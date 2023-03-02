PINE TREE: Taylor Burkhart struck out 11, walked four and scattered three hits in five innings, and Laney Schroeder homered for Pine Tree as the Lady Pirates blanked Gladewater, 5-0.
Gracie Rust and Gabby Thomas both doubled for Pine Tree. Thomas drove in two runs, and Rust added a single and an RBI. Raquel Ramirez also drove in a run.
In a 14-0 win over Gladewater, Raquel Ramirez tripled, singled and drove in four runs and Nia Woodson, Thomas, Schroeder and Ma'Kayla Rougely all doubled for Pine Tree. Schroeder had three hits and an RBI, Taylor Burkhart one RBI, Hope Hampton a single and an RBI, Rougeley two hits and two RBI, Woodson two hits and an RBI and E.K. Holder a single and an RBI.
Rougely struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits in four innings for the pitching win.
SPRING HILL: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers blanked Industrial (2-0) and fell to Palmview (6-1) on Thursday.
Delaney Gray struck out eight, walked one and allowed just two hits in four innings in the win over Industrial. At the dish, Gray doubled and drove in a run and Khloe Saxon added a single and an RBI. Jovi Spurlock also singled for the Lady Panthers.
Spurlock and Mattye Moore had the lone hits and Kyndall Witt drove in the only run for Spring Hill against Palmview. Spurlock struck out six and walked six, giving up three earned runs in five innings.
HALLSVILLE: The Hallsville Ladycats scored once in the top of the fifth and tied it with three in the sixth on the way to a 4-4 tie against Gilmer.
Sara Houston, Makayla Menchue and Miley Stovall all doubled for Hallsville. Menchue finished with two hits and an RBI, and Hope Miles, Pami Ah Quin and Houston drove in runs. Lindsey Dubberly struck out three and walked three in 3.2 innings.
KILGORE: In a 13-0 win over the Pine Tree JV, Karsyn Stover struck out one with no hits or walks allowed in two innings, and the Lady Bulldogs banged out 10 hits.
Eva Ray tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Kilgore. Camara Duncan Morgan, Kilynn Higginbotham, Kaitlyn Porter and Karsyn Stover all doubled for Kilgore. Duncan Morgan had two hits and two RBI, Porter two RBI and Molly Quine and Stover an RBI apiece.
GILMER: The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes battled Hallsville to a 4-4 tie on Thursday.
Alexis Kemp doubled once and singled twice for Gilmer. Kahlyen Johnston and Sarah Phillips added two hits apiece, and Brie Jones, Raji Canady and Jayna Rucker drove in runs. Sarah Phillips struck out three with one walk and no earned runs allowed in four innings. Kemp worked two innings in the circle.
GLADEWATER: In a 5-0 loss to Pine Tree, Aminah Gordon, Izzy Mize and Ma'khya Boone all singled for the Lady Bears. Alayah Gordon struck out two, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
In a 14-0 loss to Pine Tree, Lexi Betts, Bri Willson and Zandrea Tyeskie had singles. Gordon fanned two and walked two in three innings.
WEST RUSK: Piper Morton homered and singled, Krysten Price doubled and drove in three runs and Lilly Waddell worked a three-inning no-hitter for the Lady Raiders in a 6-0 win over Rusk.
Natalie Christy also doubled and Waddell added a single for the Lady Raiders. Waddell struck out six with no walks.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: Karleigh Robinson singled twice, drove in two runs and scored three times, and Gracey Struwe tossed a one-hitter as Elysian Fields notched a 12-1 win over Ore City.
Robinson's two hits were the only base knocks for EF, which drew 14 walks in the game. Bryanne Beavers drove in two runs, and Madison Owens, Kirsten Commander, Cora Creech and Kaylee Kelley all drove in runs.
Struwe struck out six and walked two.
In a 7-0 win over Sabine, Creech struck out six with no walks, giving up three hits in five innings for the pitching win. Commander and Kelley had three RBI apiece to lead the offense. Commander tripled and singled, and Kelley had a double and a single. Karleigh Robinson chipped in with a single and an RBI.
SABINE: In a 7-0 loss to Elysian Fields, Karsyn Watson tripled and Renatta Galvan singled for the Lady Cardinals.
Amelia Miller fanned three with one walked and no runs or hits allowed in 3.1 innings. Isabella Sawyers struck out two and walked five.
HARMONY: Camie Wellborn struck out seven, walked two and gave up one hit in 5.1 innings as the Lady Eagles tied Union Grove, 0-0.
Jayden Taylor singled twice, and Gabby Hector and Maecy Toland chipped in with singles for the Lady Eagles.
OVERTON: The Lady Mustangs earned wins over Ore City (12-4) and Harleton (3-1) on Thursday.
Against Ore city, Kayla Nobles, Brylie Smith, Montana Tarkington and Nickel Weir all singled, with Smith driving in three runs. Sarah Emery added two RBI, and Nobles, Tarkington, Halle Mayfield and Alex Brown chipped in with RBI. Smith struck out three and walked three with no earned runs allowed in three innings.
Smith allowed no hits and one earned run in two innings against Harleton. Tarkington doubled and Kyuana Brown singled and drove in two runs for the Lady Mustangs.
UNION GROVE: The Lady Lions dropped a 9-0 decision to Quitman and battled Harmony to a 0-0 deadlock.
Against Quitman, Lainey Ledbetter, Allie Calhoun, Marissa Wick and Gracie Winn all singled for UG. Ledbetter struck out three and walked three in four innings.
Calhoun, Wick and Izzy Gregg all singled in the tie with Harmony. Ledbetter struck out seven and walked two in 5.1 innings.