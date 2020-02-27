ALLEN
■ LAKE CREEK 7, HALLSVILLE 0: ALLEN — Lake Creek used a six-run third to put things away in a 7-0 win over Hallsville on Thursday.
Taylor Freeman provided all of the offense for Hallsville with a pair of singles. Jaydin Ainsworth struck out five in three innings.
■ WAKELAND 7, MOUNT VERNON 3: ALLEN — Wakeland jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first en route to a 7-3 win.
Summer Rogers tripled, and Lauren Newsome and Natalie Norwood doubled in the loss for MOunt Vernon. Norwood had two hits, and Dailey Ross drove in a run.
TASO
■ SH GOES 2-1: Spring Hill defeated Tyler Lee (11-1) and Eustace (5-1) and fell to Elysian Fields (2-1) in the opening round of the Tyler TASO Tournament.
Sam Schott doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs to lead the way against Tyler Lee. Rachel Doss added a single and an RBI, and Caylee Mayfield drove in a run. Sadie Sparks struck out three, walked two and gave up one earned run for the pitching win.
Against Eustace, Mayfield, Schot and Alyssa McClung all doubled, with Schott adding a single and driving in a run, Laney Linseisen singling twice and McClung, Mayfield and Kaycee Campbell adding RBI. Schott fanned seven and walked four in four innings in the circle.
The Lady Panthers managed just one hit, a single by Mayfield, in the loss to Elysian fields. Schott fanned five and walked two in four innings.
■ ATHENS 15, PINE TREE 4: Brooklyn Cook homered, Christina Wolverton, Ashlyn Harrod and Aspen Odom all drove in two runs and Athens defeated Pine Tree, 15-4.
Dajah Montgomery homered and doubled in the loss for Pine Tree. Gracie Rust, Raquel Ramirez and Tionna Lewis all drove in runs for the Lady Pirates.
■ E. FIELDS 2, S. HILL 1: Elysian Fields earned a 2-1 win over Spring Hill and tied Athens (5-5).
Against Spring Hill, Mary Frances Ellis had two hits, Christen Smith doubled and Kailyn Clynch drove in a run. Cora Creech struck out two and walked one in four innings.
Ellis tripled, Corrina Hall doubled and Creech had two hits and an RBI against Athens. Sabra Griffin also drove in a run for Elysian Fields, and Creech struck out two and walked one in three innings.
■ GILMER GOES 2-1: The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned wins over Whitehouse (6-3) and Brownsboro (2-1) and lost to Jacksonville (7-1).
Against Whitehouse, Melody Larkins had two hits and two RBI, and Addi Walker and Reese Couture added two hits apiece. Kirsten Waller, Emily Watson and Karsyn Lindsey all drove in runs. Sarah Phillips struck out three and walked two in four innings.
Karlye Johnston, Couture and Waller all had two hits, and Couture and Waller drove in runs for Gilmer in the win over Brownsboro. Phillips struck out four and walked three in 4.1 innings.
Johnston doubled and Phillips singled in the loss to Jacksonville. Phillips struck out three and walked one.
■ HARMONY 6, EUSTACE 5: The Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 6-5 win over Eustace and tied Athens, 4-4, on Thursday.
Against Eustace, Kinzee Settles tripled twice and drove in three runs. Madi Rhame and Lainie Trimble added doubles, and Katelyn Welborn drove in a run. Delaynie Nash struck out two.
Against Athens, Clemens tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Nash, Welborn and Jenci Seahorn also added RBI. Analese Cano struck out five and walked two in four innings.
Harmony and Union Grove later battled to a 0-0 deadlock.
Harmony finished with four hits, two by Lainie Trimble, and Madelynn Lacaze and Sydney Chamberlain had singles for Union Grove.
Camie Wellborn struck out three and walked one for Harmony. Katelyn Vaughn had five strikeouts and two walks for Union Grove.
■ ALTO WINS 3: Alto rolled to a 15-1 win over John Tyler, edged Henderson, 2-1 and blanked Frankston, 3-0, on Thursday.
Against John Tyler, Reanna Guinn doubled, and Kylee Powers, Presley Griffith and Guinn drove in runs for Alto. Abbie Teutsch struck out three and walked one.
Teutsch fanned two and walked one in five innings against Henderson. Halle Duplichain doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Maquela Jackson added an RBI.
Against Frankston, Abbie Teutsch struck out three and walked two and Averi Teautsch fanned two and walked one. Abby Bernard had three hits and drove in two runs. Duplichain, Presley Griffith and Reanna Guinn all had two hits, and Abbie Teutsch and Griffith drove in runs.
■ TROUP 3, MPCH 0: Lindsay Davis struck out eight, allowing just one hit in a 3-0 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Emma Pugsley had the lone hit for MPCH. Presley Applegate struck out 12 and walked three, giving up no earned runs.
TWO STEP
■ PITTSBURG WINS 2: Pittsburg earned wins over Atlanta (3-2) and Beckville (8-3).
Eylessia Lemelle homered, Ananda Garrison doubled and McKenna Wood drove in a run for Pittsburg against Atlanta. Tori Henderson struck out six with one walk in six innings.
Against Beckville, Wood tripled and drove in two runs, and Garrison, Abigail Hammonds, Henderson and Natalie Styles all doubled. Garrison and Styles had two hits apiece. Hammonds drove in two runs, and Garrison, Dayton Torrey and Kylie Fitch drove in runs. Henderson struck out three and walked two in four innings.
■ BECKVILLE SPLITS: Beckville edged James Bowie (3-2) and fell to Alba-Golden (11-3) on Thursday.
Against James Bowie, Ally LaGrone struck out nine and walked three in six innings and also doubled at the plate. Allison Baker and Miranda Mize drove in runs.
LaGrone and Haley Straubie doubled, Jaden McDaniel and Straubie had two hits apiece and LaGrone, Allisotn Baker and Haelyn Straub drove in runs for Beckville against Alba-Golden. LaGrone struck out three, walked two and gave up two earned runs.
■ WASKOM SPLITS: Waskom edged Avery (7-5) and fell to Redwater (8-2) on Thursday.
Against Avery, Malayah Fields doubled, Catherine Bailey singled twice and drove in two runs and Skyie Middlebrook added an RBI for Waskom. Middlebrook struck out three and walked one in four innings.
Karlee Waltrip doubled and Bailey drove in a run in the loss to Redwater. Brooke Loyd fanned three with one walk.
WHITE OAK
■ MARSHALL SPLITS: WHITE OAK — Marshall notched an 8-2 win over Kilgore and dropped a 3-1 decision to host team White Oak.
Morgan Benge struck out 13 to earn the win for White Oak in the 3-1 win over Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg led off the second with a home run to give Marshall a 1-0 lead, but the Ladynecks tied it with an RBI single by Kelsi Wingo in the foutth.
In the fifth, Bailey Owens had an RBI single and Lexi Dodson added a sacrifice RBI for the Ladynecks.
■ P. GROVE 7, ORE CITY 6: WHITE OAK — Pleasant Grove put together two big innings and held on for a 7-6 win over Ore City.
Ryleigh Larkins had three hits, and Alayna Andrews drove in two runs for Ore City in the loss. Larkins, Anna Green, Kaylei Watkins and Jade Draper all drove in runs. Anna Green struck out four and walked three in three innings.
■ KILGORE GETS A SPLIT: WHITE OAK — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs got a shutout from Kristen Wilson in a 2-0 whitewash of the Ore City Lady Rebels.
Jaycie Villanueva led Kilgore’s five-hit attack with two singles and she scored both runs. Bailey Hedges and Wilson both singled with two RBI and Haylee Brown had a single.
Marshall scored an 8-2 win against Kilgore in the second game.
Diamond Smith doubled, Hedges had two singles with both runs driven across. Wilson, Miah Thomas and Alyssa Whitington all had singles.
MIDLOTHIAN
■ CARTHAGE SPLITS: MIDLOTHIAN — The Carthage Lady Dawgs defeated Van (8-3) and fell to North Lamar (9-0) on Thursday.
Kinsley Ingram tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to pace the win over Van. Natalee Dinnerville doubled twice and drove in two runs. Madison Reynolds and Tessa Smith doubled, with Smith driving in a run. Roo Harrison added two hits, and Kat Barantine also drove in a run. Karsyn Isbell struck out four with no walks in seven innings.
Caroline Baldree had the lone hit for Carthage in the loss to North Lamar. Ashlyn Reavis homered and tripled, and Jaycie Hall drove in three runs for North Lamar. Roo Harrison struck out eight and walked one in five innings for Carthage. Hall fanned 11 with two walks in seven innings for North Lamar.
■ H. SPRINGS WINS 2: The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs notched wins over Sabine (7-2) and Dekalb (12-0) on Thursday.
Against Sabine, Emma McKinney tripled, and Jacee Short, Cali Freeman and McKinney all drove in runs. Short got the pitching win.
Grace Pippin worked a three-inning no-hitter against DeKalb, striking out eight and walking three. Pippin doubled and drove in two runs. Karmen Searcy added two hits and three RBI. Lauren Spaniol and Shea Nelson had two hits apiece, and McKinney drove in a run.
■ SABINE DROPS 3: The Sabine Lady Cardinals fell to Hughes Springs (7-2), Diboll (13-2) and Alba-Golden (6-1) on Thursday.
Against Hughes Springs, Erika Lowry and Makenzie Cook had two hits apiece, and Kaleigh Carney and Koletta Galvan drove in runs. Cook struck out five with no walks in three innings.
Kyrissa Camacho had the lone RBI for Sabine in the loss to Alba-Golden. Cook struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings.
Against Diboll, Erika Lowry homered, singled and drove in two runs to provide all of the offense for the Lady Cardinals. Callie Sparks took the pitching loss.
NACOGDOCHES
■ TRINITY 14, TATUM 1: NACOGDOCHES — Trinity erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 14-1 win over Tatum.
The Lady Eagles managed two hits, singles from Latoria Davis and Tamya Garrett. Baylea Densman struck out five and walked one in the loss.
CHISUM
■ P. PEWITT SPLITS: PARIS — Paul Pewitt rolled to a 21-0 win over Sulphur Bluff and dropped an 11-5 decision to Honey Grove.
Against Sulphur Bluff, Calli Osmon ohomered twice and drove in four runs, Jacie Crocker had two triples, a double and five RBI and K.K. Jackson added a triple, two singles and three RBI for the Lady Brahmas. Jamessa Gilmore doubled and singled. Hannah McGee tripled and drove in a run. Mya Heath and Catlen Randle had two hits apiece, with Heath driving in two runs, and Sissy Jones and Hannah McGee drove in runs.
Heath, Jones, Crocker and McGee drove in runs in the loss for Honey Grove.
■ HOOKS WINS 2: PARIS — Makayla Duhon drove in the lone run for Hooks, and Lexie Frachiseur struck out six and walked one in a five-inning shutout in a 3-0 win over Rivercrest.
In an 8-1 win over Paris, Abby Russ doubled and drove in three runs. Alyssa Whitten banged out three hits. Duhon and Frachiseur had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Chloe Hanes drove in two runs. Frachiseur fanned seven and walked one in five innings.
COMMUNITY
■ MABANK 5, BLUE RIDGE 3: NEVADA — Hailey Ledbetter drove in two runs, Olivia Sullivan had two hits and Mabank rallied for a 5-3 win over Blue Ridge.
Baylee Sales also drove in a run for Mabank. Sales earned the pitching win, striking out three in two innings.