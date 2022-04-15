SABINE 16, DAINGERFIELD 3: LIBERTY CITY - Addyson Carney doubled and drove in four runs from the top of the lineup, and Amelia Miller went the distance in the circle for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 16-3 win over Daingerfield.
Riley Lux had two hits and an RBI, and Karsyn Watson and Renatta Galvan added RBI.
Haley Lewis and Jaycee Satterfield had two hits apiece, and Satterfield and Destiny Gholston dove in runs for Daingerfield.
W. RUSK 7, TATUM 3: NEW LONDON - Natalie Christy hit her first career home run, Piper Morton blasted her school-record tying 14th long ball of the season and the West Rusk Lady Raiders rallied for a 7-3 win over Tatum on Friday.
Morton's home run tied the school mark set by her sister, Makana, who no plays Southern Arkansas University.
Macie Blizzard had a single an an RBI, and Krysten Price had a key hit for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell struck out 12 and added a single an an RBI for the Lady Raiders.
Tatum, which led 3-2 after four innings, was led at the plate by Yahnya Acevedo with a pair of doubles and a single. Camryn Milam and Baylea Densman drove in runs for the Lady eagles. Rebeka Stockton struck out 11, walked three and gave up three earned runs in six innings.
E. FIELDS 16, WASKOM 1: Trista Bell, Kelsey O'Brien and Gracey Struwe all drove in two runs for Elysian Fields, and the Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a 16-1 win over Waskom.
Bell and O'Brien had two hits apiece, and Bell, O'Brien and Carmen Lawless all doubled for EF. Bryanne Beavers also drove in a run. Cora Creech struck out three with no walks and one earned run allowed in three innings.
H. SPRINGS 13, O. CITY 2: Presley Richardson, Jacee Short, Riley Lowery and Alyssa Baxter all homered for Hughes Springs, and the Lady Mustangs notched a 13-2 win over Ore City.
Richardson also doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Searcy added a double and two RRBI, Emma McKinney had two hits, Grace Pippin a double, single and RBI and Lowery two RBI. Maggie Pate struck out four, walked two and allowed no earned runs in the pitching win.
Victoria Jones doubled, and Toni Gabaldon and Anna Green had two hits apiece for Ore City. Hayden Taylor drove in a run.
BECKVILLE 10, GARRISON 0: BECKVILLE - Kaitlyn Tillman doubled three times and drove in five runs, Bethany Grandgeorge homered, singled and added two RBI and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 10-0 win over Garrison.
Kiara Willis had two hits and Lexi Barr drove in a run for Beckville. Grandgeorge earned the pitching win. She struck out 11 with no walks and just two hits allowed in five innings.