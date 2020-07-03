Former Hughes Springs multi-sport athlete Shelby Shelton, a longtime assistant coach at the junior college and Division I level, has been named head softball coach at Paris Junior College.
Shelton, a softball and basketball standout at Hughes Springs, started her coaching career at Howard College and spent four seasons there. She helped lead the Hawks to 174 wins, four straight conference titles, four straight regional championships and four trips to the NJCAA national tournament.
She was named 2018 NFCA National Junior College Assistant Coach of the Year, and the 2018 and 2019 Howard coaching staff earned NFCA DI West Region Coaching Staff of the Year honors.
“I want to thank Dr. Anglin, Coach Foy and the rest of the interview committee for this great opportunity and for sharing the same vision for the future of our program,” said Shelton, who spent this past season as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech University.
“I’ve been lucky to be involved in very successful programs with tremendous mentors, such as Mike Reed, Kelly Raines and Maria Winn, who have helped prepare me for this next step. I look forward to building a championship culture at Paris that is centered around being positive role models in the community, achieving success in the classroom and being competitive on the softball field.”
Shelton was an All-East Texas performer in basketball and softball at Hughes Springs. As a senior, she averaged 18.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 4.3 assists and 2.1 blocks on the basketball court and then hit .547 with a home run, 51 RBI, nine triples, 18 doubles, 34 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 10 attempts on the softball diamond.
She struck out once in 95 at bats in softball.
Shelton elected to play softball at the college level, signing with Howard College and helping lead the Hawks to a Region V West Championship and ninth-place finish at the 2012 national tournament and a WJCAC championship in 2013.
She spent her final two seasons at UT-Tyler, where the Patriots won a pair of American Southwest Conference titles, one regional championship and one super regional championship. UT-Tyler earned a trip to the national tournament her senior season, finishing with a 50-5 record and a runner-up finish.
“We are excited to have Shelby as our new softball coach,” Paris athletic director Bill Foy said in a press release. “She will bring great passion and energy to the program. We were impressed with her vision and how she wants her players to excel in all areas at Paris.”
Paris competes in the East Division of the Region XIV Conference along with Kilgore, Tyler, Bossier Parish, Navarro, Northeast Texas, Trinity Valley and Angelina.
The Dragons were 6-17-1 when the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.