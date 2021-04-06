District 15-5AS. SPRINGS 6, LONGVIEW 0: Sulphur Springs took a 3-0 lead in the third and added lone runs in three other frames to blank Longview, 3-0.
River Hulsey had a double, and KeAdriah Lister singled twice in the loss for Longview. Reagan Rios and Reagan Fleet struck out five apiece in the loss for the Lady Lobos.
T. HIGH 6, MARSHALL 4: TEXARKANA — Texas High built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 6-4 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Emily Ellenburg tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Adriana Vences doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg had two hits and an RBI, and Margaret Truelove and Wendy Esquivel added two hits apiece. Vences took the pitching loss. She struck out five and walked two.
District 16-4AS. HILL 8, KILGORE 2: KILGORE — Sam Schott and Caylee Mayfield combined for five hits and four RBI, leading the Spring Hill Lady Panthers past Kilgore, 8-2.
Schott doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs, and Mayfield added a double, single and two RBI. Kaycee Campbell also drove in two runs for Spring Hill.
Schott struck out 11 and walked two, giving up two earned runs in a complete game pitching win.
Alyssa Whitington had two RBI in the loss for Kilgore. Bailey Hedges and Cailey Brown had the other hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Nawny Sifford struck out three, walked one and gave up four earned runs in the pitching loss.
HENDERSON 9, C. HILL 1: HENDERSON — Madeleine Wells entered the game needed two strikeouts to cross the 500 mark for her career, and she got that and more.
Wells struck out seven, walked two and allowed one earned run on three hits in three innings as Henderson rolled past Chapel Hill 9-1. Bethany Grandgeorge fanned four in four innings.
At the dish, Tyesha Mosley had a triple and single. Jaci Taylor doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Wells helped her own cause with a double and RBI. Trinity Sledge drove in three runs, and Grandgeorge added two hits.
BULLARD 12, LINDALE 2: BULLARD — Addison Hooker belted a grand slam, singled and drove in five runs, Hadi Fults added a homer and three RBI and Bullard rolled to a 12-2 win over Lindale.
Gabby Nichols tripled, Claire Cannon doubled and Kaylee Paul had two hits for Bullard. Fults worked four innings in the circle, striking out eight, walking five and giving up two earned runs on two hits.
District 15-4AGILMER 10, PARIS 0: GILMER — Ryleigh Larkins tripled twice, singled and drove in four runs, Kirsten Waller added a double, single and two RBI and Gilmer blanked Paris, 10-0.
Karlye Johnston and Karsyn Lindsey added two hits apiece, and Sarah Phillips, Melody Larkins and Kahlyen Johnston all drove in runs. Phillips struck out seven and walked four in the five-inning shutout.
L-EYLAU 11, PITTSBURG 8: TEXARKANA — Jakai Ray homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Shelby Ryther added three RBI and Liberty-Eylau held on for an 11-8 win over Pittsburg.
Kylie Fitch homered, singled three times and drove in three runs for Pittsburg, which put six on the board in the top of the seventh to make it interesting. Daytona Torrey, Abby Wylie, Kyra Mason and Taryn Keefer all had two hits for Pittsburg, with Keefer, Brooklyn Scrofani, Mason, Morgan Warrick and Torrey driving in runs.
District 13-3AHARMONY 7, MPCH 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Kinzee Settles homered, doubled, singled, drove in four runs and scored twice from the top of the lineup, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles past Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7-0.
Madi Rhame added three hits for Harmony. Grace Kalenak had two hits and an RBI, Analese Cano two hits and Camie Wellborn a singe and an RBI. Cano struck out eight, walked one and scattered seven hits in the complete game shutout.
District 16-3AW. RUSK 12, E. FIELDS 6: NEW LONDON — Piper Morton homered, tripled, doubled, drove in three and scored three times from the leadoff spot for West Rusk, and the Lady Raiders rallied for a 12-6 win over Elysian Fields.
Morton also swiped three bases for West Rusk, which trailed 3-1 before scoring six times in the third. Kyrsten Price added a home run and three RBI for West Rusk. Jamie Casey, Amber Cothran and Kaelyn King all doubled. Cothran had two hits and an RBI, Casey and King an RBI apiece, Macie Blizzard three hits and an RBI and Natalie Christy a single and two RBI. Lilly Waddell struck out 12, walked three and gave up three earned runs in the pitching victory.
Christen Smith homered, doubled and drove in four runs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Mary Frances Ellis tripled, singled three times and scored twice, and Kailyn Clynch added an RBI. Jessica Guilhas struck out six with no walks and two earned runs allowed in 2.2 innings.
HARLETON 3, ARP 1: HARLETON — Katie Holliday tripled, doubled and drove in a run, Laycee McGuffie and Haley Hopkins added an RBI apiece for Harleton and the Lady Wildcats edged Arp, 3-1.
Karlee Cochran struck out four, walked two and gave up no earned runs on four hits in a complete-game pitching win.
WASKOM 16, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Waskom opened with a five-run first and later constructed a nine-run fourth on the way to a 16-0 win over the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs.
Jefferson managed one hit in the contest, a single from Avery Keller.
District 15-3AW. OAK 15, DAINGERFIELD 0: WHITE OAK — Morgan Benge dominated inside the circle for a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven with no walks as White Oak rolled past Daingerfield 15-0.
At the plate, Bene, Renee Cook, Lexi Dodson and Kelsi Wingo all doubled. Brooklyn Schroeder had two hits and four RBI, Wingo two hits and three RBI, Cook two hits and two RBI and Benge two hits and an RBI. Dodson, Lillian Scalia and Emma Purcell also drove in runs.
O. CITY 13, SABINE 3: ORE CITY — Anna Green struck out 12, walked two and scattered three hits over six innings for the win, and Alayna Andrews banged out five hits to pace the offense in a 13-3 Ore City win over Sabine.
Andrews doubled twice, singled three times, drove in three runs and scored three times for Ore City. Tori Cummins, Anna Green and Emily Hoosier all doubled for the Lady Rebels. Kaylei Watkins, Hoosier and Cummins had two hits apiece. Hoosier drove in three runs. Green and Victoria Jones drove in two runs apiece, and Watkins chipped in with an RBI.
Makenzie Cook doubled twice, Kyrissa Camacho added a double and two RBI and Callie Sparks doubled and drove in a run for Sabine in the loss.
H. SPRINGS 19, N. DIANA 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Hughes Springs opened with a five-run first and put it away with a 14-run second en route to a 19-0 win over New Diana.
Maggie Pate led a 14-hit offensive attack with two doubles, a single and five RBI. Cali Freeman, Karmen Searcy, Shea Nelson and Emma McKinney all added two hits for Hughes Springs. Nelson doubled and drove in two runs. Searcy had a triple, double and two RBI, and Freeman doubled and drove in one. Grace Pippin added a double and an RBI, Jacee Short had three RBI and Madison Heller drove across a couple of runs.
Pate and Pippin combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Pate fanned four in two innings, and Pippin struck out one in one frame.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 7, OVERTON 3: UNION GROVE — Lainey Ledbetter went the distance inside the circle for the pitching win, and Union Grove backed her with six extra-base hits — including home runs from Mia Rust and Daytona Vaughn — in a 7-3 win against Overton.
Ledbetter struck out nine, walked three and gave up three earned runs on six hits. Rush also doubled and finished with three RBI. Vaughn added a double. Sydney Chamberlain, Jocy Saurez and Ali Yohn all had two hits. Saurez doubled and drove in two runs, and Yohn doubled. Katelyn Vaughn chipped in with a single and an RBI.
Montana Tarkington homered in the loss for Overton.
HAWKINS 19, CARLISLE 2: PRICE — Hawkins broke open a close game with eight runs in the third, and put it away with a seven-run seventh on the way to an 19-2 win over Carlisle.
Ryli Williams homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs for Hawkins. Haylie Warrick added a double, single and two RBI. Alexis Buford singled twice and drove in two runs, and Josie Howard, Sadie Scroggins, Emma Williams and Rylee Dunn all drove in runs. Scroggins struck out 10, walked two and gave up two earned runs in five innings for the pitching win.
Sami Wallace doubled, singled and drove in a run for Carlisle. Joana Canchola added a single and an RBI.
District 22-2ABECKVILLE 15, GARY 0: BECKVILLE — Reese Dudley tossed a three-inning perfect game, and Kaitlyn Tillman doubled, singled twice and drove in five runs for Beckville in a 15-0 win over Gary.
Laney Jones added two RBI, and Aubrey Klingler, Amber Harris, Allison Baker and Reese Dudley all drove in one run for the Ladycats. Dudley struck out five.
JOAQUIN 6, TIMPSON 2: JOAQUIN — Chloee Mason earned the pitching win for Joaquin, striking out eight, walking one and giving up two earned runs, and the Lady Rams got two hits apiece from Jayden Bass and Madison Baker in a 6-2 win over Timpson.
Bass, Mason and Kalie Brooks all drove in runs for Joaquin.