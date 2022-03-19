Tuesday, March 22

Longview at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Hallsville at Texas High, 6 p.m.

Sulphur Springs at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Kilgore at Lindale, 6 p.m.

Bullard at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Pittsburg at Gilmer, 6 p.m.

Center at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.

C-Pickton at White Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Gladewater at New Diana, 6 p.m.

Ore City at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.

Sabine at Daingerfield, 6 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Waskom, 6 p.m.

West Rusk at Tatum, 6 p.m.

Hawkins at Big Sandy, 5:30 p.m.

Union Hill at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.

N. Summerfield at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.

Beckville at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.

CollegeWednesday, March 23

Kilgore at TVCC, 1 p.m. (2)

NTCC at Bossier Parish, 1 p.m. (2)

