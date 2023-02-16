FORNEY
LONGVIEW 7, H. PARK 0: FORNEY - At the Forney Tournament, the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 7-0 win over Highland Park and finished in a 2-2 tie against Sachse on Thursday.
Against Highland Park, Reagan Rios struck out nine with no walks, giving up just one hit in four innings. Saniya Jimmerson singled and drove in two runs. Tomia Dessesaure added a single and an RBI, Aniya Hopson drove in a run and River Hulsey and Rios chipped in with singles.
Rios fanned 11, walked one and gave up no earned runs in the tie with Sachse. Layla Boyd singled and drove in the two Lady Lobos runs from the top of the lineup. Jadasia Mims and Hulsey also had hits for Longview, which is scheduled to face Waco University at 12:30 p.m. and Granbury at 4 p.m. on Friday.
HALLSVILLE 3, W. EAST 0: FORNEY - Hope Miles went six strong innings in the circle for Hallsville, and Rylie Manshack tripled and drove in two runs to lead the offense as the Ladycats blanked Wylie East, 3-0.
Miles struck out seven and walked two, scattering four hits. Pami Ah Quin doubled and drove in a run, and Miley Stovall and Sara Houston had hits.
Hallsville is scheduled to face Prairiland at 12:30 p.m. and Lake Ridge at 4 p.m. on Friday.
HUDSON
C. HEIGHTS 8, S. HILL 5: HUDSON - Central Heights rallied from a 3-2 deficit with a six-run fourth on the way to an 8-5 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Mattye Moore took the pitching loss for Spring Hill, with Jovi Spurlock and Kyndall Witt also seeing action in the circle.
Delaney Gray doubled twice, and Witt and Adisyn Chism added doubles for Spring Hill. Spurlock had two hits, Witt two hits and an RBI, Khloe Saxon two hits, Chism two RBI and Aubreigh Whiddon one hit.
In a late game, El Campo notched a 4-3 win over the Lady Panthers.
Spurlock doubled, Gray singled twice and Witt, Moore and Whiddon all drove in runs for Spring Hill. Gray worked 3.1 innings, striking out four and walking one. Alexis Blackshire fanned two with no walks in one inning.
SABINE
SABINE 8, PITTSBURG 2: LIBERTY CITY - Bailey Pierce homered and singled for Sabine, and Isabella Sawyers worked four strong innings in the circle as the host Sabine Lady Cardinals notched an 8-2 win over Pittsburg.
Sawyers struck out four, walked one and gave up two earned runs, and was backed by a six-run first inning offensively. Kyrissa Camacho doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Renatta Galvan and Amelia Miller both doubled and drove in runs. Sawyers and Addyson Carney had two hits apiece, and Riley Lux drove in a run.
Also on Thursday, the Lady Cardinals dropped a 2-1 decision to Alto.
Galvan doubled and Riley Lux singled for the only Sabine hits. Miller struck out four and walked one, giving up no earned runs in four innings.
HALLSVILLE JV 7, U. GROVE 3: LIBERTY CITY - The Union Grove Lady Lions dropped a 7-3 decision to the Hallsville JV and fell 7-0 to Quitman on the opening day of the Sabine Tournament.
Against Hallsville, Lainey Ledbetter singled twice and Marissa Wick doubled and drove in two runs for Union Grove. Izzy Gregg had a double and an RBI, and Gracelyn Head and Alison Yohn chipped in with singles. Ledbetter struck out six and walked two.
The Lady Lions were held hitless against Quitman. Ledbetter struck out 11 and walked one in 3.2 innings.
SULPHUR SPRINGS
CANTON 9, GILMER 4: SULPHUR SPRINGS - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes dropped a couple of games on Thursday, falling 9-4 to Canton and 11-3 to Mount Vernon.
Against Canton, Kennedy Jordan tripled and drove in three runs for Gilmer. Kahlyen Johnston added a single and an RBI. Sarah Phillips struck out six and walked two in 3.1 innings.
Addison Walker doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs to pace Gilmer against Mount Vernon. Kara Williams and Phillips both added doubles, and Kahlyen Johnston drove in a run. Phillips fanned two and walked two, giving up no earned runs in three innings.
NFCA CLASSIC
D. PARK 14, BECKVILLE 3: BRYAN - Deer Park broke open a 1-1 game with an 11-run third inning on the way to a 14-3 win over Beckville at the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
Bethany Grandgeorge homered, singled and drove in two runs, and Bailey Quinn and Amber Harris had two hits apiece. Quinn also drove in a run. Grandgeorge took the pitching loss.
In a 24-0 loss to Clear Creek later in the day, Grandgeorge had the lone Beckville hit - a double. Grandgeorge struck out one and walked four in the pitching loss.