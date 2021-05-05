CLASS 4AGILMER 5, VAN 2: WHITEHOUSE — Sarah Phillips struck out 10 in a complete game in the circle, and Karlye Johnston homered and drove in two runs for Gilmer as the Lady Buckeyes opened a best-of-three area playoff series with a 5-2 win over Van.
The teams will meet at 8 p.m. tonight in Hallsville for the second game of the series.
Phillips allowed two earned runs on four hits. Addison Walker added a triple and Ryleigh Larkin singled for the Lady Buckeyes, who led 3-2 after four and put it away with a two-run sixth.