■ SPRING HILL 22, PINE TREE 10: Caylee Mayfield hit her third home run of the young season, Mayfield and Rachel Doss both drove in three runs and Spring Hill earned a 22-10 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Sam Schott and Sadie Sparks both doubled for the Lady Panthers. Schott had two hits and drove in two runs, and Sparks plated one run. Laney Linseisen, Alyssa McClung, Kaycee Campbell and Rachel Doss all added two hits. Linseisen drove in two runs, and Hadleigh Childers and Mia Traylor both chipped in with an RBI.
Dajah Montgomery tripled, singled and drove in a run for Pine Tree. gracie Rust doubled and singled. Taitum Barry drove in two runs, and Carmen Chatman added an RBI. Tionna Lewis walked three times and drove in three runs.
Schott struck out five in 3.1 innings and Sparks fanned three in 2.2 frames.
■ WEST RUSK 1, BROWNSBORO 0: BROWNSBORO — Lilly Waddell tossed a two-hit gem at Brownsboro, leading West Rusk to a 1-0 win over.
Waddell was staked to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI by Allyson Floyd, and that was all she needed. She struck out nine and walked two.
Piper Morton doubled and sinbled, and Waddell added two hits for the Lady Raiders.
Natalie Gibbons fanned 11 and walked one in the loss for Brownsboro.
■ WASKOM 10, C. HEIGHTS 5: WASKOM — Karlee Waltrip homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, Brooke Loyd added two hits and three RBI from the top of the batting order and Waskom notched a 10-5 win over Central Heights.
Skyie Middlebrook and Ellen Nuner added two hits apiece, and Middlebrook and Tisten Riley both drove in runs for the Lady Wildcats.
Loyd earned the pitching win. She struck out two, walked none and allowed two earned runs on seven hits in a complete game.
Trinity Bailey doubled and singled, and Sealy Murdock drove in two runs in the loss for Central Heights.
■ BECKVILLE 7, TIMPSON 2: BECKVILLE — jaden McDaniel and Kaitlyn Tillman combined for seven hits and four RBI to lead the Beckville Ladycats past Timpson, 7-2.
McDaniel had four hits, including a double, and Tillman finished with three hits. Both drove in two runs. Ally LaGrone and Haley Straubie both added two hits, including a double by Straubie, and Allison Baker, Hannah Hudson and Baylie Seegers all drove in runs.
LaGrone struck out six and walked one, giving up no earned runs in four innings. Reese Dudley fanned four with one walk and one earned run allowed in three innings.
Emma Ramsey drove in a run for Timpson.
■ PAUL PEWITT 11, MAUD 9: OMAHA — Hannah McGee and Catlen Randle both homered for Paul Pewitt, which banged out 15 hits in an 11-9 win over Muad.
Sissy Jones and Calli Osmon tripled, and Mya Heath doubled for Paul Pewitt. Heath had three hits, Jones, K.K. Jaskcon, Randle and McGee two hits apiece, Randle and Osmon two RBI apiece and Heath, Jones, Jacie Crocker, Jackson, Jamesea Gilmore and McGee an RBI apiece.
Crocker earned the pitching win.
LATE SATURDAY
■ G. SALINE PERFECT: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Grand Saline Lady Indians moved to 6-0 on the year by finishing a perfect 5-0 over the weekend at the Sulphur Springs Tournament.
On Thursday, the Lady Indians defeated Gilmer (7-2) and Mount Vernon (4-2), followed by a 4-0 win over Sulphur Springs on Friday and victories over Wills Point (13-0) and Canton (2-1) on Saturday.
Delana Meyer earned pitching wins over Gilmer, Sulphur Spring and Canton, and Kinlee Rumfield picked up the wins in the circle agaisnt Mount Vernon and Wills Point.
Standouts at the plate were Sarah Elliott, Meyer, Andie Houser, Addi Fisher (two home runs), Rumfield, Morgan Stilwell, Bekah Harrington, Hailey Darby, Sarah Marshall and Maeghan Block.
COLLEGE
■ KC SPLITS: WEATHERFORD — The Kilgore College Rangers dropped the opening game of a non-conference twinbill against Weatherford (4-1) on Sunday, but bounced back to win the nightcap (7-0) behind the pitching of Mattie McQuary and the hitting of Mac Pierpoint and Reagan Busby.
In the late game, McQuary struck out five, walked two and scattered two hits over seven innings for the win. Busby and Pierpoint had two hits and two RBI apiece. Dani Moreno and Lauren Corley added two hits and an RBI apiece, and Calleigh King singled and drove in a run.
In the 4-1 loss, Hannah Grumbles, Rachael Thomas and Brooke Arnold all had two hits, and Pierpoint drove in the lone run for KC. Jenna Lewis shouldered the pitching loss.
On Saturday, KC hosted Lamar State and dropped 3-1 and 9-6 decisions at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
In the 3-1 loss, Lewis struck out five, walked two and gave up two earned runs in six innings. Dani Moreno pitched a scoreless inning. KC managed just three hits, and Nicole King drove in the lone KC run.
Madalyn Spears and Grumbles both homered in the 9-6 loss. Grumbles drove in two runs. Moreno and Thomas had three hits apiece. King, Pierpoint and Marissa Medina all finished with two hits, and Pierpoint, Thomas and Corley drove in runs.
Moreno took the pitching loss. Medina struck out two and did not allow an earned run in 3.2 innings.
KC will visit LeTourneau’s JV at 1 and 3 p.m. today.