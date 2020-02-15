LONGVIEW
MASCOT: Lady Lobos
COACH: Talesha Roberts
2019 RECORD: 18-11-1
DISTRICT: 11-6A (Tyler Lee, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kennedy Cameron (1.20 ERA in district play) … Kerris Cameron (.390, 15 RBI in district play) … Avery Cotton (365, 11 RBI) … Jordan McClain (.550, 18 stolen bases) … Zekyia Robinson (.447, 3 home runs)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Reagan Fleet … River Hulsey … Kei Lister
LOOKS GOOD: “We know each other and communicate well as a team. We have been through adversity already, and we’re bonded as a team.” — Roberts
NEEDS WORK: “We are lacking consistency. We need to improve on playing at our best at all times.” — Roberts
DID YOU KNOW: “The Lady Lobo roster will include 10 seniors, and also has two sets of twins
PINE TREE
MASCOT: Lady Pirates
COACH: Melissa Waddell
2019 RECORD: 7-19
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Hallsville, Marshall, John Tyler, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Taitum Barry … Brooklyn Berry (.448,HR, 9 doubles, 18 RBI) … Dajah Montgomery … Dalah Montgomery … Adrienne Pena … Tionna Lewis
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Raquel Ramierez … Carmen Chatman … Gracie Rust
LOOKS GOOD: “The Lady Pirates have worked hard in the offseason in the weight room and playing in a fall league. Our knowledge of the game has greatly improved, and the ladies are excited about the season.” — Waddell
NEEDS WORK: “We will be a young team this season with several freshmen, so leadership will be a must.” – Waddell
DID YOU KNOW: Waddell has a record of 117-99 as a head coach
HALLSVILLE
MASCOT: Ladycats
COACH: Kayla Whatley
2019 RECORD: 33-5
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, John Tyler, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Maddie Melton … Jaydin Ainsworth … Taylor Freeman … Anahi Ramirez … Abby Thomas
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching. We’re excited to have two returning pitchers and looking forward to seeing how some of our younger staff will be able to help out this year.” — Whatley
NEEDS WORK: “Defense. We graduated three seniors from the infield who played hughe roles for us, so I will be looking to find players to step up and into those positions.” — Whatley
DID YOU KNOW: Ainsworth was the All-East Texas MVP last season. She went 11-0 inside the circle with a 2.41 earned run average, 72 strikeouts and 27 walks in 72.1 innings while hitting .523 with three home runs, four doubles, 10 triples, 25 RBI and 48 runs scored. Ainsworth, who will play at ETBU, struck out just six times in 131 plate appearances and was successful on 22 of 23 stolen base attempts … Whatley, a Hallsville graduate, has a 76-29-1 record as a head coach
MARSHALL
MASCOT: Lady Mavericks
COACH: Alli Shepperd
2019 RECORD: 19-14
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Chloe Buchanan (17 hits, 16 RBI) … Adriana Vences (8 HR, .366 average)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alyson Roberson … Madison Sallee … Kendall Bickerdike … Caitlyn Ellenburg
LOOKS GOOD: “Our offense has made huge strides this offseason. I’m excited to see all of these young ladies’ hard work in the weight room pay off with the extra pop on their bats.” — Shepperd
NEEDS WORK: “We’re trying to find which defensive combination works best for us. Having so many girls who can play so many different positions creates a ton of options, which is a good problem to have.” — Shepperd
DID YOU KNOW: Roberson, Sallee, Bickerdike and Ellenburg are all freshmen … Vences also pitched and recorded 187 strikeouts last season
JACKSONVILLE
MASCOT: Maidens
COACH: Brittney Batten
2019 RECORD: 22-4-1
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Whitehouse)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jordyn Whitaker (.444, 14 HR, 49 RBI, 33 runs) … Saylor Williams (15-4, 2.00 ERA, 157 strikeouts) … Kylie McCown (.440, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 31 RBI, 3 runs
DID YOU KNOW: Batten has a 73-37-3 record as a coach
LUFKIN
MASCOT: Lady Panthers
COACH: Ashley Martin
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Laney Currier (.417, .506 OB percentage) … Ryleigh Mills (.263, .351 OB percentage
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Abby Fajardo … Kayla Segura … Maddison Brown … Halea Wells … Holly Cooper
LOOKS GOOD: “We are a young team that is ready to compete and learn.” — Martin
NEEDS WORK: “We will continue to work on communication and fundamentals.” — Martin
DID YOU KNOW: Wells will play college softball at Southern Arkansas
JOHN TYLER
MASCOT: Lady Lions
COACH: Paul Balcorta
2019 RECORD: 1-24
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ja’Mena Willis … Breeona Lacy … Madison Mims … Monica Alexander
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Najae Flamer
LOOKS GOOD: “They are willing to work hard and learn the game.” — Balcorta
NEEDS WORK: “Game experience. We played a lot of freshmen last season who had never played softball before.” — Balcorta
MOUNT PLEASANT
MASCOT: Lady Tigers
COACH: Jeremy Tarrant
2019 RECORD: 23-12
DISTRICT: 15-5A (Greenville, Lindale, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: “Carson Zachry (.441, 16 doubles, 37 runs, 31 RBI, .932 fielding percentage) … Maggie Lilly (.258, 18 RBI, .974 fielding percentage) … Brooke Vughn (.253, 19 runs, 10 RBI) … BreAsia Hargrave (6-4, 63 strikeouts in 67 innings; .265, 17 runs, 16 RBI) … Jalissa Alvarez (.227, 17 runs) … Kenzi Rolf … Valoree McElhaney … Baylee Craig … Keatra Brown
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ladi Guerreca … Jordan Hargrave … Paris Beard
LOOKS GOOD: “Our work ethic. We’ve worked very hard on the field with our skills and off with conditioning and in the weight room this offseason. We just want to carry the same intensity onto the field this spring.” — Tarrant
NEEDS WORK: “Hitting. We are going to have to work hard at the plate in order to produce runs.” — Tarrant
DID YOU KNOW: Lilly has signed with the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain … Zachry, who has given a verbal to Northwestern State, broke the school record with 52 hits last season … Tarrant has an overall coaching record of 286-165-5, including a 170-113-3 record in nine seasons at Mount Pleasant
SPRING HILL
MASCOT: Lady Panthers
COACH: Marty Mayfield
2019 RECORD: 5-15
DISTRICT: 16-4A (Gilmer, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Bullard)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sam Schott … Sadie Sparks … Kaycee Campbell … Rachel Doss
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alyssa McClung … Caylee Mayfield … Laney Linseisen
LOOKS GOOD: “Team chemistry, and having five returning players and two newcomers with experience.” — Mayfield
NEEDS WORK: “We have to prove to ourselves we can make the routine play. Pitchers have to stay focused on what they can control.” — Mayfield
DID YOU KNOW: Schott earned all-district and all-state honors a year ago. She pitched as well as playing shortstop and third base, making just two errors on 75 chances and striking out 80 in 67.1 innings. Schott also hit .481 with two home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, eight RBI, 24 runs scored and 15 stolen bases … Spring Hill will be playing a new facility this season, a ballpark that features a turf infield.
KILGORE
MASCOT: Lady Bulldogs
COACH: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick
2019 RECORD: 17-11
DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Bullard, Henderson, Chapel Hill)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kristen Wilson (.400, 4 HR, 30 RBI; 17-11, 134 strikeouts) … Bailey Hedges (.372, 3 HR, 34 RBI) … Genna Cavanaugh (.352, 17 SB, 30 runs scored) … Miah Thomas (.327, 11 RBI, 19 SB) … Jaycie Villanueva (.289, 26 RBI) … Haylee Brown (.294) … Alyssa Whitington
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Diamond Smith … Jada Dennis … Cailey Brown
LOOKS GOOD: “We have a lot of returners. It’s great to see a lot of experience on the field.” — Kirkpatrick
NEEDS WORK: “Settling into new positions. Some players had to move to a different position than they played last year, so we are still working out the kinks of a new lineup.” — Kirkpatrick
DID YOU KNOW: Wilson will head into her senior season with 376 career strikeouts
GILMER
MASCOT: Lady Buckeyes
COACH: Heather Barton
2019 RECORD: 15-10
DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Bullard)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Karsyn Lindsey … Reese Couture … Kirsten Waller … Melody Larkins … Karyle Johnston
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Sarah Phillips
LOOKS GOOD: “We are a very coachable team. They listen and work hard. They have bought in and that is half the battle. I look forward to seeing this team grow and win a lot of games.” — Barton
NEEDS WORK: “We are young, so we will make mistakes. The key is learning how to play through them and learning to play and trust one another.” — Barton
DID YOU KNOW: Waller hit .463 last season and did not make an error in the outfield from her centerfield spot … Larkins was a .371 hitter who also had a .977 fielding percentage from the catcher spot
CARTHAGE
MASCOT: Lady Dawgs
COACH: Rob McFall
2019 RECORD: 25-10
DISTRICT: 20-4A (Center, Hudson, Huntington, Jasper)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Karsyn Isbell (.333, 10 doubles, HR, 29 RBI,15 runs) … Madison Reynolds (.310, HR, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 17 RBI, 13 runs) … Natalee Dinnerville … Ashton Jones … Roo Harrison (.424, 9 doubles, 24 RBI, 23 runs) … Kinsley Ingram … Caroline Baldree
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Tessa Smith … Jaycee Page … Kat Barantine
LOOKS GOOD: “Team chemistry is at an all-time high.” — McFall
NEEDS WORK: “Situational softball, both offensively and defensively.” — McFall
DID YOU KNOW: McFall is 55-16 at Carthage and 392-310-3 overall as a head coach … Carthage graduate Samantha Clakley pitched in the Division I College World Series last season for Oklahoma State University
PITTSBURG
MASCOT: Lady Pirates
COACH: D.J. Dunn
DISTRICT: 15-4A (Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Paris, North Lamar)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Tori Henderson … Abby Hammonds … Ananda Garrison … McKenna Woods … Natalie Styles … Makayla Jones
LOOKS GOOD: “Culture. Many of these seniors have played together for years during high school and travel ball. Our big senior group brings great leadership skills to the program. This team works hard and is very dedicated to getting better every day. They have fun playing softball.” — Dunn
NEEDS WORK: “Just getting used to new roles and positions, which I believe we will do in our tournament play.” — Dunn
WHITE OAK
MASCOT: Ladynecks
COACH: Nineveh Gawrieh Blankenship
2019 RECORD: 30-5
DISTRICT: 16-3A (Harmony, Troup, West Rusk, Winona, Sabine, Arp, Gladewater)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Samantha McGrew (.414, 13 doubles, HR, 33 RBI, 37 runs, 13 stolen bases … Lillian Scalia (17-1, 1.31 ERA, 154 strikeouts, 59 walks; .382, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 26 RBI, 20 runs, 7 SB) … Morgan Benge (11-4, 1.36 ERA, 141 strikeouts) … Emma Purcell (.340, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, 40 runs, 20 walks, 7 strikeouts, 12 SB) … Lexi Dodson (.301, 5 doubles, 15 RBI) … Bailey Owens (.347, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 30 runs, 10 SB) … Daphne Bogenschutz (.437, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 22 RBI, 31 runs) … Kelsi Wingo (.298, 22 RBI, 26 runs) … Renee O’Kelley (.296, 4 triples, HR, 10 RBI, 17 runs) … Katlyn Barham (.309, 13 RBI, 17 runs)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Stormy Riley
LOOKS GOOD: “We have quality pitching with an experienced defense that will make it hard to put many runs on the board.” Blankenship
NEEDS WORK: “We need to do a better job of making adjustments offensively and find more ways to score.” — Blankenship
DID YOU KNOW: Head coach Nineveh Blankenship is married to assistant coach Klint Blankenship. Both are White Oak graduates … Nineveh’s father is local pitching coach Jack Gawrieh, and Nineveh was his first “student.”
WEST RUSK
MASCOT: Lady Raiders
COACH: Bill Morton
DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Harmony, Troup, Winona, Sabine, Arp, Gladewater)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Allyson Floyd … Abigayle Hernandez … Kaelyn King … Stormie Lejuene … Tayler Davis … Julia Hendrix
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Piper Morton … Lilly Waddell … Natalie Christie … Amber Cothran
NEEDS WORK: “We will continue to work on defense, which was our weakest area last year.” — Morton
DID YOU KNOW: Floyd hit .418 a year ago with eight home runs, 49 RBI and 29 runs scored
SABINE
MASCOT: Lady Cardinals
COACH: Molly Mackey
2019 RECORD: 9-18
DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Harmony, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Arp, Gladewater)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Makenzie Cook (.300, .385 OB percentage, 0 runs, 17 RBI) … Callie Sparks (.368, .422 OB percentage, 28 runs, 10 RBI, 4.90 ERA in 77 innings pitched) … Blaire Kaufman (.407, 28 runs, 13 stolen bases)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kyrissa Camacho … Mallory Furrh
LOOKS GOOD: “This year I have a lot of returning starters who are hungry to redeem themselves and newcomers who are ready to step up to the challenge of being better than we were last season.” — Mackey
NEEDS WORK: “We need to be stronger at finishing games.” — Mackey
DID YOU KNOW: Sabine will be playing in a new softball complex this season
HARMONY
MASCOT: Lady Eagles
COACH: Sheri Seahorn
2019 RECORD: 26-9
DISTRICT: 16-3A (Sabine, White Oak, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Arp, Gladewater)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kaylee Clemens … Katelyn Welborn … Kinzee Settles … Analese Cano … Delaynie Nash … Jenci Seahorn
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Madi Rhame
LOOKS GOOD: Experience. The Majority of the returners have weathered the storms, so that will greatly help this year.” — Seahorn
NEEDS WORK: “Everything. If we are satisfied, we are done.” — Seahorn
ARP
MASCOT: Lady Tigers
COACH: Adam DuBose
2019 RECORD: 5-20
DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Harmony, Gladewater, Sabine)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Paige Laird … Haylee Laird … Heather Hanks
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kyia Horton
LOOKS GOOD: “We return nine players from last year’s varsity team.” — DuBose
NEEDS WORK: “We need to build confidence in skill and the ability to compete.” — DuBose
DID YOU KNOW: Paige and Haylee Laird are juniors, and the twins have started since their freshman season
ORE CITY
MASCOT: Lady Rebels
COACH: Kimmy Agnew
2019 RECORD: 16-12
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum, Waskom)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Anna Green (.420, 30 RBI, 27 runs; Averaged seven strikeouts per game with a 2.25 ERA in district play and the playoffs) … Ryleigh Larkins (.393, 29 runs) … Emily Hoosier (.368, 30 RBI, 22 runs) … Toni Gabaldon (.353; 1.80 ERA in district play and the playoffs)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alayna Andrews
LOOKS GOOD: “We had a strong group of freshmen last year. I’m looking forward to seeing what they and the rest of the team will do this year as we have grown in experience, confidence and as a team.” — Agnew
NEEDS WORK: “Any time you lose six seniors, it hurts, especially the special group we had. I am excited to see new leaders develop this year, as I know we have some excellent ones in the making.” — Agnew
DID YOU KNOW: All key returning players for the Lady Rebels are also basketball players
ELYSIAN FIELDS
MASCOT: Lady Yellowjackets
COACH: Lexi Commander
2019 RECORD: 20-12
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Ore City, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum, Waskom)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kailyn Clynch (.304, 3 doubles, .417 OB percentage) … Mary Frances Ellis (.366, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 23 SB, 11 RBI, .513 OB percentage) … Reese Griffin (.257, 11 RBI, .978 fielding percentage) … Sabra Griffin (.351 OB percentage, 12 RBI) … Jessica Guilhas (.372, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, .536 OB percentage) … Corrina Hall (.278, 3 doubles, 5 HR, 22 RBI, .455 OB percentage, .556 slugging percentage) … Christen Smith (.306, 4 doubles, 4 HR, 15 RBI, .581 OB percentage, .673 slugging percentage) … Hailey Alaniz … Kaylee Honeycutt … Adrian Pacheco
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Cora Creech … Morgan Shaw … Bryanne Beavers
LOOKS GOOD: “Team chemistry and leadership is phenomenal. Our returners are fundamentally sounds and know what it takes to be successful. They come out every day with a great attitude and work ethic, ready to do whatever is necessary to prepare for this season.” — Commander
NEEDS WORK: “Being consistent throughout the lineup to increase run production.” — Commander
DID YOU KNOW: The 2019 team qualified for Easton’s NFCA Academic Team, qualifying as a Top 15 team academically in the nation by GPA … Commander, who has a 174-106-2 record as a coach, has been selected as the head coach for the Blue Team in this year’s FCA Heart of a Champion Softball All-Star Game set for June in Tyler … Hall has been selected to play in the contest.
HUGHES SPRINGS
MASCOT: Lady Mustangs
COACH: Tisha Thompson
2019 RECORD: 32-6
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Ore City, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum, Waskom)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Karmen Searcy (.484, 2 HR, 25 RBI, 11 SB) … Grace Pippin (.246; 10-4, 3.30 ERA, 81 strikeouts) … Jacee Short (.291, 2 HR, 17 RBI; 3-0, 4.50 ERA, 13 strikeouts) … Rylie Tenbrook (.300, HR, 19 RBI) … Lauren Spaniol (.211) … Presley Richardson (.250) … Shea Nelson (.237, HR) … Lanie Pemberton (.333) … Cali Freeman (.250)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Emma McKinney … Riley Lowery … Hailey Crews … Madison Heller … Laynee Crocker
LOOKS GOOD: “We have five starters back from last year’s regional semifinalist team and two returning from injuries last year. I am confident those ladies will lead our team and get us where we need to bee. I am feeling very good about our depth this season. We have multiple kids that can play multiple positions.” — Thompson
NEEDS WORK: “Youth and inexperience. We will still have a lot of new faces on the field this year with 10 out of 14 being underclassmen. We will need to find our team chemistry, learn fast and find what works best for us on the field. We worked hard in the offseason on developing speed and mental toughness.” — Thompson
DID YOU KNOW: Thompson has a career coaching record of 250-75-1 … Six former Lady Mustangs from the past two seasons are on current college rosters, including Peyton Blythe at Texas Tech, Haylee Wilson and Pearl Perry at Northeast Texas Community College, Shelbie Fickling at Trinity Valley, Zoe Lanier at Centenary and Marisol Kennedy at Bossier Parish
TATUM
MASCOT: Eagles
COACH: Marcus Crow
2019 RECORD: 5-21
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Ore city, Jefferson, New Diana, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Elysian Fields, Daingerfield)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Anna Halton (.278) … Trinity Edwards (.339)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kaylei Stroud … Yahnya Acevedo
LOOKS GOOD: “We have six starters returning that gained a lot of experience last year. We will have lots of speed in the outfield.” — Crow
NEEDS WORK: “We have to develop a catcher and third baseman.” — Crow
WASKOM
MASCOT: Lady Wildcats
COACH: Iyhia McMichael
2019 RECORD: 3-19
DISTRICT: 15-3A (OreCity, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Hughes Springs, Tatum, New Diana)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Brooklyn Loyd … Skyie Middlebrook
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ma’Kayla Jeter … Ellen Nuner
LOOKS GOOD: “I feel good about our team this year. We have a team full of girls that are hungry to get better, hungry to learn and hungry to compete. I can sense that competitive drive in our workouts. Leadership is there, and competitive spirit is there and we are ready to get to work.” — McMichael
NEEDS WORK: As always, a new year brings a new team and a new mixture of personalities so we will have to work on bringing everyone together to build team cohesiveness. I’m not worried about this group at all. We have a group of girls who are selfless and want to get better.” — McMichael
DID YOU KNOW: Loyd and Middlebrook are both three-year starters for the Lady Wildcats
JEFFERSON
MASCOT: Lady Dawgs
COACH: Robert Bristow
2019 RECORD: 12-14
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Madison Bristow … Tierrani Johnson … Jaden Carter … Nia Garrett … Marleigh Mears … Sarah Smith … Caitlyn Thomas
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ja’Kayla Rusk … Falicia Craver … Tawny Foster
LOOKS GOOD: “I think our defense is going to be really steady. We have a lot of returning players who have played a lot of softball, so I believe we should be solid defensively. We should also be improved at the plate this year with several returning lettermen.” — Bristow
NEEDS WORK: “We need to develop pitching. We lost a four-year starter and college pitcher. We need a couple of people to step up and be able to handle the pitching duties for us this year.” — Bristow
DAINGERFIELD
MASCOT: Lady Tigers
COACH: Hunter Henzler
2019 RECORD: 0-22
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Jefferson, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kiara Robinson … Mon’trevia Durham … Kayleigh Phillips … Jaylee Barron
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kylah Haley … Toni McCellon
LOOKS GOOD: “Team speed.” — Henzler
NEEDS WORK: “Experience.” — Henzler
PAUL PEWITT
MASCOT: Lady Brahmas
COACH: Nick York
2019 RECORD: 9-13
DISTRICT: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City, Redwater)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sissy Jones … Jacie Crocker … Calli Jo Osmon … Dede Jones … Lauren Morris … Catlen Randle … Maya Heath … Hannah McGee … Sam Smith
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: K.K. Jackson
LOOKS GOOD: “Our catcher and shortstop are strong, and we are really good all across the infield. I love our speed in the outfield.” — York
NEEDS WORK: “We graduated our pitcher, and don’t have pitching experience coming back. Hannah McGee played third last year, and selflessly offered to pitch this year to help the team.” — York
DID YOU KNOW: Assistant coach Jennifer Crocker is the mother of catcher Jacie Crocker
MINEOLA
MASCOT: Yellowjackets
COACH: Taelor Cheshier
2019 RECORD: 15-11
DISTRICT: 12-3A (Lone Oak, Grand Saline, Edgewood, Rains, Quitman, Alba-Golden)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Isabella Tresca … Kaitlyn Burrell … Claudia Barriga … Caidyn Anderson … Alyssa Lankford … Emily Wiley … Alana Galaz … Lauren Simmons
LOOKS GOOD: “Our girls athletic program houses very hard-working student athletes. They are always trying to improve and work hard on and off the field.” — Cheshier
NEEDS WORK: “Getting that team morale together and becoming one and a family with so many new faces. We just need time to bond and come together.” — Cheshier
DID YOU KNOW: Simmons was the district’s top designated hitter last season, and Barriga was a second team all-district outfielder
HARLETON
MASCOT: Lady Wildcats
COACH: Kelly Fay
DISTRICT: 17-2A (Bloomburg, Avery, Maud, McLeod, Linden-Kildare, James Bowie
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Marlie DeMoney … Claire Underwood … anna Mae Coleman … Kailey Wright … Tyler Mobley … Ashtyn Hawk
DID YOU KNOW: Harleton finished 12-0 In district play last season … DeMoney was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player, and Underwood, Coleman, Mobley and Hawk were all first team all-district picks, with Wright earning second team honors
LINDEN-KILDARE
MASCOT: Lady Tigers
COACH: Brian Cave
2019 RECORD: 8-15
DISTRICT: 17-2A (Harleton, Maud, McLeod, James Bowie, Avery, Bloomburg)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Alayna Mason … Jaici Smallwood … Grace Broussard … Cambree Kerr … Kailon Carnley … Hayley Mason … Sydney Hampton … Allie Smallwood … Maddy Ebarb … Haylee Salazar
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kyndal Fitts … Nevaeh Arnold … LaSonya Nard
LOOKS GOOD: The amount of returning starters from last year’s team that made it to the first round of the playoffs. There’s added excitement with new coaching and upgrades to the softball field.” — Cave
NEEDS WORK: “Defense will be worked heavily and extra time and work put in by the three returning pitchers will be the key to our success.” — Cave
DID YOU KNOW: Both head coach Cave and assistant coach Austin Fuller are Linden-Kildare graduates
BECKVILLE
MASCOT: Ladycats
COACH: Winston Whiddon
2019 RECORD: 24-9
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Carlisle, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Union Grove, Union Hill)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ally LaGrone (1.68 ERA, 252 strikeouts) … Jaden McDaniel (.453, 26 RBI) … Allison Baker … Miranda Mize
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kaitlyn Tillman … Haelyn Straub … Reese Dudley
LOOKS GOOD: “Experience and knowledge of the game.” — Whiddon
NEEDS WORK: “Finding the players to fill key positions.” — Whiddon
DID YOU KNOW: Whiddon has a career coaching record of 333-71-3 and a 167-67-3 record at Beckville
UNION GROVE
MASCOT: Lady Lions
COACH: Jaime Scott
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Beckville, Carlisle, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Union Hill)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Madelynn Lacaze (.673) … Kasi Jones (73 strikeouts in 62 innings; .509 average) … Gracie McKinley … Maddie Barnett (.206) … Sydney Chamberlain (.582) … Katelyn Vaughn (.269) … Jocy Surarez (.312)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Emily Bible … Gracie Winn … Alison Yohn … Lainey Ledbetter
LOOKS GOOD: “I am extremely excited about our 2020 season. We are building a softball minded culture at the Grove, and with this mindset the girls are embracing the weaknesses and strengths we posses to be able to grow individually and as a team.” — Scott
NEEDS WORK: “Transitioning into a higher level of play for some and creating that move on, move forward mentality.” — Scott
DID YOU KNOW: Lacaze is the first Union Grove athlete to sign a softball scholarship. She’ll play at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain next season
CARLISLE
MASCOT: Lady Indians
COACH: Kolebi Spikes
2019 RECORD: 15-9
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Beckville, Union Grove, Union Hill, Big Sandy, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Tori Esters … Aubree Norris … Camdyn Gray … Bree O’Neill
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Allison Effner … Kiy’ona Parker
LOOKS GOOD: “Our sticks have always been a strong suit for us, and I plan to continue our traditions.” — Spikes
NEEDS WORK: “Replacing our siz starters that we lost in the infield is going to be rough.” — Spikes
DID YOU KNOW: Spikes is in her first season as head coach at Carlisle … Norris has a career batting average of .409, and Esters is a career .373 hitter
ALTO
MASCOT: Lady Yellow Jackets
COACH: Lauren Reid
2019 RECORD: 10-12
DISTRICT: 22-2A (Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Wells, Mount Enterprise, Gary, Douglass, Cushing)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Abby Bernard (.509) … Abby Teutsch (.488) … Presley Griffith (.400) … Maquela Jackson (.370)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Halle Duplichain … Kylie Powers … Avery Teutsch
LOOKS GOOD: “We have a few good freshmen coming up that will help out our offense and defense. We didn’t have any seniors graduate, so we should just build on last season.” — Reid
NEEDS WORK: “Strengthening defense will be our biggest goal this year.” — Reid
DID YOU KNOW: Alto’s softball field has been nearly completely redone after last April’s tornados
JACK STALLARD