MASCOT: Lady Lobos

COACH: Talesha Roberts

2019 RECORD: 18-11-1

DISTRICT: 11-6A (Tyler Lee, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kennedy Cameron (1.20 ERA in district play) … Kerris Cameron (.390, 15 RBI in district play) … Avery Cotton (365, 11 RBI) … Jordan McClain (.550, 18 stolen bases) … Zekyia Robinson (.447, 3 home runs)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Reagan Fleet … River Hulsey … Kei Lister

LOOKS GOOD: “We know each other and communicate well as a team. We have been through adversity already, and we’re bonded as a team.” — Roberts

NEEDS WORK: “We are lacking consistency. We need to improve on playing at our best at all times.” — Roberts

DID YOU KNOW: “The Lady Lobo roster will include 10 seniors, and also has two sets of twins

PINE TREE

MASCOT: Lady Pirates

COACH: Melissa Waddell

2019 RECORD: 7-19

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Hallsville, Marshall, John Tyler, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Taitum Barry … Brooklyn Berry (.448,HR, 9 doubles, 18 RBI) … Dajah Montgomery … Dalah Montgomery … Adrienne Pena … Tionna Lewis

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Raquel Ramierez … Carmen Chatman … Gracie Rust

LOOKS GOOD: “The Lady Pirates have worked hard in the offseason in the weight room and playing in a fall league. Our knowledge of the game has greatly improved, and the ladies are excited about the season.” — Waddell

NEEDS WORK: “We will be a young team this season with several freshmen, so leadership will be a must.” – Waddell

DID YOU KNOW: Waddell has a record of 117-99 as a head coach

HALLSVILLE

MASCOT: Ladycats

COACH: Kayla Whatley

2019 RECORD: 33-5

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, John Tyler, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Maddie Melton … Jaydin Ainsworth … Taylor Freeman … Anahi Ramirez … Abby Thomas

LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching. We’re excited to have two returning pitchers and looking forward to seeing how some of our younger staff will be able to help out this year.” — Whatley

NEEDS WORK: “Defense. We graduated three seniors from the infield who played hughe roles for us, so I will be looking to find players to step up and into those positions.” — Whatley

DID YOU KNOW: Ainsworth was the All-East Texas MVP last season. She went 11-0 inside the circle with a 2.41 earned run average, 72 strikeouts and 27 walks in 72.1 innings while hitting .523 with three home runs, four doubles, 10 triples, 25 RBI and 48 runs scored. Ainsworth, who will play at ETBU, struck out just six times in 131 plate appearances and was successful on 22 of 23 stolen base attempts … Whatley, a Hallsville graduate, has a 76-29-1 record as a head coach

MARSHALL

MASCOT: Lady Mavericks

COACH: Alli Shepperd

2019 RECORD: 19-14

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Chloe Buchanan (17 hits, 16 RBI) … Adriana Vences (8 HR, .366 average)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alyson Roberson … Madison Sallee … Kendall Bickerdike … Caitlyn Ellenburg

LOOKS GOOD: “Our offense has made huge strides this offseason. I’m excited to see all of these young ladies’ hard work in the weight room pay off with the extra pop on their bats.” — Shepperd

NEEDS WORK: “We’re trying to find which defensive combination works best for us. Having so many girls who can play so many different positions creates a ton of options, which is a good problem to have.” — Shepperd

DID YOU KNOW: Roberson, Sallee, Bickerdike and Ellenburg are all freshmen … Vences also pitched and recorded 187 strikeouts last season

JACKSONVILLE

MASCOT: Maidens

COACH: Brittney Batten

2019 RECORD: 22-4-1

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Whitehouse)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jordyn Whitaker (.444, 14 HR, 49 RBI, 33 runs) … Saylor Williams (15-4, 2.00 ERA, 157 strikeouts) … Kylie McCown (.440, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 31 RBI, 3 runs

DID YOU KNOW: Batten has a 73-37-3 record as a coach

LUFKIN

MASCOT: Lady Panthers

COACH: Ashley Martin

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Laney Currier (.417, .506 OB percentage) … Ryleigh Mills (.263, .351 OB percentage

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Abby Fajardo … Kayla Segura … Maddison Brown … Halea Wells … Holly Cooper

LOOKS GOOD: “We are a young team that is ready to compete and learn.” — Martin

NEEDS WORK: “We will continue to work on communication and fundamentals.” — Martin

DID YOU KNOW: Wells will play college softball at Southern Arkansas

JOHN TYLER

MASCOT: Lady Lions

COACH: Paul Balcorta

2019 RECORD: 1-24

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ja’Mena Willis … Breeona Lacy … Madison Mims … Monica Alexander

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Najae Flamer

LOOKS GOOD: “They are willing to work hard and learn the game.” — Balcorta

NEEDS WORK: “Game experience. We played a lot of freshmen last season who had never played softball before.” — Balcorta

MOUNT PLEASANT

MASCOT: Lady Tigers

COACH: Jeremy Tarrant

2019 RECORD: 23-12

DISTRICT: 15-5A (Greenville, Lindale, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: “Carson Zachry (.441, 16 doubles, 37 runs, 31 RBI, .932 fielding percentage) … Maggie Lilly (.258, 18 RBI, .974 fielding percentage) … Brooke Vughn (.253, 19 runs, 10 RBI) … BreAsia Hargrave (6-4, 63 strikeouts in 67 innings; .265, 17 runs, 16 RBI) … Jalissa Alvarez (.227, 17 runs) … Kenzi Rolf … Valoree McElhaney … Baylee Craig … Keatra Brown

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ladi Guerreca … Jordan Hargrave … Paris Beard

LOOKS GOOD: “Our work ethic. We’ve worked very hard on the field with our skills and off with conditioning and in the weight room this offseason. We just want to carry the same intensity onto the field this spring.” — Tarrant

NEEDS WORK: “Hitting. We are going to have to work hard at the plate in order to produce runs.” — Tarrant

DID YOU KNOW: Lilly has signed with the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain … Zachry, who has given a verbal to Northwestern State, broke the school record with 52 hits last season … Tarrant has an overall coaching record of 286-165-5, including a 170-113-3 record in nine seasons at Mount Pleasant

SPRING HILL

MASCOT: Lady Panthers

COACH: Marty Mayfield

2019 RECORD: 5-15

DISTRICT: 16-4A (Gilmer, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Bullard)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sam Schott … Sadie Sparks … Kaycee Campbell … Rachel Doss

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alyssa McClung … Caylee Mayfield … Laney Linseisen

LOOKS GOOD: “Team chemistry, and having five returning players and two newcomers with experience.” — Mayfield

NEEDS WORK: “We have to prove to ourselves we can make the routine play. Pitchers have to stay focused on what they can control.” — Mayfield

DID YOU KNOW: Schott earned all-district and all-state honors a year ago. She pitched as well as playing shortstop and third base, making just two errors on 75 chances and striking out 80 in 67.1 innings. Schott also hit .481 with two home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, eight RBI, 24 runs scored and 15 stolen bases … Spring Hill will be playing a new facility this season, a ballpark that features a turf infield.

KILGORE

MASCOT: Lady Bulldogs

COACH: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick

2019 RECORD: 17-11

DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Bullard, Henderson, Chapel Hill)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kristen Wilson (.400, 4 HR, 30 RBI; 17-11, 134 strikeouts) … Bailey Hedges (.372, 3 HR, 34 RBI) … Genna Cavanaugh (.352, 17 SB, 30 runs scored) … Miah Thomas (.327, 11 RBI, 19 SB) … Jaycie Villanueva (.289, 26 RBI) … Haylee Brown (.294) … Alyssa Whitington

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Diamond Smith … Jada Dennis … Cailey Brown

LOOKS GOOD: “We have a lot of returners. It’s great to see a lot of experience on the field.” — Kirkpatrick

NEEDS WORK: “Settling into new positions. Some players had to move to a different position than they played last year, so we are still working out the kinks of a new lineup.” — Kirkpatrick

DID YOU KNOW: Wilson will head into her senior season with 376 career strikeouts

GILMER

MASCOT: Lady Buckeyes

COACH: Heather Barton

2019 RECORD: 15-10

DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Bullard)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Karsyn Lindsey … Reese Couture … Kirsten Waller … Melody Larkins … Karyle Johnston

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Sarah Phillips

LOOKS GOOD: “We are a very coachable team. They listen and work hard. They have bought in and that is half the battle. I look forward to seeing this team grow and win a lot of games.” — Barton

NEEDS WORK: “We are young, so we will make mistakes. The key is learning how to play through them and learning to play and trust one another.” — Barton

DID YOU KNOW: Waller hit .463 last season and did not make an error in the outfield from her centerfield spot … Larkins was a .371 hitter who also had a .977 fielding percentage from the catcher spot

CARTHAGE

MASCOT: Lady Dawgs

COACH: Rob McFall

2019 RECORD: 25-10

DISTRICT: 20-4A (Center, Hudson, Huntington, Jasper)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Karsyn Isbell (.333, 10 doubles, HR, 29 RBI,15 runs) … Madison Reynolds (.310, HR, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 17 RBI, 13 runs) … Natalee Dinnerville … Ashton Jones … Roo Harrison (.424, 9 doubles, 24 RBI, 23 runs) … Kinsley Ingram … Caroline Baldree

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Tessa Smith … Jaycee Page … Kat Barantine

LOOKS GOOD: “Team chemistry is at an all-time high.” — McFall

NEEDS WORK: “Situational softball, both offensively and defensively.” — McFall

DID YOU KNOW: McFall is 55-16 at Carthage and 392-310-3 overall as a head coach … Carthage graduate Samantha Clakley pitched in the Division I College World Series last season for Oklahoma State University

PITTSBURG

MASCOT: Lady Pirates

COACH: D.J. Dunn

DISTRICT: 15-4A (Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Paris, North Lamar)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Tori Henderson … Abby Hammonds … Ananda Garrison … McKenna Woods … Natalie Styles … Makayla Jones

LOOKS GOOD: “Culture. Many of these seniors have played together for years during high school and travel ball. Our big senior group brings great leadership skills to the program. This team works hard and is very dedicated to getting better every day. They have fun playing softball.” — Dunn

NEEDS WORK: “Just getting used to new roles and positions, which I believe we will do in our tournament play.” — Dunn

WHITE OAK

MASCOT: Ladynecks

COACH: Nineveh Gawrieh Blankenship

2019 RECORD: 30-5

DISTRICT: 16-3A (Harmony, Troup, West Rusk, Winona, Sabine, Arp, Gladewater)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Samantha McGrew (.414, 13 doubles, HR, 33 RBI, 37 runs, 13 stolen bases … Lillian Scalia (17-1, 1.31 ERA, 154 strikeouts, 59 walks; .382, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 26 RBI, 20 runs, 7 SB) … Morgan Benge (11-4, 1.36 ERA, 141 strikeouts) … Emma Purcell (.340, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, 40 runs, 20 walks, 7 strikeouts, 12 SB) … Lexi Dodson (.301, 5 doubles, 15 RBI) … Bailey Owens (.347, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 30 runs, 10 SB) … Daphne Bogenschutz (.437, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 22 RBI, 31 runs) … Kelsi Wingo (.298, 22 RBI, 26 runs) … Renee O’Kelley (.296, 4 triples, HR, 10 RBI, 17 runs) … Katlyn Barham (.309, 13 RBI, 17 runs)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Stormy Riley

LOOKS GOOD: “We have quality pitching with an experienced defense that will make it hard to put many runs on the board.” Blankenship

NEEDS WORK: “We need to do a better job of making adjustments offensively and find more ways to score.” — Blankenship

DID YOU KNOW: Head coach Nineveh Blankenship is married to assistant coach Klint Blankenship. Both are White Oak graduates … Nineveh’s father is local pitching coach Jack Gawrieh, and Nineveh was his first “student.”

WEST RUSK

MASCOT: Lady Raiders

COACH: Bill Morton

DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Harmony, Troup, Winona, Sabine, Arp, Gladewater)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Allyson Floyd … Abigayle Hernandez … Kaelyn King … Stormie Lejuene … Tayler Davis … Julia Hendrix

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Piper Morton … Lilly Waddell … Natalie Christie … Amber Cothran

NEEDS WORK: “We will continue to work on defense, which was our weakest area last year.” — Morton

DID YOU KNOW: Floyd hit .418 a year ago with eight home runs, 49 RBI and 29 runs scored

SABINE

MASCOT: Lady Cardinals

COACH: Molly Mackey

2019 RECORD: 9-18

DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Harmony, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Arp, Gladewater)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Makenzie Cook (.300, .385 OB percentage, 0 runs, 17 RBI) … Callie Sparks (.368, .422 OB percentage, 28 runs, 10 RBI, 4.90 ERA in 77 innings pitched) … Blaire Kaufman (.407, 28 runs, 13 stolen bases)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kyrissa Camacho … Mallory Furrh

LOOKS GOOD: “This year I have a lot of returning starters who are hungry to redeem themselves and newcomers who are ready to step up to the challenge of being better than we were last season.” — Mackey

NEEDS WORK: “We need to be stronger at finishing games.” — Mackey

DID YOU KNOW: Sabine will be playing in a new softball complex this season

HARMONY

MASCOT: Lady Eagles

COACH: Sheri Seahorn

2019 RECORD: 26-9

DISTRICT: 16-3A (Sabine, White Oak, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Arp, Gladewater)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kaylee Clemens … Katelyn Welborn … Kinzee Settles … Analese Cano … Delaynie Nash … Jenci Seahorn

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Madi Rhame

LOOKS GOOD: Experience. The Majority of the returners have weathered the storms, so that will greatly help this year.” — Seahorn

NEEDS WORK: “Everything. If we are satisfied, we are done.” — Seahorn

ARP

MASCOT: Lady Tigers

COACH: Adam DuBose

2019 RECORD: 5-20

DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Harmony, Gladewater, Sabine)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Paige Laird … Haylee Laird … Heather Hanks

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kyia Horton

LOOKS GOOD: “We return nine players from last year’s varsity team.” — DuBose

NEEDS WORK: “We need to build confidence in skill and the ability to compete.” — DuBose

DID YOU KNOW: Paige and Haylee Laird are juniors, and the twins have started since their freshman season

ORE CITY

MASCOT: Lady Rebels

COACH: Kimmy Agnew

2019 RECORD: 16-12

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum, Waskom)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Anna Green (.420, 30 RBI, 27 runs; Averaged seven strikeouts per game with a 2.25 ERA in district play and the playoffs) … Ryleigh Larkins (.393, 29 runs) … Emily Hoosier (.368, 30 RBI, 22 runs) … Toni Gabaldon (.353; 1.80 ERA in district play and the playoffs)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alayna Andrews

LOOKS GOOD: “We had a strong group of freshmen last year. I’m looking forward to seeing what they and the rest of the team will do this year as we have grown in experience, confidence and as a team.” — Agnew

NEEDS WORK: “Any time you lose six seniors, it hurts, especially the special group we had. I am excited to see new leaders develop this year, as I know we have some excellent ones in the making.” — Agnew

DID YOU KNOW: All key returning players for the Lady Rebels are also basketball players

ELYSIAN FIELDS

MASCOT: Lady Yellowjackets

COACH: Lexi Commander

2019 RECORD: 20-12

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Ore City, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum, Waskom)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kailyn Clynch (.304, 3 doubles, .417 OB percentage) … Mary Frances Ellis (.366, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 23 SB, 11 RBI, .513 OB percentage) … Reese Griffin (.257, 11 RBI, .978 fielding percentage) … Sabra Griffin (.351 OB percentage, 12 RBI) … Jessica Guilhas (.372, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, .536 OB percentage) … Corrina Hall (.278, 3 doubles, 5 HR, 22 RBI, .455 OB percentage, .556 slugging percentage) … Christen Smith (.306, 4 doubles, 4 HR, 15 RBI, .581 OB percentage, .673 slugging percentage) … Hailey Alaniz … Kaylee Honeycutt … Adrian Pacheco

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Cora Creech … Morgan Shaw … Bryanne Beavers

LOOKS GOOD: “Team chemistry and leadership is phenomenal. Our returners are fundamentally sounds and know what it takes to be successful. They come out every day with a great attitude and work ethic, ready to do whatever is necessary to prepare for this season.” — Commander

NEEDS WORK: “Being consistent throughout the lineup to increase run production.” — Commander

DID YOU KNOW: The 2019 team qualified for Easton’s NFCA Academic Team, qualifying as a Top 15 team academically in the nation by GPA … Commander, who has a 174-106-2 record as a coach, has been selected as the head coach for the Blue Team in this year’s FCA Heart of a Champion Softball All-Star Game set for June in Tyler … Hall has been selected to play in the contest.

HUGHES SPRINGS

MASCOT: Lady Mustangs

COACH: Tisha Thompson

2019 RECORD: 32-6

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Ore City, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum, Waskom)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Karmen Searcy (.484, 2 HR, 25 RBI, 11 SB) … Grace Pippin (.246; 10-4, 3.30 ERA, 81 strikeouts) … Jacee Short (.291, 2 HR, 17 RBI; 3-0, 4.50 ERA, 13 strikeouts) … Rylie Tenbrook (.300, HR, 19 RBI) … Lauren Spaniol (.211) … Presley Richardson (.250) … Shea Nelson (.237, HR) … Lanie Pemberton (.333) … Cali Freeman (.250)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Emma McKinney … Riley Lowery … Hailey Crews … Madison Heller … Laynee Crocker

LOOKS GOOD: “We have five starters back from last year’s regional semifinalist team and two returning from injuries last year. I am confident those ladies will lead our team and get us where we need to bee. I am feeling very good about our depth this season. We have multiple kids that can play multiple positions.” — Thompson

NEEDS WORK: “Youth and inexperience. We will still have a lot of new faces on the field this year with 10 out of 14 being underclassmen. We will need to find our team chemistry, learn fast and find what works best for us on the field. We worked hard in the offseason on developing speed and mental toughness.” — Thompson

DID YOU KNOW: Thompson has a career coaching record of 250-75-1 … Six former Lady Mustangs from the past two seasons are on current college rosters, including Peyton Blythe at Texas Tech, Haylee Wilson and Pearl Perry at Northeast Texas Community College, Shelbie Fickling at Trinity Valley, Zoe Lanier at Centenary and Marisol Kennedy at Bossier Parish

TATUM

MASCOT: Eagles

COACH: Marcus Crow

2019 RECORD: 5-21

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Ore city, Jefferson, New Diana, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Elysian Fields, Daingerfield)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Anna Halton (.278) … Trinity Edwards (.339)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kaylei Stroud … Yahnya Acevedo

LOOKS GOOD: “We have six starters returning that gained a lot of experience last year. We will have lots of speed in the outfield.” — Crow

NEEDS WORK: “We have to develop a catcher and third baseman.” — Crow

WASKOM

MASCOT: Lady Wildcats

COACH: Iyhia McMichael

2019 RECORD: 3-19

DISTRICT: 15-3A (OreCity, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Hughes Springs, Tatum, New Diana)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Brooklyn Loyd … Skyie Middlebrook

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ma’Kayla Jeter … Ellen Nuner

LOOKS GOOD: “I feel good about our team this year. We have a team full of girls that are hungry to get better, hungry to learn and hungry to compete. I can sense that competitive drive in our workouts. Leadership is there, and competitive spirit is there and we are ready to get to work.” — McMichael

NEEDS WORK: As always, a new year brings a new team and a new mixture of personalities so we will have to work on bringing everyone together to build team cohesiveness. I’m not worried about this group at all. We have a group of girls who are selfless and want to get better.” — McMichael

DID YOU KNOW: Loyd and Middlebrook are both three-year starters for the Lady Wildcats

JEFFERSON

MASCOT: Lady Dawgs

COACH: Robert Bristow

2019 RECORD: 12-14

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Madison Bristow … Tierrani Johnson … Jaden Carter … Nia Garrett … Marleigh Mears … Sarah Smith … Caitlyn Thomas

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ja’Kayla Rusk … Falicia Craver … Tawny Foster

LOOKS GOOD: “I think our defense is going to be really steady. We have a lot of returning players who have played a lot of softball, so I believe we should be solid defensively. We should also be improved at the plate this year with several returning lettermen.” — Bristow

NEEDS WORK: “We need to develop pitching. We lost a four-year starter and college pitcher. We need a couple of people to step up and be able to handle the pitching duties for us this year.” — Bristow

DAINGERFIELD

MASCOT: Lady Tigers

COACH: Hunter Henzler

2019 RECORD: 0-22

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Jefferson, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kiara Robinson … Mon’trevia Durham … Kayleigh Phillips … Jaylee Barron

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kylah Haley … Toni McCellon

LOOKS GOOD: “Team speed.” — Henzler

NEEDS WORK: “Experience.” — Henzler

PAUL PEWITT

MASCOT: Lady Brahmas

COACH: Nick York

2019 RECORD: 9-13

DISTRICT: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City, Redwater)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sissy Jones … Jacie Crocker … Calli Jo Osmon … Dede Jones … Lauren Morris … Catlen Randle … Maya Heath … Hannah McGee … Sam Smith

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: K.K. Jackson

LOOKS GOOD: “Our catcher and shortstop are strong, and we are really good all across the infield. I love our speed in the outfield.” — York

NEEDS WORK: “We graduated our pitcher, and don’t have pitching experience coming back. Hannah McGee played third last year, and selflessly offered to pitch this year to help the team.” — York

DID YOU KNOW: Assistant coach Jennifer Crocker is the mother of catcher Jacie Crocker

MINEOLA

MASCOT: Yellowjackets

COACH: Taelor Cheshier

2019 RECORD: 15-11

DISTRICT: 12-3A (Lone Oak, Grand Saline, Edgewood, Rains, Quitman, Alba-Golden)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Isabella Tresca … Kaitlyn Burrell … Claudia Barriga … Caidyn Anderson … Alyssa Lankford … Emily Wiley … Alana Galaz … Lauren Simmons

LOOKS GOOD: “Our girls athletic program houses very hard-working student athletes. They are always trying to improve and work hard on and off the field.” — Cheshier

NEEDS WORK: “Getting that team morale together and becoming one and a family with so many new faces. We just need time to bond and come together.” — Cheshier

DID YOU KNOW: Simmons was the district’s top designated hitter last season, and Barriga was a second team all-district outfielder

HARLETON

MASCOT: Lady Wildcats

COACH: Kelly Fay

DISTRICT: 17-2A (Bloomburg, Avery, Maud, McLeod, Linden-Kildare, James Bowie

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Marlie DeMoney … Claire Underwood … anna Mae Coleman … Kailey Wright … Tyler Mobley … Ashtyn Hawk

DID YOU KNOW: Harleton finished 12-0 In district play last season … DeMoney was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player, and Underwood, Coleman, Mobley and Hawk were all first team all-district picks, with Wright earning second team honors

LINDEN-KILDARE

MASCOT: Lady Tigers

COACH: Brian Cave

2019 RECORD: 8-15

DISTRICT: 17-2A (Harleton, Maud, McLeod, James Bowie, Avery, Bloomburg)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Alayna Mason … Jaici Smallwood … Grace Broussard … Cambree Kerr … Kailon Carnley … Hayley Mason … Sydney Hampton … Allie Smallwood … Maddy Ebarb … Haylee Salazar

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kyndal Fitts … Nevaeh Arnold … LaSonya Nard

LOOKS GOOD: The amount of returning starters from last year’s team that made it to the first round of the playoffs. There’s added excitement with new coaching and upgrades to the softball field.” — Cave

NEEDS WORK: “Defense will be worked heavily and extra time and work put in by the three returning pitchers will be the key to our success.” — Cave

DID YOU KNOW: Both head coach Cave and assistant coach Austin Fuller are Linden-Kildare graduates

BECKVILLE

MASCOT: Ladycats

COACH: Winston Whiddon

2019 RECORD: 24-9

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Carlisle, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Union Grove, Union Hill)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ally LaGrone (1.68 ERA, 252 strikeouts) … Jaden McDaniel (.453, 26 RBI) … Allison Baker … Miranda Mize

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kaitlyn Tillman … Haelyn Straub … Reese Dudley

LOOKS GOOD: “Experience and knowledge of the game.” — Whiddon

NEEDS WORK: “Finding the players to fill key positions.” — Whiddon

DID YOU KNOW: Whiddon has a career coaching record of 333-71-3 and a 167-67-3 record at Beckville

UNION GROVE

MASCOT: Lady Lions

COACH: Jaime Scott

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Beckville, Carlisle, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Union Hill)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Madelynn Lacaze (.673) … Kasi Jones (73 strikeouts in 62 innings; .509 average) … Gracie McKinley … Maddie Barnett (.206) … Sydney Chamberlain (.582) … Katelyn Vaughn (.269) … Jocy Surarez (.312)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Emily Bible … Gracie Winn … Alison Yohn … Lainey Ledbetter

LOOKS GOOD: “I am extremely excited about our 2020 season. We are building a softball minded culture at the Grove, and with this mindset the girls are embracing the weaknesses and strengths we posses to be able to grow individually and as a team.” — Scott

NEEDS WORK: “Transitioning into a higher level of play for some and creating that move on, move forward mentality.” — Scott

DID YOU KNOW: Lacaze is the first Union Grove athlete to sign a softball scholarship. She’ll play at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain next season

CARLISLE

MASCOT: Lady Indians

COACH: Kolebi Spikes

2019 RECORD: 15-9

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Beckville, Union Grove, Union Hill, Big Sandy, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Tori Esters … Aubree Norris … Camdyn Gray … Bree O’Neill

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Allison Effner … Kiy’ona Parker

LOOKS GOOD: “Our sticks have always been a strong suit for us, and I plan to continue our traditions.” — Spikes

NEEDS WORK: “Replacing our siz starters that we lost in the infield is going to be rough.” — Spikes

DID YOU KNOW: Spikes is in her first season as head coach at Carlisle … Norris has a career batting average of .409, and Esters is a career .373 hitter

ALTO

MASCOT: Lady Yellow Jackets

COACH: Lauren Reid

2019 RECORD: 10-12

DISTRICT: 22-2A (Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Wells, Mount Enterprise, Gary, Douglass, Cushing)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Abby Bernard (.509) … Abby Teutsch (.488) … Presley Griffith (.400) … Maquela Jackson (.370)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Halle Duplichain … Kylie Powers … Avery Teutsch

LOOKS GOOD: “We have a few good freshmen coming up that will help out our offense and defense. We didn’t have any seniors graduate, so we should just build on last season.” — Reid

NEEDS WORK: “Strengthening defense will be our biggest goal this year.” — Reid

DID YOU KNOW: Alto’s softball field has been nearly completely redone after last April’s tornados

