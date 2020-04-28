Alli Shepperd has decided to step down from her post as the head softball coach at Marshall High School to spend more time with her family.
Shepperd spent nearly eight seasons as head coach at Marshall.
“I’m not leaving but I am stepping down from coaching,” Shepperd said. “The last two seasons, I’ve felt very torn between being a mom and being a good coach and I thought that was unfair to both my family and the girls. So I thought it was time for me to step down and be a mom for a while.”
The move is something Shepperd said she has thought about for a while.
“It was actually probably before our season started, based on in the fall, I was with cross country, which was a lot less time-consuming than softball but I was still having those feelings of guilt of not being with my son and I just felt like it wasn’t fair to our athletes,” she explained. “So I thought about it and I hadn’t made my final decision until the beginning of softball season when of course, we’re very busy with tournaments and everything. It was hard dropping my son off in the morning and not getting to see him until the next morning.”
Shepperd graduated from Marshall in 2006 and played catcher for the Lady Mavs. After graduating from Centenary College in Shreveport, she returned to coach her alma mater.
Shepperd had spoken with several of her players before making the decision public.
“I spoke to my seniors and juniors before it was public knowledge, pretty much right after I had a meeting with the bosses, I told them,” she said. “We cried together and it was sad but they understand and I think they respect my decision and they know I’m going to be there supporting them. I just may have to leave at 7:30 because it’s bedtime.”
Shepperd said she has several fond memories of coaching the Lady Mavs, including going to the playoffs last year for the first time in six years.
“I really enjoyed watching several groups grow up from freshmen to seniors,” she said. “There’s something special to be said about watching a group of girls mature from their freshman year to their senior year and you’re there for all of it. It’s wonderful watching the wonderful young ladies they become, even off the softball field and of course, watching them develop as softball players is amazing. This senior class specifically, they came in and we went from 0-12 in district to being ranked, which hasn’t happened in, I couldn’t tell you how long, and I know that those girls felt every bit of that success and watching that is amazing.”
The Lady Mavs were 17-6 overall and 1-1 in district play before their season got cut short.
Shepperd will continue to teach at Marshall High School.
“I’ll just be a Maverick fan instead of a coach for a while,” Shepperd said.
Shepperd will be replaced Brent Achorn who has spent this school year at Kemp High School where he was head softball coach. Prior to that, he was at head softball coach at Athens.