SPRING HILL
■ SPRING HILL 11, NEW DIANA 4: After suffering back-to-back losses Friday, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers bounced back Saturday with a 11-4 win over New Diana, which had handed them their first defeat Friday.
Sam Schott, who came on in relief after New Diana took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, finished with two doubles, a single and two RBI. She struckout five in the circle and gave up one hit.
The Lady Panthers used a 7-run second to rally from a 4-1 deficit. Sadie Sparks and Rachael Doss both doubled, while Laney Linseisen singled with an RBI Kaycee Campbell drove in three runs with her base-clearing slap. Hadleigh also got a base knock in the win.
Callie Click and Asia Newsome each doubled for the Lady Eagles in the loss. Click plated a pair, while Karley Meshell, Reanna Gears and Haley Manns all singled for New Diana.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS HANDLES SABINE: Karmen Searcy and Shea Nelson both cleared the fence with home runs as the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs had a 10-run third in their 12-2 slaughter of Sabine.
Nelson and Lauren Spanoil had multiple hits in the rout that included a pair of two-baggers.
Jacee Short earned the win in the circle with three hits given up and 5 Ks.
Sabine’s Bailey Barrett, Blaire Kaufman and Callie Sparks accounted for the base hits. Barrett and Sparks both slapped doubles in the loss.
TWO STEP
■ PITTSBURG GOES 2-1: Buoyed by a 17-run first inning, the Pittsburg Lady Pirates sailed to a 23-1 win over the Lady Brahmas of Paul Pewitt. The Lady Bucs bagged a 8-3 win over Queen City later in the day before falling 5-0 to Hooks in the third act.
In game one, Kylie Fitch flung a 1-hitter for Pittsburg. She also doubled and drove in four runs to help her cause. Tori Henderson homered, slapped a double and plated four runs in the rout.
Trinity Hood homered and drove in three runs. Na’keil Gaston singled and tripled with two RBI.
Sissy Jones got Pewitt’s lone hit of the contest.
Ananda Garrison homered and doubled with three RBI in Pittsburg’s game two crowning of Queen City.
Henderson, Fitch and Eylessia Lemelle all collected multiple base hits in the victory.
Henderson, Natalie Styles and Morgan Warrick got hits in the shutout to Hooks.
Leading the way for Hooks in victory was Alyssa Whitten, who had a double, single and a couple RBI.
■ ORE CITY 5, MP-CHILL 0: Anna Green threw a 2-hit shut for the Ore City Lady Rebels in their 5-0 shutout of the Mount Pleasant-Chapel Hill Lady Red Devils.
Green had 10 Ks and no walks. She also tripled and singled with an RBI. Emily Hoosier had a double in the win.
Presley Applegate and Brelee Morgan managed the only two hits off Green for the Lady Red Devils.
■ LADY BRAHMAS TROUNCED TWICE: Crooked numbers were the rage as Texas High’s Lady Tigers clawed out a 20-3 pasting of Paul Pewitt’s Lady Brahmas. Pewitt would be blistered a second time, 13-2, by Joaquin.
Sissy Jones and KK Jackson accounted for all four Pewitt hits. Jones jacked one over the fence and had a double, while Jackson also belted a deuce in the loss to Texas High.
Jones, Miah Heath, Jacie Crocker and Catelen Randle all collected hits in the Joaquin setback.
HALLSVILLE
■ HALLSVILLE NABS TWO DUBS: HALLSVILLE — Anahi Ramirez and Kammie Walker went deep as the Hallsville Ladycats proved top feline against the Beckville Ladycats 8-0.
Mallory Pyle’s solo shot powered Hallsville to a 6-3 win over Rusk in the nightcap.
In the opener, Hallsville scratched for a run in the first and erupted for seven in the second.
In addition to Ramirez and Walker, Makayla Menchue doubled and Danyelle Molina singled. Molina also earned the win in the circle.
Haelyn Straub had two of Beckville’s five hits in a losing cause.
Game two saw Jaydin Ainsworth single and double with an RBI, while Molly Danna, Jaryn Nelson and Abby Dunagan all plated runs in the win.
Ainsworth gave up seven hits and struckout seven to notch the win.
■ CARTHAGE 2, HARMONY 0: HALLSVILLE — Posting singles in the second and fifth proved enough as the Carthage Lady Dawgs notched a 2-0 shutout of the Harmony Lady Eagles here Saturday morning.
Karsyn Isbell doubled in the win, while Jada Walton singled twice and plated a run. Ashton Jones accounted for the other RBI and Madison Reynolds along with Kat Barentine bagged singles.
Isbell got the win in the circle.
Jenci Seahorn and Madi Rhame pocketed a pair of hits each, while Delaynie Nash, Analese Cano and Dacy Dawson all had singles.
■ BULLARD 3, CARTHAGE 2: HALLSVILLE — Claire Cannon boomed a double and chased home three runs as the Bullard Lady Panthers eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Carthage’s Lady Dawgs.
Cannon’s first-inning smack staked Bullard to a 3-0 lead. That proved to be enough as Ariel Matula kept the Carthage bats cool in the circle.
Natalee Dinnerville managed two of the three Lady Dawg knocks including a RBI double. Madison Reynolds accounted for the only other Carthage base hit in the loss.
■ HARMONY 5, BECKVILLE 4: HALLSVILLE — A furious rally came up a little short as the Harmony Lady Eagles held on for a 5-4 victory over the Beckville Ladycats.
Delaynie Nash collected a double and went yard with two RBI for Harmony. Kinzee Settles doubled and singled in the win. The Lady Eagles scored their runs in first, second and third innings.
Hannah Hudson had double and RBI for Beckville, which scored all three of its runs in the the final at bat.
Nash started in the circle and got the win for Harmony, but Camie Welborn came on in relief to notch the save.
■ HENDERSON 7, RUSK 0: HALLSVILLE — A trio of Henderson Lady Lions had multiple hits in their 7-0 whitewash of the Rusk Lady Eagles.
Trinity Sledge singled in two runs, while Milee Green, Moriah Guerrero and Mikeya Washington all had two hits each.
Green clubbed a triple, while Alyssa Green doubled.
Madeleine Wells earned the pitching decision.
ELYSIAN FIELDS
■ P. GROVE 11, PINE TREE 5: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Falling behind 5-0 in the top half of the first proved more than the Pine Tree Lady Pirates could overcome in an 11-5 setback against Pleasant Grove.
Carmen Chatman laced three singles for Pine Tree, while Taitum Barry and Dalah Montgomery added two hits each. Montgomery had two RBI to pace the Lady Pirates.
■ E. FIELDS 5, HARLETON 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — It was a pitching dual between Elysian Fields’ Cora Creech and Harleton’s Marlie DeMoney here Saturday night.
In the end, EF tallied singles in the second, third and fifth to notch a hard-fought 3-0 win.
Kailyn Clynch picked up two hits for the Lady Jackets, while Christen Smith rapped out a double.
Harleton’s Paiton Little collected a double in defeat.
CANTON
■ GILMER 5 RED OAK 1: CANTON — Reese Couture’s three singles led a nine-hit Gilmer attack as the Lady Buckeyes chopped down Red Oak 5-1 here Saturday afternoon.
Melody Larkins doubled twice and plated three runs. Sarah Phillips struckout five and gave up five hits to get the pitching decision.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 3, CENTRAL IOWA 2: TUCSON, Ariz. — LeTourneau University knocked off No. 12 Central College, 3-2, at the NFCA Leadoff Classic Saturday.
The YellowJackets (10-6) lost the second game of the NCAA Division III softball festival at Lincoln Park, 9-3, to Alma (Mich.). LETU will play its final two games in Arizona Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Jackets sophomore pitcher Bailey Richey (4-0) twirled a three-hitter, and struck out four to get the win in the circle. With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh, she induced a pop up for the final out and the victory.
LETU outhit Central, 8-3, in handing the nationally-ranked Dutch (4-1) their first loss. Callie Poore had two doubles, and drove in a run, and Madelyn Tannery had two hits and an RBI.
LATE FRIDAY
FRANKLIN
■ LADYNECKS WIN 3: FRANKLIN — The White Oak Ladynecks turned a triple play Friday in the Franklin Tournament.
White Oak opened play with an 11-1 win over Bruceville Eddy. The Ladynecks pounded out 14 hits in the one-sided affair. Samantha McGrew led the assault with three singles and a couple RBI.
Lexi Dodson doubled and singled twice with two runs driven in. Emma Purcell, Kelsi Wingo and Lillian Scalia all collected two hits. Scalia doubled and plated three runs, while Wingo drove in a pair and Purcell one.
Scalia went the distance in the circle and fanned 11 with three hits and two walks surrendered.
White Oak scored a 12-0 shutout in game two against Bay Area Christian. Purcell and Daphne Bogenschutz each bagged two hits. Bogenschutz doubled and tripled with an RBI. Dodson tripled and Scalia added a two-bagger.
Scalia got the win with just two hits yielded in the shutout.
The Ladynecks used a three-run fifth to snap a 5-5 tie and send them to a 8-5 win over Cameron Yoe in the third game.
White Oak pounded out 12 hits as McGrew and Dodson each accounted for three hits. Dodson had a double to her credit with two RBI. Purcell doubled, singled and plated two.
Renee Cook singled and slapped a homer to finish the day with three RBI.
Scalia was able to notch her third pitching decision of the day. She managed nine Ks and scattered six base knocks.
■ EF SLIPS PAST ATLANTA: FRANKLIN — The Elysian Fields Yellowjackets scratched for one run in their half of the fifth to break a 2-2 deadlock and send them to a 3-2 victory over Atlanta.
Cora Creech pitched a one-hitter for EF and got the win.
Mary Frances Ellis had two singles as did Reese Griffin in the triumph. Christen Smith doubled for the Yellowjackets in the narrow win.