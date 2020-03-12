DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 10, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL — The Hallsville Ladycats put up big numbers for the second day in a row, bashing their way to a 10-1 win over Marshall on Thursday.
One day after scoring 13 in a win over Whitehouse, Hallsville banged out 11 hits and used a strong performance in the circle by Danyelle Molina to roll past Marshall.
Molina struck out two, walked two and allowed an earned run on five hits in seven innings. At the plate, Mallory Pyle homered and drove in two runs. Jaydin Ainsworth and Taylor Freeman had two hits and two RBI apiece. Abby Dunagan finished with two hits, and Anahi Ramirez drove in a run. Freeman and Kammie Walker both doubled.
Chloe Buchanan, Caitlyn Ellenburg and Maggie Truelove all doubled in the loss for Marshall. All three Lady Mavs had two hits, and Ellenburg drove in the lone run. Adriana vences fanned seven and walked two in the loss.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WEST RUSK 5, SABINE 1: NEW LONDON — Piper Morton deposited a couple out of the park, driving in three runs, and Lilly Waddell made it stand as West Rusk notched a 5-1 win over Sabine.
Natalie Christy and Taylor Davis both doubled for West Rusk. Christy added two singles and drove in two runs, and Allyson Floyd finished with a couple of hits. Waddell struck out 13 and walked two.
Erika Lowry and Makenzie Cook had hits for Sabine in the loss. Cook struck out five and walked two in six innings.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ NEW DIANA 15, TATUM 7: TATUM — Heather Zook and Haley Manns both homered twice and drove in five runs, Karly Meshell also went deep for New Diana and the Lady eagles blasted their way to a 15-7 win over Tatum.
Zook also tripled and singled, and Manns had a single. Meshell finished with three hits, Taylor Garrett two RBI and Callie Click and Skieler Foreman an RBI apiece.
Manns struck out five and walked four in the pitching win.
Anna Halton and Latoria Davis both doubled in the loss for Tatum. Kaylei Stroud and Tamya Garrett had two RBI apiece, Essence Allen finished with four hits and Davis drove in a run.
■ H. SPRINGS 15, DAINGERFIELD 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Jacee Short did damage at the plate and in the circle for Hughes Springs, leading the Lady Mustangs to a 15-0 win over Daingerfield.
Short homered, doubled and drove in three runs and also earned the pitching win, striking out seven with no walks and one hit allowed.
Karmen Searcy tripled and doubled, driving in a run.
Daingerfield’s lone hit was a single by Haley Lewis.
DISTRICT 17-2A
■ HARLETON 12, BLOOMBURG 0: HARLETON — Marlie DeMoney struck out eight with no walks, giving up just two hits, and Harleton cruised past Bloomburg, 12-0.
Katie Holliday doubled, singled and drove in a run for Harleton. Kailey Wright had two hits and three RBI, and Anna Mae Coleman, Claire Underwood and DeMoney all drove in runs.
LATE WEDNESDAY
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 13, WHITEHOUSE 3: HALLSVILLE — Jaydin Ainsworth and Mallory Pyle combined for four of Hallsville’s seven extra-base hits, and the Ladycats rolled to a 13-3 win over Whitehouse.
Ainsworth tripled, doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored four times from the top of the lineup. Pyle tripled, doubled and drove in four runs. Taylor Freeman, Jaryn Nelson and Anahi Ramirez all doubled. Ramirez had two hits and two RBI, Molly Danna three hits and two RBI, Nelson two RBI and Freeman one RBI.
Ainsworth struck out seven and walked two in a five-inning, mercy rule game.
NON-DISTRICT
■ MABANK 14, TYLER LEE 4: MABANK — Olivia Sullivan drove in three runs, Kallie Beasley and Hailey Ledbetter had two hits and two RBI apiece and Mabank notched a 14-4 win over Tyler Lee.
Hannah Hanes, Payten Nolen and Baylee Sales all doubled for Mabank, with Nolen, Ashton Wallace, Hanes and Sales driving in runs.
Sales fanned 10 and walked five in 4.2 innings for the pitching win.
FROM STAFF REPORTS