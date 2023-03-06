LONGVIEW: The Longview Lady Lobos earned a 1-0 win over Athens and a 15-1 win over Chapel Hill on Saturday.
Against Chapel Hill, Reagan Rios doubled, singled and drove in four runs, and Betsy Martinez added two singles and two RBI for the Lady Lobos. River Hulsey had a triple and an RBI, De'Keyah Johnson and Jadasia Mims two RBI apiece and Madison Jones a double, single and RBI. Jones struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in four innings for the pitching win.
Rios tossed a two-hitter at Athens, striking out 12 with no walks in four innings. Saniya Jimmerson doubled and drove in three runs. Paris Simpson added a double, single and two RBI and Hulsey singled and drove in two runs. Rios finished with a double and a single, and Mims and Jones drove in runs.
PINE TREE: The Lady Pirates edged Gunter (6-5) and fell 2-1 to Rogers, Arkansas on Saturday.
Against Gunter, Laney Schroeder tripled, and Elena Bazan, Aubrey Irwin and Nia Woodson all doubled for Pine Tree. Bazan added a single and an RBI, Woodson a single and two RBI and Ma'Kayla Rougely drove in one run. Rougely struck out five and walked four in four innings, and Taylor Burkhart fanned one with no walks or earned runs allowed in an inning of work.
Schroeder doubled and Burkhart singled and drove in a run against Rogers. Burkhart fanned seven with no walks and one earned run allowed in 6.1 innings.
SPRING HILL: The Lady Panthers completed a championship run through the Coastal Classic with wins over host team Ingleside (2-1) and La Vernia (9-1) on Saturday.
Jovi Spurlock doubled and drove in a run and Adisyn Chism added a single and an RBI against Ingleside. Delaney Gray struck out five, walked six and allowed one earned run in four innings.
Against La Vernia, Laney Linseisen doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and Gray doubled, singled and brought in a couple of runs. Kyndall Witt singled twice. Josie Gray singled and drove in a run, and Chism chipped in with an RBI. Delaney Gray fanned three with one walk and one earned run allowed in three innings.
HALLSVILLE: The Ladycats blanked Tatum (8-0) and fell to West Rusk (4-2) on Saturday.
Sara Houston tripled, and Lindsey Dubberly and Ava Martin both singled and drove in runs against West Rusk. Maci Shirley and Dubberly handled the pitching chores.
Shirley homered and drove in two runs against Tatum. Rylie Manshack, Makayla Menchue and Miley Stovall all doubled. Hope Miles had two hits and an RBI, Stovall three hits, Menchue two hits and an RBI, Houston an RBI and Pami Ah Quin two hits and two RBI. Miles worked six innings in the circle, striking out three with no walks and two hits allowed.
MARSHALL: The Lady Mavericks rolled past South Hills (17-7) and fell to Aledo (12-0) on Saturday.
Wendy Esquivel, Claire Godwin, Charity Huffman, Alyson Roberson and Briana Theus all doubled against South Hills. Roberson had two hits and three RBI, Theus two RBI, Godwin two hits and an RBI, Makayla Jones on RBI, Jakayla Rusk a single and three RBI, Huffman three hits and two RBI and Esquivel two hits and a team-leading four RBI. Huffman struck out one with no walks in four innings.
The Lady Mavs were held hitless against Aledo. Godwin took the pitching loss.
KILGORE: The Lady Bulldogs fell to Ore City (11-3) and Overton (5-1) on Saturday.
Eva Ray doubled, singled and drove in a run against Ore City. Kaitlyn Porter had two hits, and Karsyn Stover singled and drove in a run.
Against Overton, Kilynn Higginbotham and Emma Propes both doubled, with Propes adding a single and driving in the lone run for Kilgore.
GILMER: The Lady Buckeyes defeated Beckville (3-1) and Rusk (10-5) on Saturday.
Against Rusk, Alex Werbeck and Sarah Phillips both homered and drove in three runs. Addison Walker singled twice and drove in a run. Kara Williams and Alexis Kemp doubled and singled, and Livi Brown singled and drove in two runs. Phillips struck out seven and walked three in six innings.
Phillips homered and drove in three more runs against Beckville. Werbeck added two singles, and Kemp got the pitching win - striking out nine with two walks and one earned run allowed in six innings.
WHITE OAK: The Ladynecks defeated Bremond (7-2) and Grand Saline (4-2) on Saturday.
Against Bremond, Larkin Daniels and Addison McClanahan both homered, with McClanahan adding a single and Daniels driving in three runs. Emily Wallace drove in a pair of runs, and Tristyn Cox singled and drove in a run. Daniels struck out nine, walked three and allowed one earned run in four innings. Kara Kennedy pitched one inning, giving up one hit.
Daniels fanned 11 with three walks and two earned runs allowed in five innings against Grand Saline. Sasha Graves homered and singled, Jaidyn Marshall doubled and drove in a run and McClanahan and Wallace drove in runs.
WEST RUSK: The Lady Raiders notched wins over Henderson (10-0) and Hallsville (4-2) on Saturday.
Natalie Christy doubled twice, singled twice and drove in two runs against Henderson. Carlie Buckner had a triple and three RBI. Krysten Price doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Lilly Waddell, Macie Blizzard and Faith Cochran drove in runs. Waddell struck out seven and walked two, giving up one hit, in 4.1 innings. Christy fanned two in two-thirds of an inning.
Piper Morton tripled and Price and Waddell had RBI in the win over Hallsville. Waddell recorded 12 strikeouts while walking one and giving up one earned run in four innings.
SABINE: The Lady Cardinals earned wins against Overton (13-2) and the Pine Tree JV (14-0) on Saturday.
Against Overton, Renatta Galvan singled and drove in four runs to pace the Lady Cardinals. Kyrissa Camacho added a triple and three RBI, Riley Lux a triple and two RBI, Kattlin Akers a triple and Addyson Carney and Isabella Sawyers two RBI apiece. Sawyers struck out five and walked three in two innings, and Amelia Miller struck out two with no walks in one inning.
Lux, Camacho and Galvan all had two hits, and Lux, Galvan and Sawyers drove in two runs apiece against Pine Tree. Carney, Miller, Bailey Pierce and Akers all chipped in with RBI, and Miller earned the pitching win with three solid innings of work - striking out five and walking two while giving up one hit.
NEW DIANA: The New Diana Lady Eagles defeated Athens (6-2) and fell to Van (12-3) on Saturday.
Against Athens, Chloe Green and Taryn Reece tripled and Peyton Abernathy and Shaylee Stanley doubled for the Lady Eagles. Abernathy had two hits, and Green and Stanley drove in runs. Green struck out four with no walks, hits or runs allowed in 4.1 innings. Kiley Stanley walked one in an inning of action.
Green doubled and drove in two runs in the loss to Van. She also pitched, striking out two, walking one and giving up one earned run in 2.2 innings.
GLADEWATER: Karlee Moses doubled, singled and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Bears past Longview's JV, 11-4. Lexi Betts, Izzy Mize and Bri Willson all doubled for Gladewater. Betts drove in two runs, and Mize had two hits and an RBI. Alayah Gordon struck out two and walked three in four innings for the pitching win.
TATUM: The Lady Eagles fell to Hallsville (8-0) and Beckville (8-5) on Saturday.
Against Hallsville, Lily Crawford and Tyranny Bridges had the lone Tatum hits.
Yahnya Acevedo homered, Beka Stockton tripled and Camryn Milam doubled in the loss to Beckville. Acevedo had three hits. Stockton drove in two runs, and Milam and Bridges both contributed RBI. Stockton struck out two and walked three in five innings.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: The Lady Yellowjackets edged Harleton (1-0) and rolled past the Pine Tree JV (13-1) on Saturday.
Morgan Shaw tripled and scored the lone run against Harleton. Cora Creech struck out six with no walks and two hits allowed in four innings.
Shaw and Carmen Lawless both singled and drove in two runs against Pine Tree. Creech doubled and drove in a run, and Madison Owens, Karleigh Robinson and Kirsten Commander all drove in runs. Gracey Struwe fanned two and walked four in two innings.
HUGHES SPRINGS: The Lady Mustangs defeated Van (10-3) and fell to Brownsboro (3-1) and Malakoff (6-4) on Saturday.
Against Van, Madison Heller singled three times and drove in four runs, and Claira Robinson added a double, single and two RBI. Annie Stonesifer singled twice and drove in a run. Emma McKinney added a triple, single and RBI. Riley Lowery singled twice, and Shae'Leigh Johnson and Hailey Crews both drove in runs. Alyssa Baxter struck out one with no walks or earned runs allowed in four innings.
Baxter doubled in the loss to Brownsboro. Maggie Pate struck out five and walked two in three innings, and Hannah Abernathy had two strikeouts and two walks in two innings.
Robinson singled three times and drove in a run, Heller added a single and RBI and Lowery doubled in the loss to Malakoff. Baxter struck out one with no walks in five innings.
HAWKINS: The Lady Hawks defeated Chapel Hill (17-2), Tyler (17-0) and North Lamar (5-3) on Saturday.
Against North Lamar, Londyn Wilson doubled twice and drove in two runs. Trinity Hawkins had two hits and an RBI. Elle Frazier doubled, and Ryli Williams added an RBI. Hawkins struck out six with no walks and one earned run allowed.
Wilson tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs against Chapel Hill. Taetum Smith added a double, two singles and an RBI. Frazier doubled, singled and drove in a run. Kalyn Ellison had a single and RBI. Warren singled and plated two runs, and Allyson Mathews drove in two runs. Ellison and Hawkins handled the pitching chores. Ellison fanned two and walked four in 1.2 innings, and Hawkins struck out four with no walks in 1.1 frames.
Warren doubled twice and drove in five runs, Williams added a triple, single and four RBI and Taetum Smith and Frazier drove in two runs apiece against Tyler. Jaci Smith and Frazier both singled twice, and Jaci Smith, Hawkins and Wilson all contributed RBI. Ellison struck out five with no walks and one hit allowed in two innings.
BECKVILLE: The Ladycats defeated Tatum (8-5) and fell to Gilmer (3-1) on Saturday.
Lexi Barr, Reese Dudley and Bailey Quinn all doubled and drove in runs against Tatum. Emily Grandgeorge had two hits and two RBI, Barr two hits and Skylee Harned an RBI. Bethany Grandgeorge worked four innings in the circle, striking out eight with no walks.
Against Gilmer, Barr tripled, Emily Grandgeorge doubled and drove in a run and Kaitlyn Mauritzen added a double. Bethany Grandgeorge struck out five and walked one in 5.2 innings.
ORE CITY: In an 11-3 win over Kilgore, Chloe Scott singled and drove in a run, and Tori Cummins finished with two RBI for the Lady Rebels.
Jordan Johnson and Jlynn Watkins both chipped in with RBI. Johnson struck out three, walked two and gave up one earned run for the pitching win.
In a 13-1 loss to Harleton, Cummins singled and drove in the lone run of the game for Ore City.
OVERTON: The Lady Mustangs fell to Sabine (13-2) and defeated Kilgore (5-1) on Saturday.
Against Kilgore, Kayla Nobles doubled and drove in a run and Sarah Emery, Halle Mayfield and Lila Gurley all drove in runs for the Lady Mustangs. Brylie Smith struck out two with no walks and one earned run allowed in 4.2 innings.
Nickel Weir tripled and drove in two runs for Overton in the loss to Sabine.
LEGACY: The Lady Raiders blanked Troup (1-0) and Brownsboro (5-0) on Saturday.
Against Troup, Kylee Tapia and Sara Eckert had the lone hits for Legacy, and Eckert struck out 14 with one walk and one hit allowed in six innings.
Tapia homered, and Bailey Belyeu singled twice and drove in two runs against Brownsboro. Reese Neely chipped in with a double, and Maddie Carrillo drove in a run. Eckert struck out 10 and walked one, giving up two hits in four innings.
RUSK: The Lady Eagles defeated Henderson (12-6) and fell to Gilmer (10-5) on Saturday.
Against Henderson, Kennzie Norton tripled and drove in three runs, and Aubery Hassel and Isabel Torres both tripled and added two RBI for Rusk. Sarah Boudreaux singled twice and drove in two runs, and Joci Hill and Riley Collins chipped in with RBI. Collins got the pitching win.
In the loss to Gilmer, Madalynn Woodruff doubled and drove in three runs and Hassel added a single and an RBI. Collins struck out one and walked two in the loss.
EDGEWOOD: The Lady Bulldogs fell to Mabank (5-0) and tied Lindale (4-4) on Saturday.
Gracie Cates, Addy Kay and Trinity Hale had the lone hits against Mabank. Emma Robertson fanned four and walked one in two innings, and Addy Fincher struck out two with one walk in three innings.
Against Lindale, Mia Saldivar doubled and drove in two runs, and Robertson had two hits and two RBI. Robertson struck out three with no walks or earned runs allowed in three innings.
ALTO: The Lady Yellowjackets notched a 7-4 win over Pittsburg, with Jayda Lawrence homering and driving in two runs to lead the way.
Shanna Berryhill doubled. Halie Duplichain singled and drove in two runs. J'Lyia Tyra had two hits. Lacy Stephenson singled and drove in two runs, and Destiny Hart chipped in with a single and an RBI. Stephenson struck out four with no walks in two innings.
TROUP: The Lady Tigers defeated Decatur (9-1), tied Brownsboro (3-3) and fell to Tyler Legacy (1-0) on Saturday.
Against Decatur, Taylor Gillispie homered and Bailey Blanton drove in three runs for the Lady Tigers. Karsyn Williamson and Tara Wells also drove in runs. Gillispie struck out eight with no walks in three innings.
Wells drove in a run in the tie against Brownsboro. Gillispie again fanned eight and did not issue a walk in the pitcher's circle.
Williamson had the lone Troup hit, a triple, in the loss to Legacy. Gillispie struck out 10 with one walk in 5.2 innings.