earned the pitching win, striking out four, walking four and giving up two earned runs in seven innings.
TROUP 11, ARP 1: ARP — Taylor Gillispie tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks over six frames, and the Troup Lady Tigers knocked off Arp, 11-1.
At the plate, Bailey Blanton led the way with a home run, double and three RBI. Gillispie helped her own cause with two doubles and an RBI. Karsyn Williamson, Tara Wells and Sydnie Dickey all doubled. Wells had two hits, and Williamson and Spencer drove in two runs apiece.
EDGEWOOD 12, EUSTACE 1: EDGEWOOD — Mia Saldivar doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs for Edgewood as the Lady Bulldogs rolled past Eustace, 12-1.
Emily Stevens and Emma Robertson also drove in two runs for Edgewood. Robertson struck out six, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings for the pitching win.