With the ability to play numerous positions, Sam Schott might never officially find one true spot to call home on the softball diamond.
Her college home, however, is officially a done deal after the Spring Hill Lady Panther standout signed a national letter-of-intent on Wednesday with the University of Texas at Tyler.
Schott, who has never hit below .388, has recorded 20 pitching wins and has also played in the outfield along with a couple of infield spots during her Spring Hill career, picked UT Tyler over Bates College, Wellesley, Amherst, Hamilton, Middlebury and Colorado School of Mines.
“It was just the location and the atmosphere surrounding the softball program and the success they’ve had,” Schott said, explaining her decision to sign with the Patriots.
Schott has played shortstop and second base while also logging time in the outfield and pitching for Spring Hill since her freshman season.
She went 7-7 inside the circle as a freshman, and hit .388 with three doubles, two triples, 10 RBI and 31 runs scored. She was 3-6 in the circle and hit hit .481 with two home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, eight RBI, 24 runs scored and 15 stolen bases as a junior in 2019, and in a COVID-19 shortened season of 2019 (18 games), she was 10-2 as a pitcher with a 1.80 earned run average and 82 strikeouts in 58.1 inning pitched while hitting at a .489 clip with 11 doubles, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
Schott said she expects to play the outfield, with a secondary position of second base, at the next level.
“Basically, they just said come in, work hard and realize I’ll be surrounded by girls battling for the same positions,” she said.
UT Tyler finished 17-3 last season and was ranked fifth in the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) poll when the season ended due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Patriots complete in the Lone Star Conference with Tarleton State, Eastern New Mexico, Oklahoma Christian, West Texas A&M, Lubbock Christian, Angelo State, A&M-Commerce, Cameron, A&M-Kingsville, St. Edwards, UT Permian Basin, St. Mary’s, Western New Mexico, Midwestern State, Texas Woman’s University and A&M International.