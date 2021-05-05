CLASS 4AGILMER 5, VAN 2: WHITEHOUSE — Sarah Phillips struck out 10 in a complete game in the circle, and Karlye Johnston homered and drove in two runs for Gilmer as the Lady Buckeyes opened a best-of-three area playoff series with a 5-2 win over Van.

The teams will meet at 8 p.m. tonight in Hallsville for the second game of the series.

Phillips allowed two earned runs on four hits. Addison Walker added a triple and Ryleigh Larkin singled for the Lady Buckeyes, who led 3-2 after four and put it away with a two-run sixth.

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.