S. HILL 6, E. FIELDS 2: Sam Schott homered and drove in two runs for Spring Hill in a 6-2 win over Elysian Fields.
Rachel Doss added two hits, and Kenzie Gee and Alyssa McClung had RBI for Spring Hill. Schott struck out six, walked three and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.
Mary Frances Wllis tripled, and Corrisa McPhail and Kailyn Clynch drove in runs in the loss for Elysian Fields
Spring Hill also had a 1-1 tie with Harmony on Saturday. Alyssa McClung doubled and singled, and Mia Traylor drove in the lone Spring Hill run.
Kinzee Settles tripled and Delaynie Nash doubled and drove in a run for Harmony.
Schott struck out five and walked one in four innings. Nash fanned eight and walked two for Harmony.
Also on Saturday, Schott struck out eight, walked two and pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout against Sabine.
Alyssa McClung singled twice and drove in the lone Spring Hill run, and Schott addeda double.
Sabine’s lone hit was a double by Bailey Barrett. Callie Sparks struck out three and walked two in the pitching loss.
U. GROVE 13, P. TREE 3: Sydney Chamberlain banged out four hits, drove in a run and scored once from the top of the lineup as Union Grove earned a 13-3 win over Pine Tree.
Ai Yohn tripled and drove in three runs, and Katelyn Vaughn added two hits and three RBI for Union Grove. Jocy Saurez added two hits, and Emily Calhoun drove in a run. Lainey Ledbetter struck out five with no walks or earned runs allowed for the pitching win.
SABINE 9, P. TREE 3: Callie Sparks doubled, singled and drove in five runs, leading the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 9-3 win over Pine Tree on Saturday.
Kaleigh Carney had two hits and an RBI, and Kyrissa Camacho and Addi Morris both drove in runs for the Lady Cardinals. Amelia Miller struck out two, walked two and did not give up an earned run for the pitching win.
F. MOUND 10, HALLSVILLE 6: ALLEN — An eight-run second inning by Flower Mound proved to be too much to overcome for the Hallsville Ladycats in a 10-6 loss.
Sara Watson had two hits, and Anahi Ramirez drove in two runs for Hallsville. Jaryn Nelson and Kammie Walker also had RBI for the Ladycats.
W. OAK 2, P. GROVE 1: WHITE OAK — Lillian Scalia doubled with one out in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Daphne Bogenschutz and leading the White Oak Ladynecks to a 2-1 walk off win.
Bogenschutz singled with one out and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Kelsi Wingo. Scalia had two hits, and Lexi Dodson drove in a run for White Oak.
Morgan Benge struck out nine with no walks, giving up a run on five hits in six innings for the win.
In a 13-1 win over Waskom, Dodson doubled and drove in three runs, Benge tripled, singled twice and plated a couple of runs and Renee Cook added a double and two RBI. Bailey Owens drove in two runs, and Emma Purcell added an RBI for Whtie Oak.
Larkin Daniels struck out five, walked two and allowed no earned runs for the pitching win.
E. FIELDS 4, HARMONY 2: A pair of two-run innings proved to be enough for Elysian Fields in a 4-2 win over Harmony.
Bryanne Beavers doubled and drove in a run, and Christen Smith added an RBI for Elysian Fields. Jessica Guilhas struck out two, walked two and allowed just one earned run for the pitching win.
Harmony got a double from Delaynie Nash in the loss, and Analese Cano and Camie Wellborn drove in runs. Wellborn struck out two and walked three in three innings to take the pitching loss.
BULLARD 9, GILMER 1: Kaylee Paul and Kylie Pate drove in three runs apiece for Bullard in a 9-1 win over Gilmer.
Pate and Gabby Nichols both doubled for Bullard. Nichols finished with three hits, and Paul added two hits. Hadi Fults struck out six and walked three for the pitching win.
Karlye Johnston doubled, and Emily Watson singled and drove in a run in the loss for Gilmer.
Bullard also notched a 10-0 win over Jacksonville, with Nichols and Paul both tripling to lead the offense. Nichols had two hits and three RBI, Paul two hits and two driven in and Fults and Rylie Jo Garner an RBI apiece. Anistyn Foter worked the one-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one.
LOVELADY 2, GILMER 1: Lovelady pushed across lone runs in the first and sixth frames to earn a 2-1 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
Sarah Phillips doubled and Reese Couture drove in a run in the loss for Gilmer. Hannah Threadgill struck out one, walked four and did not allow an earned run in the pitching loss.
Gilmer also dropped an 8-4 decision to Jacksonville on Saturday.
Kirsten Waller had two hits and an RBI, and Emily Watson also drove in a run for the Lady Buckeyes. Ryleigh Larkins doubled in the loss. Sarah Phillips struck out three and walked two in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
P. GROVE 8, O. CITY 5: Pleasant Grove built a 6-0 lead and held on for an 8-5 win over Ore City on Friday.
Anna Green doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Ore City. Toni Gabaldon added a double and two RBI, and Emily Hoosier drove in a run. Green struck out six and walked one in four innings to take the pitching loss.
MIDLOTHIAN 9, MABANK 4: MIDLOTHIAN — Midlothian scored four in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good on the way to a 9-4 win over Mabank.
Carlee Cline doubled and drove in two runs in the loss for Mabank. Hannah Hanes added an RBI.
HOOKS 5, H. GROVE 3: CHISUM — Karsyn Vallejos doubled and drove in two runs to pace Hooks in a 5-3 win over Honey Grove.
Chloe Hanes and Lilyan Birthright added a single and an RBI apiece. Maddie Campbell fanned one, walked one and allowed two earned runs in 3.2 innings for the pitching win.
G. SALINE 5, MALAKOFF 2: Kinlee Rumfield struck out three with no walks in a 5-2 win over Malakoff. Hailey Darby drove in two runs and scored twice, and Bekah Harrington and Hannah Aaron drove in runs for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians also tied Mineola in a game called by lightning. Aaron pitched three innings, striking out five for Grand Saline. Harrington belteda two-run home run, and Hailey Darby tripled and scored a run.
In a 12-2 win over Kerens, Rumfield struck out eight in a complete game. Aaron doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Maddy Bolin had two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases. Addi Fisher tripled and singled. Alyssa Lovette drove in two runs. Rumfield had two hits, and Darby drove in two runs and swiped two bases.
CollegeBLINN SWEEPS KC: BRENHAM — Blinn College notched a 7-1 and 14-5 wins over the Kilgore College Rangers on Saturday.
Mikaela Lopez doubled and drove in two runs to pace Blinn in the 7-1 win.
KC got three hits from Remington Denman, who also drove in the lone Ranger run. Jenna Lewis struck out nine and walked three in six innings to take the pitching loss.
Lopez tripled twice, singled and drove in three more runs in the 14-5 Blinn victory.
Adrienne Lewing homered, singled and drove in three runs for Kilgore. Calleigh King singled and drove in a run, and Hannah Grumbles added two hits. Macie McGibney took the loss, giving up one earned run in four innings.
KC (2-5-1) will host Alvin at 1 and 3 p.m. on Monday.